OKLAHOMA CITY — Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker unleashed rare public criticism of NBA officiating Wednesday night, calling the work of crew chief James Williams "terrible through and through" and warning that inconsistent calls are harming the league's credibility and turning games into entertainment resembling professional wrestling.

Booker's pointed remarks came after the Suns fell 120-107 to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series, dropping to a 0-2 deficit heading back to Phoenix. The five-time All-Star, known for his typically measured demeanor during his 11-year career, singled out Williams by name and described the officiating as disrespectful and damaging to the sport's integrity.

"In my 11 years, I haven't called a ref out by name, but James [Williams] was terrible tonight, through and through," Booker said in his postgame news conference. "It's bad for the sport, bad for the integrity of the sport. People are going to start viewing this as a WWE if they're not held responsible."

The frustration centered on a technical foul assessed to Booker late in the third quarter with the Suns trailing. While attempting to save a ball from going out of bounds behind his back, the ball appeared to make contact with Thunder forward Jaylin Williams. Officials reviewed the play, initially seeming poised to award free throws, but instead called a technical on Booker after a crowd formed around the official. Booker said he never received a clear explanation and claimed he overheard Thunder guard Alex Caruso urging officials to issue the technical.

"It's definitely something that has to be looked at," Booker continued. "I heard Caruso tell them to call the tech and he ended up doing it. It just feels disrespectful. I know I haven't won a championship in this league, but I have been in it for 11 years now. So to get to this point to be treated like that, for me to even be saying something out loud, it's bad."

Booker finished with 22 points on 7-of-14 shooting, eight free throws and seven rebounds in 40 minutes, but the Suns could not overcome the Thunder's balanced attack led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 37 points. Dillon Brooks added 30 points for Oklahoma City in a physical contest that featured multiple controversial whistles.

Suns head coach Jordan Ott echoed some of Booker's concerns about the lack of explanation on key calls, though he stopped short of naming officials. The team has struggled with foul trouble and inconsistent officiating throughout the early postseason, a common complaint across the league but rarely voiced so directly by a star player of Booker's stature.

Booker's comments quickly went viral, sparking widespread debate on social media and among NBA analysts. Many fans and former players praised the guard for speaking out, arguing that accountability for officials has been lacking and that high-stakes playoff games deserve more consistent standards. Others suggested his frustration stemmed from the Suns' 0-2 hole and that public criticism could result in a fine from the league office, which Booker himself anticipated.

"I get fined for it, everybody can pull the clips and see where the frustration comes from," he said.

The incident highlights ongoing tensions between players and officials in the NBA playoffs, where physicality increases and every call carries magnified importance. Critics have long pointed to variability in foul calls, inconsistent application of rules on flopping or "unnatural shooting motion," and the influence of star power or home crowds. Booker's reference to WWE underscored fears that dramatic, subjective calls could erode trust among fans who invest emotionally and financially in the product.

League officials have not yet responded publicly to Booker's remarks. The NBA typically reviews such statements for potential fines or warnings, especially when officials are named. Past instances of strong player criticism, including from stars like Draymond Green or James Harden in previous seasons, have resulted in monetary penalties but limited systemic change.

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault declined to comment extensively on the officiating when asked postgame, focusing instead on his team's execution and defensive effort. Gilgeous-Alexander, who has drawn praise for his composure, avoided the topic as well, keeping attention on advancing the series.

For the Suns, the loss compounded early-series challenges. Phoenix showed flashes of competitiveness but struggled to contain Oklahoma City's pace and versatility. With the series shifting to Footprint Center for Game 3 on Saturday, Booker's comments could galvanize the home crowd or add pressure if the narrative shifts toward officiating rather than on-court performance.

Broader conversations about NBA refereeing have intensified in recent years with the introduction of the coach's challenge, replay reviews and emphasis on player safety. Yet many insiders argue the system still relies too heavily on human judgment in fast-paced, emotional moments, leading to perceptions of inconsistency. Former officials and analysts have called for more transparency, standardized training and postgame accountability measures.

Booker's outburst stands out because of his reputation as one of the league's most professional and low-drama stars. In 11 seasons, he has rarely engaged in public referee disputes, making Wednesday's comments particularly notable. Teammates and coaches described him as visibly frustrated on the bench after the technical, a rare display for the usually composed scorer.

As the series continues, both teams will prepare for a hostile environment in Phoenix, where Suns fans are expected to voice their own opinions on the officiating. The Thunder, as defending champions, hold a commanding 2-0 lead and will look to close out the series efficiently while navigating any distractions.

Whether Booker's criticism prompts internal league review or simply fades into the noise of playoff chatter remains to be seen. For now, it has ignited fresh debate about fairness, accountability and the delicate balance between physical play and protective whistle-blowing in the NBA's biggest stage.

The Suns face an uphill battle to extend the series, but Booker's willingness to speak candidly may resonate beyond one game. In a league where stars often bite their tongues to avoid fines or backlash, his direct challenge to officiating standards has struck a chord with many who feel the integrity of competition is at stake when calls appear influenced by external factors or inconsistent application.

As Game 3 approaches, the focus will return to basketball, but the conversation Booker started about responsibility and respect in officiating is likely to linger well beyond this series.