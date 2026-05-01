NEW YORK — New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, citing his Indian heritage, called for the return of the legendary Koh-i-Noor diamond to India just hours before meeting King Charles III at a solemn ceremony honoring victims of the September 11 attacks, reigniting a long-standing international dispute over one of the world's most famous gemstones.

The 105-carat diamond, now part of the British Crown Jewels, has been a symbol of colonial legacy and contested ownership for decades. India, Pakistan, Iran and Afghanistan have all claimed historical rights to the stone, which British forces acquired in the 19th century during colonial rule. Mamdani's comments, made at a press conference, thrust the sensitive cultural issue into the spotlight amid an otherwise diplomatic occasion.

"If I were to speak to the King separately from the purpose of the event, I would probably encourage him to return the Koh-i-Noor diamond," Mamdani said, acknowledging the meeting's focus on honoring 9/11 victims while expressing his personal view. The mayor, who has Indian roots, framed the request as part of broader conversations about historical justice and cultural repatriation.

The Koh-i-Noor, meaning "Mountain of Light" in Persian, has a storied and often violent history spanning centuries. Originally mined in India, it passed through various empires before becoming part of the British Crown Jewels following the annexation of Punjab in 1849. Queen Victoria received it as a gift, and it has since adorned crowns worn by British queens. Its display in the Tower of London draws millions of visitors annually, but it remains a potent symbol of colonial extraction for many in South Asia.

British officials have consistently rejected repatriation calls, arguing the diamond was legally acquired and forms an integral part of the nation's cultural heritage. The UK government has previously stated that returning it would set a problematic precedent for other artifacts in British collections. King Charles has not publicly commented on Mamdani's remarks, and Buckingham Palace declined immediate response to the mayor's statement.

Mamdani's intervention highlights growing global momentum for cultural repatriation. Museums and governments worldwide have returned artifacts to countries of origin in recent years, including Benin Bronzes to Nigeria and various items to Greece and Egypt. Advocates argue such returns address historical injustices, while opponents cite legal ownership, preservation concerns and the universal value of shared heritage in major institutions.

The timing of Mamdani's comments added complexity to his meeting with King Charles. The ceremony focused on transatlantic remembrance of the 9/11 attacks, where British citizens were among the nearly 3,000 killed. Both leaders were expected to emphasize shared values and partnership rather than historical grievances. Mamdani's office later clarified that the diamond issue was not on the official agenda but reflected the mayor's personal perspective as a leader with Indian heritage.

Indian officials have welcomed the mayor's stance while pursuing diplomatic channels. The Indian government has raised the Koh-i-Noor issue in past talks with the UK, though without formal legal claims in recent decades. Cultural Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has previously described the diamond as a symbol of India's rich history that belongs with its people. Pakistan and other nations have also asserted claims based on historical possession.

Experts on cultural heritage say resolution remains unlikely in the near term. Legal complexities, including treaties and the passage of time, complicate ownership. The diamond's integration into the Crown Jewels adds symbolic weight. Some propose compromise solutions like joint exhibitions or loans, but political sensitivities make even those difficult. The Koh-i-Noor debate reflects broader postcolonial conversations about power, memory and justice.

Mamdani, a rising progressive figure in American politics, has used his platform to address issues of equity and historical accountability. His Indian roots and Muslim faith have shaped his perspective on international relations and cultural issues. Critics accused him of injecting controversy into a memorial event, while supporters praised his willingness to speak on difficult topics. The mayor's office emphasized that his comments were separate from official duties.

The 9/11 ceremony itself proceeded with dignity, focusing on remembrance and unity. King Charles, on a visit emphasizing UK-US ties, joined American leaders in honoring victims and first responders. The event underscored enduring alliances formed in tragedy, providing context that made Mamdani's earlier remarks particularly notable.

Public reaction has been polarized. Social media platforms buzzed with debate, with some users supporting repatriation as moral imperative and others defending British stewardship. Historians note the diamond's journey involved conquest and gifting across empires long before British involvement, complicating simple narratives of theft. The gem's legendary curse — bringing misfortune to male owners — has added mystique to discussions.

For now, the Koh-i-Noor remains in London, viewed by tourists and symbolizing different things to different people. Mamdani's call, however brief, ensures the issue stays in public discourse. As nations grapple with colonial legacies, artifacts like the diamond serve as focal points for larger conversations about history, identity and reconciliation. Whether his words prompt any movement remains uncertain, but they highlight shifting global attitudes toward cultural heritage.