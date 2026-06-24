TUCSON, Ariz. — A second ransom note received shortly after the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the mother of "Today" show co-host Savannah Guthrie, claimed the 84-year-old had died following her abduction from her Arizona home, sources familiar with the investigation told news organizations.

The note, sent to a Tucson television station, stated that Nancy Guthrie perished shortly after she was taken and was buried with nature, according to multiple reports citing law enforcement sources. The note did not include a demand for payment or an apology, sources said.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her home in the Catalina Foothills area north of Tucson on the morning of Feb. 1. Surveillance video captured a masked individual at her door shortly before she vanished, leaving blood on the porch. The Pima County Sheriff's Department and FBI are investigating the case as an abduction.

A first ransom note demanded millions in cryptocurrency for her safe return. Both notes were turned over to authorities and are being treated as potentially credible, investigators have said. The notes contained specific details about the home and what Nancy Guthrie was wearing that night, sources reported.

Savannah Guthrie, along with her siblings Camron and Annie, publicly addressed the situation in an Instagram video after reports of the second note emerged. "We received your message and we understand," Savannah Guthrie said in the video. "We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her. This is the only way we will have peace."

The family has offered a $1 million reward for information leading to Nancy Guthrie's safe return, in addition to a $100,000 reward from the FBI and a $500,000 donation to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. Authorities continue to urge anyone with information to contact the FBI or Pima County Sheriff's Department.

Investigation Details

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos confirmed early in the investigation that authorities were aware of reports about possible ransom notes and were taking all tips seriously. The notes were sent to local media outlets and forwarded to detectives coordinating with the FBI.

Read more Nancy Guthrie Update: More than 30,000 Tips Have Been Received And Investigation Continues Nancy Guthrie Update: More than 30,000 Tips Have Been Received And Investigation Continues

The FBI released surveillance footage showing a masked person wearing a handgun holster outside Nancy Guthrie's front door the night she disappeared. The suspect is described as a man about 5 feet 9 inches tall with a medium build. No arrests have been made.

Investigators believe the two notes were likely written by the person or group responsible for the abduction, sources said. The second note indicated Nancy Guthrie died unintentionally shortly after being taken.

The case has drawn national attention given Savannah Guthrie's high-profile role on NBC's "Today" show. She has stepped away from her duties at times to assist in the search for her mother.

Family Plea and Community Response

Savannah Guthrie has made emotional public appeals for information. In her Instagram video with her siblings, the family expressed ongoing hope despite the grim details in the second note. "We love our mom," she said. "And we will never stop looking for her."

The family continues cooperating fully with law enforcement. They have urged the public to come forward with any tips that could help locate Nancy Guthrie or identify those responsible. The FBI's tip line and online submission portal remain active.

Community support has been strong in the Tucson area. Volunteers have assisted in searches, and local organizations have helped raise awareness. The case has highlighted vulnerabilities for elderly residents living alone.

Nancy Guthrie is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing about 120 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue nightgown. Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities immediately.

Broader Context

The disappearance has sparked renewed public interest as details about the ransom notes emerged. Authorities have stressed that the investigation remains active and ongoing, with all leads being pursued.

Ransom notes in abduction cases are relatively rare but can provide critical clues when analyzed for handwriting, language patterns, and specific details. Forensic experts are examining the communications for potential leads.

The FBI and Pima County Sheriff's Department have not publicly confirmed the exact contents of the notes but have acknowledged their existence and are investigating. Sources familiar with the case described the second note as similar in style to the first.

Savannah Guthrie has balanced her professional responsibilities with family efforts to find her mother. Colleagues at NBC have expressed support during this difficult time.

The case serves as a reminder for families to maintain strong safety protocols, particularly for elderly relatives. Local law enforcement encourages residents to install security cameras and stay vigilant about suspicious activity.

As the search enters its fifth month, the Guthrie family and authorities continue hoping for a positive resolution. The substantial rewards underscore the urgency and commitment to bringing Nancy Guthrie home.