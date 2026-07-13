Died of Aortic Dissection, Medical Examiner Says; ER Doctor Explains Deadly Condition

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., died Saturday night at his Washington, D.C., home from an aortic dissection caused by arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, according to preliminary findings released Sunday by his office, citing the District of Columbia's chief medical examiner. Graham was 71.

Emergency medical services had responded to a call for cardiac arrest at Graham's home, and his office had initially described his death only as resulting from a "brief and sudden illness." The final death certificate remains pending until toxicology and microscopic testing are complete, according to his office.

Graham had just returned from his tenth wartime trip to Ukraine when he died, and his staff reported no indication he had been feeling unwell beforehand, according to NPR. That combination of apparent good health followed hours later by cardiac arrest is characteristic of how aortic dissections often unfold, according to Jesse Pines, an emergency medicine physician and healthcare innovation expert writing for Forbes. "As an ER doctor, it is a diagnoses I think about regularly when I see patients," Pines wrote. "It can kill within minutes and can masquerade as far more common problems."

An aortic dissection occurs when the innermost layer of the aorta, the body's main artery, tears, allowing high-pressure blood to surge into the vessel wall and split its layers apart, creating what doctors call a false channel for blood flow. Physicians classify dissections by location: Type A dissections involve the ascending aorta closest to the heart and are considered surgical emergencies, while Type B dissections are limited to the descending aorta and can sometimes be managed through blood pressure control and stenting. Pines wrote that Type A dissections are the more lethal variety, since the tear can extend into the sac surrounding the heart, causing a condition called tamponade in which blood compresses the heart until it can no longer pump, or shear off the arteries supplying the heart muscle itself. "Either mechanism produces sudden cardiac arrest, which matches what first responders encountered at Graham's home," Pines wrote.

The mortality risk associated with an acute Type A dissection climbs by roughly 1% to 2% for every hour that passes after the tear occurs, according to research cited by Pines. When the aorta ruptures completely, death can occur within minutes, often before an ambulance is able to arrive. Pines noted that, by classic medical teaching, about half of untreated patients die within the first 48 hours, and even among those who do receive treatment, roughly a quarter do not survive. "This is why many dissections are simply unsurvivable outside a hospital," Pines wrote. "When the first symptom is collapse and cardiac arrest, even perfect CPR and a rapid EMS response are frequently not enough. Nothing in the public reporting suggests any delay in Graham's care. Rather, his death illustrates the disease's most severe presentation."

The second component of the medical examiner's preliminary finding, arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, refers to the underlying hardening and degeneration of the arteries caused by atherosclerosis, the same disease process behind most heart attacks and strokes. Decades of plaque buildup, inflammation and, above all, high blood pressure can stiffen and weaken the aortic wall over time, setting the stage for a tear. Chronic hypertension is considered the single biggest risk factor for dissection and is present in the large majority of cases, according to Pines.

Graham's profile aligns with the general epidemiology of the condition, as dissections most commonly strike men in their 60s and 70s. Family history can also play a role; Graham's father died of a heart attack in his late 60s, according to The Hill. Some outlets have pointed to Graham's demanding recent travel schedule, including long-haul flights back from Ukraine and a NATO summit, though Pines cautioned against drawing too direct a connection. "While fatigue and travel stress don't cause dissection, transient blood pressure surges can be the final insult to an already-diseased aorta," Pines wrote, adding, "That said, attributing his dissection to any single trigger would be speculation. The substrate of arteriosclerotic disease had likely been building for years."

Roughly 20,000 Americans experience a thoracic aortic dissection or related emergency each year, and the condition is notorious among physicians for how easily it can be mistaken for something else. The textbook symptom is sudden, severe, tearing pain in the chest or back that can migrate as the tear extends, but dissections can also present as stroke symptoms, abdominal pain, fainting, a cold and pulseless limb, or, as appears to have occurred with Graham, immediate collapse. Complicating diagnosis further, standard heart attack workups, including an EKG, chest X-ray and blood tests, can all appear reassuring even while a dissection is actively occurring. The definitive diagnostic test is a CT angiogram, which emergency physicians must actively choose to order based on clinical suspicion.

The diagnostic challenge posed by aortic dissection gained wider public attention following actor John Ritter's 2003 death from a misdiagnosed case, which led his family to create the Ritter Rules, a public-awareness checklist emphasizing the urgency of the condition, the primacy of sudden severe pain as a warning sign, the risk of misdiagnosis and the importance of family screening for aortic disease.

Pines outlined several steps individuals can take to reduce their own risk, noting that most dissections represent the culmination of preventable disease. Controlling blood pressure remains the single most powerful protective measure, alongside not smoking, managing cholesterol and staying physically active. Pines also recommended that individuals with a first-degree relative who has experienced an aortic aneurysm, dissection or unexplained sudden death inform their doctor, since screening imaging can identify an enlarging aorta years before it tears, and genetic conditions that raise dissection risk, such as Marfan syndrome, tend to run in families.

Pines emphasized that awareness of the condition's warning sign, sudden, severe chest or back pain often described as tearing or ripping and representing the worst pain of a person's life, is critical, since minutes matter more with this diagnosis than with almost any other cardiovascular emergency. "Don't wait. It warrants a 911 call," Pines wrote, adding that in the emergency room, "it is reasonable to ask directly whether aortic dissection has been considered."

Graham's death was mourned across the political spectrum over the weekend, with tributes arriving from President Donald Trump, Senate colleagues and international leaders including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Pines closed his analysis by describing Graham's death as a reminder of a difficult clinical reality. "The most dangerous cardiovascular emergencies are often the quietest — until, suddenly, they are not," he wrote.

This article discusses a sudden medical death; if you are experiencing distress related to this or any health topic, consider speaking with a medical professional or trusted support resource.