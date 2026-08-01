New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani was not invited to deliver remarks at the funeral of Army Sgt. Angel Sarah Rampersad on Friday, despite having prepared a eulogy in advance, according to sources who attended the service in Ozone Park, Queens.

Mamdani sat in the fourth row of Calvary Assembly of God, reviewing his planned remarks on an iPad while New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards and other officials were called to speak, according to a source who was present at the funeral. "They kept calling names and then he was never called," the source said. "Then he looked over at his staff, frustrated and seemed angry that he didn't speak. When he realized his name wasn't being called, he looked at his staff angrily and then eventually put his tablet away."

Sources involved in the funeral's planning offered differing explanations for why the mayor was not asked to speak. One source close to the planning process said Rampersad's family holds politically conservative views and specifically did not want Mamdani, an avowed democratic socialist who has been sharply critical of Israel and the U.S. war against Iran, to address the service. "The family is more conservative and wanted to limit any political distractions," the source said.

Rampersad, 28, grew up in an Ozone Park family and graduated from John Jay College of Criminal Justice before enlisting in the Army, following in the footsteps of an uncle who had also served. She was among three U.S. soldiers killed July 17 during an Iranian missile attack on the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan.

It remains unclear whether Mamdani visited Rampersad's family in the days following her death, a gesture that has traditionally been customary for New York City mayors following the death of a local service member. No visit appeared on his official public schedule or across his social media accounts in the days between Rampersad's death and Friday's funeral. During that same period, Mamdani participated in a sightseeing tour aboard a double-decker bus as part of a housing-related press event and gave interviews to several national publications.

Despite not speaking at the funeral, Mamdani's press office distributed his planned remarks afterward, labeling them "remarks as prepared." The prepared eulogy read, in part, "It is often said that our fallen 'gave their tomorrows for our today.' Sergeant Rampersad had tomorrows waiting for her: birthdays, ordinary mornings, evenings spent with her loved ones. But she gave every one of them up so that we could have ours — so that we could stand here today, safe and protected."

Hundreds of family members, neighbors, fellow soldiers and community members attended the funeral, where mourners wiped away tears as Rampersad's favorite gospel songs played throughout the church. Daisy Davis-Credle, president of the Queens Sunday School Association, reflected on Rampersad's character following the service. "She could talk to people in her rank, above her rank, and they would accept it since it was the way she did it," Davis-Credle said. "It's not what you do, it's how you do what you do. And she knew how to do that — they listened to her."

Hochul delivered remarks during the service, describing a personal connection to Rampersad despite never having met her. "I feel after reading and admiring this woman from a distance, I feel like she could be one of my daughters," Hochul said. Other speakers included Ozone Park Residents Block Association President Sam Esposito, state Sen. Joseph Addabbo Jr., a Queens Democrat, and Richards.

Mamdani was seated near first-term City Councilman Frank Morano, a Staten Island Republican who is not considered an ally of the mayor, during the service. Morano said he was surprised by the decision not to have Mamdani speak. "I was surprised the mayor didn't speak," Morano said. "I didn't understand why they would have lower-level officials speak and not the mayor."

Following the service, NYPD officers carried Rampersad's coffin from the church to a hearse, which then joined a blocks-long police procession en route to her final resting place on Long Island.

The episode adds to a period of broader political scrutiny facing Mamdani, who has faced criticism in recent days over his handling of other city matters, including an ongoing Legionnaires' disease outbreak that has been linked to seven deaths. City Hall did not respond to multiple requests for comment regarding Friday's funeral and Mamdani's absence from the program of speakers.