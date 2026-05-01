MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards is expected to miss multiple weeks after suffering a bone bruise and hyperextension in his left knee during Game 4 of the first-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets, dealing a significant blow to the team's postseason hopes while offering relief that he avoided structural ligament damage.

The injury occurred late in the first half of Minnesota's April 25 victory when Edwards landed awkwardly while contesting a shot from Denver's Cam Johnson. He immediately grabbed his knee, writhed on the floor and was helped to the locker room. Edwards was officially ruled out for the remainder of that game, and subsequent imaging confirmed the diagnosis.

ESPN's Shams Charania first reported the details, noting Edwards will be considered week-to-week. The Timberwolves later confirmed the left knee hyperextension and bone bruise, stating he avoided ligament damage but remains sidelined for the foreseeable future. Charania added on ESPN's Get Up that the minimum timeline is two weeks, meaning Edwards is out for the rest of the first-round series against Denver.

If the Timberwolves advance, Edwards' return window could open sometime in the Western Conference semifinals. Coach Chris Finch and team officials have emphasized a cautious approach, prioritizing long-term health over rushing the 24-year-old All-Star back into action. Edwards also dealt with nagging right knee patellar tendinitis earlier in the season, adding another layer of caution to his recovery.

The Timberwolves currently lead the series but must close it out without their leading scorer and one of the league's most dynamic perimeter threats. Edwards averaged over 28 points per game during the regular season and has been a driving force in Minnesota's playoff push. His absence forces increased roles for players like Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle and others in a depleted backcourt that already lost Donte DiVincenzo to a season-ending Achilles injury in the same game.

Medical experts describe bone bruises as painful contusions to the bone that often require significant rest for swelling and inflammation to subside. Hyperextension injuries stretch the knee beyond its normal range, risking damage to surrounding soft tissue even when ligaments remain intact. Recovery timelines vary but commonly span two to six weeks depending on severity and individual response to rehabilitation.

Edwards has a reputation as a quick healer and dedicated worker, which fuels optimism within the organization. Finch noted the star could potentially return ahead of the most pessimistic projections, though no firm timetable has been set. The Wolves are monitoring his progress daily with the medical staff focusing on reducing swelling, restoring range of motion and gradually rebuilding strength.

The injury has sparked widespread discussion across the NBA community. Fans and analysts express concern over Minnesota's depth while praising Edwards' toughness in playing through earlier discomfort. Social media erupted with well-wishes and debates about how the Wolves can adapt without their franchise cornerstone.

For the Timberwolves, the postseason journey continues amid adversity. A strong regular-season performance positioned them well, but the injury cluster tests their resilience. Edwards' presence on the bench and in team meetings provides leadership, yet his on-court explosiveness — highlighted by highlight-reel dunks and perimeter defense — cannot be easily replaced.

NBA insiders suggest the Wolves' series lead gives them breathing room, but advancing without Edwards for an extended period would represent a major accomplishment. Should Minnesota reach the conference semifinals, his potential return would provide a massive boost as they face stiffer competition.

Edwards has remained relatively quiet publicly since the injury, focusing on rehabilitation. His history of bouncing back from setbacks, including various minor ailments throughout his young career, offers encouragement. At 24, he is still in the early stages of what many project as a superstar trajectory, making long-term health the top priority.

The broader NBA landscape watches closely. Edwards' absence alters Western Conference dynamics, potentially opening paths for other teams while highlighting the physical toll of playoff basketball. Bone bruises, while not career-threatening, can linger and affect explosiveness upon return, requiring careful ramp-up protocols.

As the series progresses and rehabilitation continues, updates from the Timberwolves will be closely monitored. For now, the focus remains on getting Edwards healthy while the supporting cast steps up in his absence. The young star's recovery journey will likely shape Minnesota's playoff fate and influence offseason planning.

Edwards' resilience and the team's depth will be tested in the coming weeks. Fans hope for a swift return, but medical caution prevails. The injury serves as a reminder of the fragility in even the most athletic players during the grueling NBA postseason.