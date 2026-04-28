LOS ANGELES — Kyle Tucker delivered a clutch two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the ninth inning Monday night, rallying the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 5-4 victory over the Miami Marlins in the series opener at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers, trailing 4-2 entering the final frame, mounted a three-run rally that showcased their resilience. Shohei Ohtani ripped a ground-rule double to score one run, and Tucker followed with the game-winning hit to center field, scoring Ohtani and pinch-hitter Dalton Rushing. It marked Tucker's first walk-off hit as a Dodger and the team's 11th comeback victory of the young 2026 season.

Los Angeles improved to 20-9 overall and 12-4 at home, maintaining its hold atop the NL West. The Marlins dropped to 13-16 and fell to 3-10 on the road.

Jake Eder earned his first major league win with a scoreless ninth inning of relief, allowing one hit. Marlins closer Pete Fairbanks took the loss after walking the first two batters he faced in the ninth and surrendering three runs. Fairbanks appeared to be dealing with a physical issue before being replaced.

The dramatic finish overshadowed a solid start from Miami and an uncharacteristically shaky outing from Dodgers ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Miami built a 4-2 lead, highlighted by Liam Hicks' three-run homer in the fifth. Facing an 0-2 count, Hicks crushed a 92-mph splitter from Yamamoto into the lower right-field seats, scoring Jakob Marsee and Xavier Edwards, who had walked.

Yamamoto, the reigning World Series MVP, lasted just five innings — his shortest outing of the season. He allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits and a season-high four walks while striking out four. The right-hander's streak of five consecutive quality starts to open the year came to an end.

Chris Paddack started for the Marlins and pitched four innings, allowing two runs on four hits. He struck out one and walked one. The Marlins added a run in the fourth when Otto Lopez scored on a fielding error by Dodgers shortstop Hyeseong Kim.

The Dodgers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first. Ohtani and Freddie Freeman singled back-to-back to open the inning, and Teoscar Hernández delivered a two-out, two-run single to center. Hernández finished with two RBIs.

Los Angeles threatened in the seventh, loading the bases with one out, but Andrew Nardi induced a groundout from Will Smith to escape the jam. The Dodgers left the bases loaded again in the ninth before breaking through.

Ohtani went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored. Tucker, who started 0-for-4, finished with the only hit that mattered. The Dodgers recorded eight hits overall while committing one error. Miami had six hits and played error-free baseball.

Attendance at Dodger Stadium was 49,918 under clear skies with game time temperature around 74 degrees. The contest lasted 2 hours, 57 minutes.

For the Marlins, the loss extended their road woes. Despite the competitive showing against one of baseball's top teams, Miami remains mired near the bottom of the NL East. Hicks' homer provided a bright spot, but the bullpen collapse in the ninth proved costly. Fairbanks has now blown opportunities in recent appearances.

The Dodgers, meanwhile, continue to demonstrate championship mettle. Manager Dave Roberts' club has won three straight and excels in close games. The late-inning heroics from Ohtani, Rushing and Tucker kept the offense rolling despite a relatively quiet night for much of the game.

Yamamoto's command issues were a rare blip for the Japanese star, who has otherwise dominated early in 2026. His high walk total and inability to go deep into the game forced the bullpen into heavy use. Alex Vesia, Tanner Scott and Edgardo Henriquez combined for three scoreless innings before Eder closed it out.

This result highlights the Dodgers' depth and ability to overcome deficits. They rank among the league leaders in come-from-behind wins. With stars like Ohtani, Freeman, Hernández and now Tucker contributing in key moments, Los Angeles looks poised for another strong season.

Miami showed fight against a superior opponent. Young contributors like Marsee (two hits), Edwards and Hicks provided production, but the lack of timely hitting after the fifth inning and bullpen struggles defined the night. The Marlins will look to bounce back in Tuesday's matchup.

The series continues Tuesday with Janson Junk starting for Miami against Shohei Ohtani on the mound for Los Angeles. Ohtani is expected to make his pitching appearance after excelling as a designated hitter.

Monday's game exemplified MLB's excitement — a matchup between a rebuilding Marlins squad and a star-studded Dodgers team that refused to lose. Tucker's walk-off single will be replayed often, capturing the thrill of a late comeback at Chavez Ravine.

As the 2026 season progresses, the Dodgers aim to leverage their depth and home dominance. For the Marlins, such close contests offer valuable experience as they develop talent and seek to climb the standings. One night in late April may not define either team, but it delivered unforgettable baseball.