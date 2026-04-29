ADELAIDE — A small plane crashed into a hangar at Parafield Airport in Adelaide's north on Wednesday afternoon, April 29, 2026, triggering a large fire, thick plumes of smoke visible across suburbs and a major emergency response with multiple people reportedly injured.

Emergency services were called to the scene near Kings Road around 2:10 p.m. after reports that the light aircraft collided with a hangar while attempting to land. Thick black smoke billowed from the site as firefighters battled the blaze, forcing an immediate evacuation of the immediate area.

South Australia Police confirmed multiple people were on board the plane at the time of the crash. Initial reports indicate at least two people were seriously injured and transported to hospital, with emergency crews working urgently at the scene. The Australian Transport Safety Bureau has been notified and is expected to launch a full investigation.

Parafield Airport, a busy general aviation facility north of Adelaide, handles flight training, private aircraft and some charter operations. The crash occurred in a hangar area, causing significant structural damage and igniting a fire that spread to nearby materials. Fire crews from the South Australian Metropolitan Fire Service and Country Fire Service responded quickly, containing the blaze despite windy conditions.

Witnesses described hearing a loud impact followed by flames and smoke. Video footage circulating on social media showed heavy black smoke rising from the airport grounds, prompting warnings to nearby residents about potential air quality impacts. Local authorities advised people in the area to close windows and doors as a precaution.

No other aircraft were involved, and the airport has been temporarily closed to all operations while emergency services work at the scene. Flights scheduled into or out of Parafield have been diverted or cancelled, affecting general aviation traffic in the region.

This is not the first incident at Parafield Airport in recent years. Previous events involving training aircraft have highlighted the challenges of busy general aviation facilities located near residential areas. The airport serves as a key hub for flight training in South Australia, with numerous flying schools operating from the site.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau typically conducts thorough investigations into such accidents, examining factors including pilot experience, aircraft maintenance, weather conditions and operational procedures. Early indications suggest the plane was on approach when the incident occurred, but official cause will not be known until the investigation concludes.

Parafield Airport management has not yet issued a formal statement, but operations are expected to remain suspended for at least the remainder of the day while debris is cleared and safety assessments completed. The facility plays an important role in South Australia's aviation sector, supporting training, maintenance and charter services.

The crash has drawn significant attention on social media, with residents sharing images of the smoke plume visible from several kilometers away. Emergency services urged the public to avoid the area to allow crews to work safely and to prevent interference with the response.

Aviation safety experts note that while general aviation incidents are relatively rare, they often involve complex factors including pilot training, aircraft condition and environmental elements. Parafield's location in a growing suburban area has previously raised discussions about balancing aviation operations with residential development.

As the afternoon progressed, emergency crews continued working to fully extinguish the fire and secure the site. Hospitals in Adelaide have been placed on alert to receive any additional casualties. Police have established a perimeter around the crash site and are coordinating with aviation authorities.

This incident serves as a reminder of the inherent risks in aviation, even at busy training airports. The aviation community in South Australia will be watching closely for updates from the ATSB investigation, which could lead to safety recommendations for flight training operations statewide.

For now, the focus remains on the response at the scene and the well-being of those involved. Updates from authorities are expected as more information becomes available throughout the day. Residents near Parafield Airport are advised to follow official channels for any further safety instructions.

The event has prompted renewed discussion about airport safety, emergency preparedness and the importance of robust training standards in general aviation. As investigations begin, the broader aviation community will await findings that could influence future practices at Parafield and similar facilities across Australia.