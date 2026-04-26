TUCSON, Ariz. — The search for 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, mother of NBC "Today" show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, reached its 85th day on Sunday with no arrests and her whereabouts still unknown, as the FBI continues analyzing new forensic evidence including hairs recovered from her Catalina Foothills home while the Pima County Sheriff's Department draws criticism over investigative missteps and public communications.

Guthrie was last seen Jan. 31 after visiting her daughter Annie's home. She failed to appear for a virtual church service the next day, prompting a missing persons report Feb. 1. Authorities quickly classified the case as an abduction after finding bloodstains matching her DNA on the front porch. Surveillance footage captured a masked, gloved suspect yanking her Ring camera before the apparent struggle.

The FBI has taken a more prominent role, sending hairs and other items found inside the home to its laboratory for advanced testing after initial local analysis. Sources close to the investigation told NewsNation the new evidence could yield critical leads. Gloves discovered about two miles away yielded unknown male DNA that has not matched CODIS or the scene, adding to the puzzle.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has repeatedly stated the family is fully cooperative and cleared of suspicion, calling rumors otherwise "cruel." He maintains belief that Nancy could still be alive, though no confirmed sightings or credible ransom resolutions have emerged despite early notes received by the family. A $1 million family reward remains active for information leading to her recovery.

Recent weeks brought confusion and backlash after the sheriff's department posted on social media that "Nancy has been located," accompanied by a flyer. The post actually referred to a different elderly woman, Nancy Radakovich, who had been found safe. Critics labeled the communication "tone deaf" and insensitive to the Guthrie family's ongoing anguish.

Nanos denied recent reports of another person detained south of Tucson for questioning, responding curtly with "Nope" when asked by reporters. Legal commentator Nancy Grace had highlighted the potential development on her program, fueling speculation before the denial.

Internal challenges have surfaced. Sources told NewsNation the homicide unit supervisor assigned early in the case had never previously worked a homicide investigation, contributing to alleged early mistakes. The department faced a no-confidence vote from deputies earlier in the probe. Increased patrols continue in the neighborhood, with officers sealing off streets and questioning residents about unusual activity, including possible internet disruptions the night of the abduction.

Savannah Guthrie returned to the "Today" show in early April, delivering an emotional message of hope while acknowledging the family's pain. She and her siblings have shared public appeals, emphasizing key dates including Jan. 11 — weeks before the disappearance — that may connect to unusual activity around their mother's home. The family donated $500,000 to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Investigators believe Guthrie was specifically targeted. Her physical limitations make it unlikely she wandered off, and the violent scene at the threshold suggests a swift, planned operation. A propped-open back door noted by family members added to the mystery, as did the suspect's apparent preparation with gloves and mask.

The case has drawn national fascination and volunteer efforts, including from groups like the United Cajun Navy. Amateur searches and tip lines have generated tens of thousands of leads, though officials stress the need for verified information to avoid hindering progress.

As spring advances in the desert, concerns grow over time-sensitive evidence and Nancy's health if she remains held. Temperatures in the region can fluctuate dramatically, complicating any outdoor scenarios. No confirmed second location has been identified despite extensive searches.

Sheriff Nanos has asked for public patience while promising the investigation remains active with dedicated detectives and federal partners. FBI agents have canvassed neighborhoods multiple times, focusing on surveillance, timelines and digital forensics. A related January incident at or near the home is reportedly under review.

Experts, including retired FBI agents, have offered varied assessments. Some predict an eventual "underwhelming" suspect reveal — perhaps someone with tangential connections rather than a sophisticated operation. Others note the amateurish elements captured on camera alongside signs of planning.

The high-profile nature has amplified scrutiny of the Pima County Sheriff's Office leadership. Separate controversies involving Sheriff Nanos' past have overlapped with the case, though officials insist resources remain focused on finding Nancy.

For the Guthrie family, each passing day brings renewed heartache alongside determination. Savannah has described details that "don't add up," including the family's initial fears of ransom and the surreal nature of the ordeal. Public support has poured in, with well-wishers and true-crime communities sharing the reward flyer widely.

No timeline for resolution exists. Officials continue urging anyone with information — no matter how small — to contact the FBI tip line or sheriff's department. The $1 million reward can be paid anonymously in cash if it leads to Nancy's recovery or the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

As the investigation stretches into its third month, the blend of forensic diligence, community vigilance and family resilience defines the effort. Nancy Guthrie remains missing, but authorities and loved ones refuse to give up hope that answers — and her safe return — remain possible.

This story continues to develop. Updates will follow any new forensic results, tips or statements from officials.