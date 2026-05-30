Shohei Ohtani Has Legitimate Cy Young Shot in 2026, But Faces Tough Path

NEW YORK — Shohei Ohtani's remarkable two-way performance with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2026 has placed him firmly in the National League Cy Young Award conversation, though questions about workload and competition make a victory far from certain. Through late May, the Japanese superstar has posted an elite 0.82 ERA in nine starts, the lowest mark among qualified pitchers, while continuing to produce as one of baseball's top hitters.

Ohtani's pitching dominance has been the standout story of the young season. He holds a 5-2 record with a microscopic 0.82 ERA and 0.82 WHIP over 55 innings, striking out 61 batters. His ERA- of 24 ranks as the best in the league, and he has yet to allow a home run in several starts. These numbers represent historic early-season dominance for a player also serving as the team's everyday designated hitter.

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Despite the gaudy surface stats, Ohtani's innings total remains a significant hurdle for Cy Young voters. With only around 55 innings pitched by late May, he trails many traditional starters who are projected to reach 160-200 innings by season's end. Historical precedent shows voters typically favor pitchers with higher workloads, though recent awards have occasionally gone to relievers or lower-inning aces in exceptional cases.

Betting markets reflect this nuance. Ohtani's odds to win the NL Cy Young sit around +550 to +750 as of late May, making him a top-five contender but behind several pitchers with stronger projected volume. Favorites include emerging arms like Paul Skenes, Christopher Sanchez, and Jacob Misiorowski, who have posted strong numbers with more consistent starts.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and teammates have openly supported Ohtani's Cy Young ambitions. Roberts noted during spring training that Ohtani expects to contend for the award, and the organization has managed his schedule to balance hitting and pitching demands. Ohtani has shown no signs of fatigue, maintaining elite velocity and command while also hitting .269 with nine home runs and an .882 OPS.

The two-way workload creates a unique challenge. Ohtani has taken occasional days off from hitting when starting on the mound, but he continues to rank among league leaders in several offensive categories. This dual excellence makes him the clear frontrunner for a fourth straight NL MVP award, but it may cap his pitching innings and affect Cy Young viability.

Analysts remain divided on his chances. Some project him to finish in the top three if he maintains health and adds volume in the second half. Others argue the innings gap will prove too difficult to overcome in a loaded NL pitching field. Historical comparisons are difficult because no player has pursued both awards at this level simultaneously.

Ohtani's pitching arsenal has evolved impressively. He commands a seven-pitch mix that has held opponents to a .147 batting average. His ability to miss bats while limiting hard contact stands out even among elite starters. If he can increase his starts without compromising durability, his case strengthens considerably.

The Dodgers' strong record and playoff positioning could also help Ohtani's candidacy. Voters often reward pitchers on contending teams, and Los Angeles remains a top NL contender. However, the team's deep rotation may limit Ohtani's workload to preserve him for October.

For now, Ohtani's Cy Young odds sit in the 12-18% range across major sportsbooks, indicating a realistic but uphill battle. He has already achieved what few believed possible by excelling as both a premier hitter and starter in the same season. Winning the award would complete a historic resume and cement his status as one of the greatest players in baseball history.

As the season progresses into June and beyond, Ohtani's performance will be watched closely. Sustained dominance on the mound combined with continued offensive production could force voters to reconsider traditional standards. Whether he ultimately wins the Cy Young or finishes as a top contender, 2026 is shaping up as another landmark year for the 31-year-old superstar.

Ohtani has repeatedly expressed his desire to win every major award. With the only major individual honor missing from his collection being the Cy Young, motivation remains high. The baseball world will continue tracking his unique journey as he chases excellence on both sides of the ball.