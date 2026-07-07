WASHINGTON — Sen. Mitch McConnell has spent more than three weeks in the hospital, and his office still has not disclosed what led to his admission, his current condition, or when he might be able to return to the Senate floor.

McConnell, 84, a Kentucky Republican who has served in the Senate since 1985 and led Senate Republicans from 2007 until 2025, has not cast a vote since June 11. His extended absence comes at a delicate moment for Senate Republicans, who are navigating a narrow majority in the chamber, and it has already contributed to delays in the Appropriations Committee's work on spending legislation.

McConnell was admitted to the hospital on the morning of June 14, according to a statement from his office at the time, which said only that he was "receiving excellent care." EMS dispatch audio from that morning indicates emergency medical personnel were sent to McConnell's home to respond to an unconscious person in cardiac arrest. According to the recording, a call went out at 8:36 a.m. reporting an unconscious person at McConnell's address, prompting the dispatch of an ambulance with an advanced life support crew. Within six minutes, a medic radioed that CPR was in progress, and by 8:43 a.m., a dispatcher had relayed the emergency as a cardiac arrest. McConnell is not named anywhere in the recording, though the address matches his residence.

The following day, Senate Majority Leader John Thune of South Dakota and Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso of Wyoming, the chamber's top two Republicans, told reporters they had spoken with McConnell directly.

In the weeks since, McConnell's office has offered only sparse updates on his condition. On June 22, eight days after his hospitalization began, his office said he would not be voting that week "as he continues his recovery." Thune, speaking to reporters the same day, said he had spoken with McConnell "toward the end of last week" and that McConnell "sounded good and was anxious to get back."

A subsequent statement from McConnell's office on July 2 offered little additional detail but confirmed he remained hospitalized. "The Senator continues to improve, and is working closely with his staff on Kentucky and Senate matters while the Senate is out of session," the office said. McConnell's office has not provided further updates since that statement and did not respond to a request for comment on Monday.

McConnell's continued absence carries practical consequences for Senate Republicans. Any extended absence would temporarily shrink the party's working majority to 52-47 in the chamber, complicating efforts to advance legislation that requires a simple majority. His absence has also added further strain to the Senate Appropriations Committee, which was already behind schedule due to disagreements over defense funding and had not advanced any spending bills for the 2027 fiscal year as of early July. Without McConnell present, the committee is evenly split between Republicans and Democrats, meaning any vote that falls along party lines would fail to advance. According to a Republican aide who spoke on the condition of anonymity, the committee had already postponed plans to mark up spending bills during the week of June 22, in part because of McConnell's absence.

McConnell announced earlier this year that he would not seek reelection and is set to retire from the Senate in January, at the conclusion of his current term, bringing an end to a legislative career that has spanned four decades.

McConnell's health has drawn public attention on multiple occasions in recent years. He contracted polio as a child, a bout of illness that has long affected his mobility and made climbing stairs difficult. In March 2023, he was hospitalized after a fall at a Washington hotel and remained away from the Senate floor for several weeks. Later that year, he experienced two widely covered episodes in which he abruptly stopped speaking during televised news conferences and had to be assisted by colleagues before regaining his composure. He was injured again in December 2024 after tripping outside a Senate Republican lunch, and earlier this year he spent more than a week in the hospital after his office attributed the stay to flu-like symptoms.

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The current hospitalization, now stretching beyond three weeks, represents McConnell's longest known absence from the Senate due to health concerns during his time in office. His office's limited public disclosures have left colleagues, constituents and observers largely reliant on secondhand accounts from Senate leadership regarding his condition and prognosis.

As of this report, no additional details have emerged regarding the nature of McConnell's underlying medical condition, the treatment he has received during his hospitalization, or a specific timeline for his return to the Senate. His office has continued to describe his condition only in general terms, emphasizing ongoing improvement without elaborating on the circumstances that led to his initial hospitalization on June 14.

With the Senate's spending process already delayed and McConnell's continued absence further narrowing the chamber's Republican majority, his colleagues in Senate leadership are likely to continue facing questions about the practical impact of his hospitalization on the chamber's legislative agenda in the weeks ahead, even as his office maintains a limited public accounting of his health status heading into the final months of his Senate career.