DENVER — Investigators in the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case have uncovered potentially explosive new evidence that could dramatically shift the investigation and "light a fire on social media," a former FBI agent familiar with the case told reporters Wednesday as the search for the 28-year-old mother of NBC rising star Savannah Guthrie intensifies.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office confirmed Tuesday night's execution of a search warrant at a property in Longmont uncovered personal items belonging to Guthrie, including her fitness tracker still containing heart rate data from the morning of her March 12 abduction. Forensic teams also recovered DNA and fingerprints from an abandoned SUV near the Superior jogging trail that match a person of interest previously interviewed but not named publicly.

Retired FBI special agent Mark Lageman, who worked on high-profile abduction cases, reviewed details shared by law enforcement and described the new finds as potentially game-changing. "This kind of physical evidence linking a suspect to both the vehicle and the victim's belongings would light a fire on social media if released," Lageman said. "In today's environment, one solid piece of forensics can generate millions of tips overnight."

Nancy Guthrie, a popular local yoga instructor, vanished while jogging on a well-trafficked trail in Superior, Colorado. Witnesses reported seeing a dark SUV with tinted windows pull alongside her before she was pulled inside. Her phone was found discarded nearby, and her Apple Watch stopped transmitting shortly after the reported abduction.

Guthrie is the mother of Savannah Guthrie, the 10-year-old daughter who has appeared in several heartwarming segments on NBC's "Today" show, where her mother occasionally contributed wellness content. The family connection has drawn national attention to the case, with Savannah's public pleas for her mother's safe return touching millions of viewers.

Mark Guthrie, Nancy's husband, appeared emotional at a Wednesday press briefing. "Every day without Nancy feels impossible," he said. "Savannah asks about her mommy constantly. We're holding onto hope that these new leads will bring her home to us."

The case has generated intense online interest, with amateur sleuths and conspiracy theorists flooding platforms with speculation. Elizabeth Smart's father, Ed Smart, publicly urged people to stop spreading unverified theories, saying they distract from real investigative work and hurt the family.

Over 200 tips have poured in since the abduction, and the FBI has joined the effort under federal kidnapping statutes. The $250,000 reward remains active, and community volunteers continue daily searches in surrounding foothills and open spaces.

The new evidence from the Longmont property includes clothing matching what Nancy wore the day she disappeared. Digital forensics teams are now examining seized devices for location data, communications or financial trails that could lead to her current whereabouts.

Lageman, the ex-FBI agent, emphasized that while the evidence is promising, investigators must proceed carefully to preserve its value in court. "Social media can be a double-edged sword," he noted. "It generates leads, but it can also compromise cases if sensitive details leak too early."

Boulder County authorities have remained tight-lipped about the person of interest, only confirming he is a local man with prior law enforcement contact. No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains active and fluid.

The case has spotlighted safety concerns for women exercising outdoors in the Denver metro area. Local running groups have increased buddy systems and tracking app usage, while lawmakers discuss proposals for more trail cameras and rapid response protocols for missing adults.

Guthrie's family and friends describe her as vibrant, community-oriented and deeply devoted to her children. Her sister Sarah has become a tireless advocate, appearing on national news programs to keep the story alive. "Nancy's smile could light up any room," she said. "We refuse to give up hope."

As the search enters its seventh week, the new forensic developments have injected fresh momentum. Aerial searches using drones, K-9 teams and expanded volunteer efforts continue daily. Psychologists working with the family note the emotional toll of prolonged uncertainty on both Mark and young Savannah.

The connection to NBC through Savannah has brought additional media scrutiny. Network executives have offered support to the family while respecting their privacy. Several "Today" show colleagues have shared public messages of encouragement.

For law enforcement, balancing transparency with investigative integrity remains challenging in the age of instant information. Officials plan another press briefing Thursday morning and continue urging anyone with information about the dark SUV or suspicious activity on the trails in early March to contact the dedicated tip line.

The Nancy Guthrie case has captured national attention not only because of the circumstances but also due to her strong community ties and the heartbreaking family element involving her young daughter. As potentially significant evidence emerges, hope for a positive resolution grows even as the reality of prolonged uncertainty weighs heavily on everyone involved.

Community support remains overwhelming. GoFundMe campaigns have raised more than $450,000 for the family and reward fund. Yellow ribbons and posters of Nancy's smiling face are still visible throughout the Denver area, serving as daily reminders of the missing mother.

As investigators pursue these latest leads, the public is once again asked to remain vigilant. In high-profile abduction cases, community eyes and ears often prove crucial in generating the final piece of the puzzle.

The coming days could prove pivotal. If the new evidence leads to a breakthrough, it may provide the answers the Guthrie family and the broader community have desperately sought since that March morning.