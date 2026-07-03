TUCSON, Ariz. — A 42-year-old California man has pleaded guilty to sending fraudulent ransom demands to the family of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of "Today" show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, who has been missing from her Tucson, Arizona, home since February 1, federal prosecutors announced Thursday.

Derrick Callella, of California, entered guilty pleas to two counts of harassment using a telecommunication device, admitting in court that he called and sent text messages to members of the Guthrie family on February 4, demanding a transfer of bitcoin in exchange for Nancy Guthrie's return. He faces up to two years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000 at his sentencing, which has been scheduled for September.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Arizona confirmed the plea and released details of what Callella admitted to in court.

"Callella acknowledged that he knew an earlier ransom demand had been made," the prosecutor's office said in its announcement. "Callella also admitted that his actions were meant to harass the family by seeking information about the investigation into the missing person's disappearance."

That framing, which describes Callella's motivation as twofold, obtaining information and harassing the family, illustrates the particular cruelty of fake ransom demands in a case already defined by genuine anguish. By contacting the Guthrie family directly and demanding cryptocurrency within days of Nancy's disappearance, Callella added a layer of false urgency and false hope to a family already under extraordinary strain, while simultaneously seeking to extract details about an active federal investigation.

Callella is not the only person arrested in connection with fraudulent communications in the case. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos confirmed that multiple individuals had been taken into custody following fake ransom note submissions, speaking publicly about the problem during a radio appearance on Tucson's 1030 KVOI AM.

Read more FBI Confirms All Three Nancy Guthrie Ransom Notes Are Fake, Upending the Case's Central Kidnapping Narrative FBI Confirms All Three Nancy Guthrie Ransom Notes Are Fake, Upending the Case's Central Kidnapping Narrative

"I think the FBI has done a number of arrests for false or fake ransom notes," Nanos told host Bill Buckmaster. "It is a shame that these types of events occur. People have great interest and that's good because it helps us but then it gets really abused. People who call in fake ransom notes, people who claim for the sake of media and the family, they get out and disturb, in this case, an entire neighbourhood."

The Callella plea represents the first confirmed criminal conviction arising from the wave of fraudulent communications that has complicated the Guthrie investigation since its earliest days. Callella had initially pleaded not guilty to the charges following his arrest in early February, shortly after FBI special agent Heith Janke disclosed at a February 5 news conference that someone had been taken into custody for sending what Janke described as an "imposter ransom demand." The guilty plea this week resolves that case ahead of a September sentencing hearing.

The plea comes at a moment of significant confusion about the broader landscape of ransom communications in the Guthrie case. An anonymous FBI official told Reuters earlier this week that all three of the most widely reported ransom notes had been assessed as not credible, a characterization that prompted swift pushback from other law enforcement sources. The FBI's Phoenix field office then issued a clarifying statement acknowledging that some communications had been dismissed as fraudulent while others remained under active investigation.

"The FBI and its task force partners have received several ransom notes over the course of this investigation," the Phoenix FBI office said in a social media statement. "Some have been deemed to be extortion attempts without legitimacy. Other ransom demands may potentially be legitimate and are still being investigated as such. This case continues to be investigated as a kidnapping for ransom case."

That clarification, which maintained the investigation's characterization as a kidnapping for ransom case while distinguishing between fake notes and potentially genuine ones, added nuance to what had briefly appeared to be a complete dismissal of all ransom communications. Callella's guilty plea fits squarely into the category the FBI described as an extortion attempt without legitimacy, a deliberate fraud by someone seeking to exploit a family's anguish rather than someone with genuine knowledge of Nancy Guthrie's whereabouts.

Savannah Guthrie had addressed the problem of fake ransom notes publicly months ago, speaking on "Today" before her return to full-time presenting duties after a period of leave following her mother's disappearance. Her comments at the time struck a careful balance between acknowledging the harm such notes cause and maintaining hope about communications she believed were genuine.

"There are a lot of different notes, I think, that came," Savannah Guthrie said on air in March. "I think most of them, it's my understanding, are not real. I didn't see them. But the person that would send a fake ransom note really has to look deeply at themselves to a family in pain."

She added a distinction that the FBI's subsequent investigation has helped clarify: "But I believe the two notes that we received that we responded to, I tend to believe those are real."

The Callella case underscores how high-profile missing persons investigations, particularly those involving well-known public figures, can attract opportunistic individuals who either seek to profit from the situation or simply exploit it for information or attention. Federal authorities have made clear they are treating any fraudulent interference in the Guthrie investigation seriously, and Thursday's guilty plea signals that such conduct carries real criminal consequences rather than merely drawing a brief investigation.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department, which is leading the broader investigation of Nancy Guthrie's disappearance alongside the FBI, has confirmed that every tip and lead continues to be taken seriously and forwarded to detectives working the case. No suspects or persons of interest have been publicly named in connection with her actual disappearance, which now stretches more than five months without a confirmed resolution. The FBI's reward of $100,000 for information leading to Guthrie's location or to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for her disappearance remains active, as does the Guthrie family's own separately offered reward of $1 million.