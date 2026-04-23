LOS ANGELES — Mookie Betts continues to rehab a right oblique strain suffered on April 5 against the Washington Nationals, with the Los Angeles Dodgers taking a cautious approach to his return as the four-time World Series champion has already missed more than two weeks of action.

Manager Dave Roberts provided the latest positive but measured update Tuesday, confirming that Betts began a swing progression over the weekend. The star shortstop has been progressing through med ball throws and light throwing but has not yet started hitting in a game-like setting. Roberts emphasized that the team will not rush Betts, noting it will still "take a while" before he is back in the lineup despite the encouraging signs.

Betts, who turns 34 in October, has echoed the cautious tone. In recent comments, he said he is able to throw without issue and that running feels manageable, though he has not begun swinging a bat. He stressed the importance of avoiding the mechanical issues that arose from a previous oblique injury last season, when he pushed through discomfort and developed bad habits at the plate. "It's just an oblique, and it's going to take time," Betts said, adding that the Dodgers are prioritizing full comfort with med ball work before advancing to hitting.

Oblique strains are notoriously tricky for position players, often requiring four to six weeks of recovery. While initial optimism suggested a shorter absence — Betts was placed on the 10-day injured list shortly after the injury — the timeline has extended. He remains eligible to return as early as mid-April in theory, but Roberts and the medical staff have made clear the 10-day IL stint was insufficient. Most projections now point to a return sometime in May, potentially after a rehab assignment, though no firm date has been set.

The injury has tested the depth of a star-studded Dodgers roster that entered 2026 with championship aspirations. Betts, a versatile defender capable of playing shortstop, second base and the outfield, has been one of the franchise's most consistent performers since joining via trade from the Boston Red Sox. His absence has created opportunities for others, most notably Korean infielder Hyeseong Kim, who was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City to help fill the void.

Kim, signed by the Dodgers to a multi-year deal before the 2025 season, has seized the opportunity. In limited action since the call-up, the left-handed hitter has posted strong early numbers, including a batting average around .333 with a high on-base percentage, a home run and multiple stolen bases. Manager Roberts has praised Kim's calm, patient approach at the plate and his growing comfort in the major leagues during his second year stateside.

The 27-year-old Kim has primarily seen time at second base and shortstop, providing defensive versatility while delivering contact hitting and speed on the basepaths. His low strikeout rate and ability to get on base have helped the Dodgers maintain offensive production despite missing Betts' elite bat and leadership. In 2025, Kim showed promise as a utility player with a .280 average, modest power and double-digit steals in limited big-league time. Early 2026 performance suggests he could develop into a reliable everyday contributor if given consistent at-bats.

Still, replacing Betts fully remains a tall order. The veteran brings Gold Glove-caliber defense, switch-hitting power, speed and championship experience that few players can match. Kim's profile leans more toward contact and speed than Betts' well-rounded slugging and elite defense, but his hot start has eased some of the burden on the lineup. Roberts has indicated that if Kim continues performing well, he could earn a longer stay on the roster even after Betts returns, potentially creating a dynamic infield rotation.

The Dodgers have navigated the absence without major slippage, thanks to contributions from other stars like Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and the rest of a deep lineup. However, the team's ability to sustain momentum will be tested further if Betts misses additional time into May. Oblique injuries can linger, and the Dodgers have signaled they would rather err on the side of caution to ensure Betts returns at full strength rather than risk a setback.

Betts has used the downtime for personal milestones as well. The father of three recently shared family updates, emphasizing the joy of fatherhood amid his recovery. His positive attitude and focus on smart rehabilitation have been noted by teammates and coaches.

For fantasy baseball managers and Dodgers fans tracking the situation, the key questions remain when Betts will resume baseball activities and how effectively Kim can hold down the fort. Early indications point to a gradual ramp-up for Betts, with swinging likely to begin soon followed by simulated games or a short rehab stint. A return in early to mid-May appears realistic if progress continues without setbacks.

Hyeseong Kim's role will be pivotal in the interim. His ability to provide consistent offense and defensive reliability at premium infield positions gives the Dodgers flexibility. If Kim maintains a high on-base percentage and adds value on the bases, he could carve out a larger role in the long term, even in a crowded Dodgers infield that includes veterans and other young talents.

The broader picture for the Dodgers remains bright. Despite the injury, the team has stayed competitive in the competitive National League West. Depth has been a hallmark of their roster construction, allowing them to weather absences better than most clubs. Still, Betts' unique skill set makes him difficult to replace entirely, and his return will be welcomed as the season intensifies.

As the calendar turns toward May, all eyes will remain on Betts' daily progress and Kim's continued production. The Dodgers will balance short-term needs with long-term health, aiming to have their star shortstop back healthy and contributing to another deep postseason run.

For now, the message from the organization is patience. Mookie Betts is progressing, but oblique strains demand respect. In the meantime, Hyeseong Kim is proving he belongs, offering a capable stopgap that keeps the Dodgers' championship hopes intact.