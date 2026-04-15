SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry is back on the court for the Golden State Warriors, delivering vintage scoring bursts after missing more than two months with a stubborn right knee injury, but the 38-year-old superstar and his team now face a grueling play-in tournament path as the 2026 NBA postseason looms.

Curry made his long-awaited return April 5 against the Houston Rockets, scoring 29 points in 25 minutes in a 117-116 loss at Chase Center. The crowd erupted in cheers during warm-ups and again when he checked in, signaling relief after 27 consecutive games sidelined by patellofemoral pain syndrome and bone bruising in his right knee. He had not played since Jan. 30.

In the days since, Curry has logged limited but encouraging minutes while managing a minor right ankle tweak suffered in a loss to the Sacramento Kings. Coach Steve Kerr and Curry himself described the ankle as "fine" and not a significant concern, especially compared to the knee issue that dragged on far longer than expected. "As long as it's not my knee, I can deal with ankles. I've been dealing with that forever," Curry said after the Kings game, his ankle soaking in ice.

The knee injury, often called "runner's knee," initially seemed manageable. Curry missed the 2026 NBA All-Star Game in February to allow extra healing time and sat out several games around the break. By late March, he progressed to individual on-court work and then 5-on-5 scrimmages. He targeted a return against the Rockets, participated in multiple full practices, and received medical clearance after daily evaluations.

Curry admitted the absence tested his patience. "When I got hurt, initially, I didn't think I was going to be out that long, and then it dragged on and dragged on," he told reporters. "Two weeks ago, there were a couple days I didn't know if I'd have the chance to even get out there." He emphasized that shutting down for the season was never an option. "I love playing basketball. It's what I get paid to do."

Teammate Draymond Green provided vocal support throughout the recovery, assuring fans that Curry was pushing hard and had no plans to be shut down. Green noted the Warriors' competitive spirit and Curry's determination to contribute, even if only for the final stretch or play-in games.

The Warriors finished the regular season as the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference, meaning they must win two consecutive elimination games on the road to reach the playoffs. Their first test comes Wednesday against the Los Angeles Clippers in the 9-10 play-in matchup at Intuit Dome. A victory would send Golden State into another do-or-die game on April 17 against the loser of the 7-8 contest.

Kerr has managed Curry's minutes carefully since the return, aiming to rebuild rhythm and chemistry without risking re-injury. In recent games, Curry has shown flashes of his elite range, including deep threes that reminded fans why he remains one of the most dangerous offensive threats in the league. His presence has lifted team morale, even as the Warriors navigate injuries to other key pieces and a roster still finding cohesion after midseason adjustments.

For Curry, this season has been one of resilience and adaptation. At an age when most guards see declining explosiveness, he continues to defy expectations, though the knee issue highlighted the physical toll of a long career filled with high-volume shooting and relentless movement. He has spoken openly about appreciating every opportunity to play, especially after doubting a return at points during rehab.

The broader Warriors context adds urgency. With Draymond Green still anchoring the defense and younger contributors stepping up, Golden State clings to playoff hopes centered on Curry's championship pedigree. Veterans like Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford have bolstered the frontcourt, and the team hopes to have a healthier roster available for the play-in. Yet analysts view even a first-round appearance as a long shot against top Western Conference seeds.

Curry's return has sparked widespread fan excitement and media attention. Social media clips of his scrimmages and first game back circulated rapidly, with hashtags celebrating the splash brother's comeback. His ability to quickly regain form — dropping nearly 30 points in limited action — underscores his basketball IQ and muscle memory.

Medical experts note that patellofemoral issues can linger due to inflammation and tracking problems in the kneecap, often requiring careful load management. Bone bruising adds another layer of caution. Curry has described the new normal as "good enough to play" while acknowledging the knee may never feel exactly as it did before the injury. Daily monitoring and targeted strengthening have been central to his protocol.

Off the court, Curry has remained engaged with the community and his family, using the downtime for recovery and reflection. His leadership has been evident in mentoring younger players and maintaining team chemistry during the extended absence.

As the play-in approaches, Curry expressed gratitude for the extra games the format provides. "Grateful for it now because you have one more game to keep your season alive," he said after a recent loss. "This is such a unique year just because of the way it's gone."

Kawhi Leonard, whose Clippers could face Golden State, praised Curry ahead of the matchup: "He's one of the greatest players to play this game... Just being able to share the floor with a player like that — being coached by Steve Kerr, also playing with Draymond, that unit over there of championship pedigree. It's a great opportunity."

The Warriors' season has been defined by inconsistency and injuries, yet Curry's determination to push through has become a rallying point. Whether Golden State can string together wins in the play-in remains uncertain, but having their franchise icon available offers hope and star power in high-stakes games.

Curry continues to ramp up, with plans to play in the regular-season finale against the Clippers on Sunday before turning full attention to the postseason push. Kerr has emphasized building minutes and confidence without overexertion.

For a player who has transformed the game with his shooting and led the Warriors to multiple titles, this latest chapter highlights endurance. At 38, Curry is no longer the unanimous MVP candidate of his prime, but his impact and clutch gene remain undeniable.

As Golden State prepares for what could be a short or surprising playoff run, all eyes remain on Curry's knee — and his ability to summon one more magical postseason. Fans, teammates and the NBA world are rooting for the sharpshooter who has given so much to the sport.

The coming days will test Curry's recovery and the Warriors' resilience. For now, the focus is simple: stay healthy, find rhythm and chase one more chance to compete when it matters most.