Randy Travis' Wife Reveals Doctors Told Her to 'Pull the Plug' During His Near-Fatal 2013 Stroke Battle

Country music legend Randy Travis' wife, Mary, has revealed that doctors once told her to end her husband's life support during his harrowing recovery from a massive stroke in 2013, a moment she says she instead met with defiance because she believed he was still fighting to survive.

The revelation, shared in an interview with Fox News Digital, offers new insight into just how close the 67-year-old Country Music Hall of Fame member came to not surviving the health crisis that ultimately robbed him of his ability to sing, even as Travis continues to tour and release new music more than a decade later.

A devastating diagnosis

Travis' stroke struck in 2013, following an earlier hospitalization for congestive heart failure tied to viral cardiomyopathy. According to Mary, the singer's condition deteriorated further in the hospital as he developed a staph infection along with several additional hospital-acquired bacterial infections, including Serratia and Pseudomonas. That combination of complications led doctors to conclude that Travis simply did not have the physical strength to recover.

"We need to pull the plug. He's got too many things going against him at that point," Mary recalled doctors telling her during that period, describing it as one of the most pivotal moments of what she has called a two-and-a-half-year health battle.

Rather than accepting that recommendation, Mary said she refused to give up on her husband, drawing strength from a subtle but powerful sign he gave her at his bedside. She said Travis squeezed her hand and shed a tear at the exact moment doctors were urging her to let him go, a gesture that convinced her he was determined to keep fighting. "There was never a doubt in Randy's mind that he could make it through it," Mary said, reflecting on that moment.

A recovery doctors didn't expect

The odds facing Travis at the time were extraordinarily grim. CBS News has reported that doctors gave him just a 2% chance of survival following the stroke, making his continued recovery in the years since all the more remarkable to those who have followed his story. The stroke ultimately left Travis with aphasia, a condition that severely limits both his speech and his ability to sing, effects that remain with him to this day.

Despite those lasting limitations, Travis has continued to find ways to stay connected to music and to his fans. He has toured in recent years alongside guest vocalist James Dupré and members of his original band, allowing him to remain a visible presence on stage even though he can no longer perform vocals himself. In 2024, Travis made headlines again after using artificial intelligence technology to help recreate his voice, allowing him to release new original music for the first time since his stroke, a development his wife has since described as deeply emotional for the couple.

Recognition for his resilience

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Travis' continued advocacy and public presence following his stroke have not gone unnoticed within the country music industry. He was awarded the Milestone Award at the 18th ACM Honors in recognition of both his resilience since the stroke and his advocacy work around stroke awareness and healthcare rights within the entertainment industry. Reflecting on the honor, Mary has said the word "milestone" carries deep personal meaning for the couple, capturing the full arc of what Travis has endured, from his earlier battle with viral cardiomyopathy through the stroke and its lasting aftermath.

A relationship built over decades

Mary and Randy's relationship stretches back far longer than their marriage. The couple first knew each other beginning in 1990, though they did not begin dating until 2010, three years before his stroke. They married in 2015, two years after Travis' health crisis nearly ended his life, and have since described their bond as central to his ongoing recovery. Mary has said she views their pairing as effortless, describing Travis as her best friend and crediting their timing together as something she believes was guided by a higher purpose.

Still performing in 2026

More than a decade removed from the stroke that nearly claimed his life, Travis remains an active presence on the road. His 2026 tour schedule includes 21 scheduled appearances beginning March 12 and running through Oct. 2, according to information listed on his official website, a pace that underscores just how far he has come since the days when doctors doubted he would survive at all.

Travis has also continued to make public appearances tied to his legacy within country music. He was seen last year at the Medallion Ceremony for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum's Class of 2025, walking the red carpet alongside Mary in a moment fans and industry observers alike described as significant given the severity of his earlier health struggles.

A story that continues to resonate

Mary's account of the moment doctors urged her to remove her husband from life support has continued to circulate widely since she first shared it publicly, resonating with fans who have followed Travis' career for decades and who have watched him defy expectations again and again in the years since his stroke. For Mary, the memory remains a defining chapter in their relationship, one she has said reinforced her belief in her husband's determination during the darkest moment of his health battle.

With his touring schedule extending through the fall and his continued use of AI technology to keep producing new music, Travis shows no signs of stepping back from public life despite the lasting physical toll of his stroke. For Mary, the couple's ongoing journey together remains rooted in the same resolve that carried them through his hospitalization more than a decade ago, a bond she has described as unbreakable regardless of the health challenges that continue to shape their life together.