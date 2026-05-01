LOS ANGELES — Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal delivered a blunt on-air critique of the Los Angeles Lakers after their Game 5 playoff loss to the Houston Rockets, saying he sometimes "hate[s] watching the Lakers play" because they revert to "hero ball" in the closing minutes instead of playing with sustained intensity and focus.

The comments, made Wednesday night on TNT's "Inside the NBA," quickly went viral after a clip was posted to X by the account @ohnohedidnt24 and viewed more than 3,000 times within hours. O'Neal's frustration captured a broader conversation about the Lakers' clutch-time execution as they cling to a 3-2 series lead heading into Game 6 on Friday.

Shaq: "I hate watching the Lakers play sometimes because towards the end they try to play the hero ball" pic.twitter.com/IkoLGgOf7a — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) April 30, 2026

"I hate watching the Lakers play sometimes because towards the end they try to play the hero ball," O'Neal said, gesturing emphatically. "Okay? We're going to start playing hard now and if we hit this three at a time of game that's not gonna work. LeBron knows that and understands it. These young guys need to understand that." He added that the crowd was flat, the team played flat, lacked intensity and focus, and that he was "glad the Rockets beat them" in the 99-93 defeat.

The Rockets forced a return trip to Crypto.com Arena by capitalizing on the Lakers' late-game lapses. LeBron James led Los Angeles with 25 points, but the team was unable to generate consistent stops or ball movement when the game tightened in the fourth quarter. With Luka Doncic still sidelined by a Grade 2 hamstring strain suffered in early April, the Lakers have leaned heavily on James and Austin Reaves to create offense in crunch time.

O'Neal's critique carries extra weight because he won four NBA championships as a Laker between 1996 and 2004 and remains one of the franchise's most beloved figures. The 7-foot-1 center turned analyst has never shied away from calling out his former team when he sees problems, but his latest remarks struck a nerve as the Lakers fight to avoid elimination in the first round for the second straight postseason.

"Hero ball" — the term for isolating one superstar to create shots while teammates stand and watch — has been a recurring theme in Lakers discourse this season. Coach JJ Redick has preached team concepts and off-ball movement, yet execution in high-stakes moments has occasionally reverted to the familiar pattern of James or Reaves attempting to carry the load alone. O'Neal, who once thrived in a pick-and-roll partnership with Kobe Bryant, emphasized that championship teams avoid waiting until the final minutes to ramp up effort.

The Game 5 loss dropped the Lakers to 3-2 in the best-of-seven series. Houston, led by young stars Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green, has shown impressive resilience despite being the lower seed. Rockets coach Ime Udoka praised his team's defensive intensity after the victory, indirectly validating O'Neal's point about the Lakers' lack of focus.

Lakers fans reacted swiftly on social media. Some defended the team, noting injuries and fatigue, while others agreed that late-game decision-making has been an Achilles' heel. "Shaq is right," one prominent Lakers podcaster posted. "We can't keep waiting until the last five minutes to turn it on."

Inside the Lakers locker room, the mood after Game 5 was described as businesslike. James, who has played in 22 career playoff series, told reporters the team must "correct the little things" and "play with more urgency for longer stretches." Reaves echoed the sentiment, saying the group understands the stakes heading into Game 6.

Redick, in his first postseason as head coach, has navigated the Doncic injury by adjusting lineups and emphasizing defensive rotations. Yet the absence of the Slovenian star — who averaged 28 points and 8 assists before getting hurt — has forced the Lakers to rely on a thinner rotation. Medical updates indicate Doncic continues on-court rehab but remains out indefinitely, with no firm return timeline.

O'Neal's comments also spotlight broader questions about the Lakers' roster construction. General Manager Rob Pelinka has prioritized veteran experience and defensive versatility, but the team's offensive efficiency in the half-court has dipped at times. Analysts note that without consistent three-point shooting or secondary creation, the Lakers become predictable when defenses load up on James.

For O'Neal, the criticism is rooted in championship standards. During his Lakers tenure he helped deliver three-peat titles in 2000-02 and a fourth in 2009. He has repeatedly said modern players must learn from past eras where sustained effort defined winners. His TNT colleagues nodded in agreement during the broadcast, with one noting the Lakers' crowd appeared disengaged at key moments — a rare occurrence at Crypto.com Arena.

The series has been competitive despite the Lakers' injury issues. Houston has pushed the pace and exploited mismatches, forcing Los Angeles to adjust on the fly. Game 6 will be pivotal: a Lakers win clinches the series and sets up a second-round matchup against either the Oklahoma City Thunder or Minnesota Timberwolves, while a loss sends the series back to Houston for a decisive Game 7.

Sports betting markets reacted to O'Neal's remarks as well. The Lakers remain favorites to advance, but implied probabilities for Game 6 shifted slightly after the broadcast. Analysts at ESPN and The Athletic suggested the team must address late-game execution or risk becoming the latest high-profile first-round casualty.

Beyond the immediate series, O'Neal's comments fuel ongoing debate about the Lakers' long-term direction. With James entering his 23rd season and the franchise committed to contending, pressure mounts on Pelinka and ownership to surround the stars with complementary pieces. The team's massive cash reserves and trade assets could be deployed this offseason, but playoff performance will shape perceptions heading into free agency.

Lakers fans, meanwhile, remain hopeful. Many point to James' playoff pedigree and the team's home-court advantage in Game 6 as reasons for optimism. Tickets for Friday's contest sold out quickly after the Game 5 defeat, signaling strong local support despite the criticism.

O'Neal has not commented further on the clip since the broadcast. His history of colorful, no-holds-barred analysis has made him one of the most popular figures in sports media. Whether his words motivate the Lakers or simply reflect a frustrated fan's perspective, they have added another layer of drama to an already tense playoff series.

As the Lakers prepare for what could be a season-defining game, O'Neal's message is clear: championship contenders cannot afford to wait until the final minutes to play with purpose. For a franchise built on greatness, the difference between advancing and going home may hinge on heeding that advice.