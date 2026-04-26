Megan Thee Stallion Accuses Klay Thompson of Cheating, Rumors Swirl Around WNBA Star Lexie Brown

DALLAS — Megan Thee Stallion publicly accused Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson of cheating Saturday, confirming the end of their high-profile relationship in a raw Instagram Story post that quickly went viral and ignited a storm of social media speculation linking the NBA veteran to WNBA player Lexie Brown.

The Grammy-winning rapper, 31, did not name Thompson directly in her initial post but left little doubt about the target. "Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house... got 'cold feet.' Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season now you don't know if you can be 'monogamous'???? b***h I need a REAL break after this one .. bye y'all," she wrote.

Hours later, a representative for Megan Thee Stallion confirmed the split in a statement to multiple outlets. "I've made the decision to end my relationship with Klay. Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there's no real path forward," the statement read. "I'm taking this time to prioritize myself and move ahead with peace and clarity."

The couple had been dating publicly since late 2025, making red-carpet appearances and drawing significant attention for blending the worlds of hip-hop and professional basketball. Their relationship appeared strong in recent months, with Thompson, 36, often sharing supportive messages and the pair attending events together. Thompson has not publicly responded to the accusations as of Sunday.

Rumors Point to Lexie Brown

As Megan's post spread rapidly across platforms, social media users began speculating about the identity of the alleged "other woman." Multiple unverified posts on X pointed to Lexie Brown, a 31-year-old guard for the Seattle Storm and a 2019 WNBA champion. One widely circulated claim from an account called "Error," reshared by media aggregators, alleged that Brown had shared private messages on her Instagram Close Friends story in which Thompson reportedly described his relationship with Megan as "just for social media."

The rumors gained further traction when observers noted that Thompson appeared to have unfollowed Brown on Instagram, while Brown made her own account private amid the backlash. However, multiple outlets have stressed that these claims remain entirely unverified, with no direct evidence, statements from Brown or confirmation from any involved parties.

Brown, a veteran point guard known for her sharp shooting and competitive drive, has not commented publicly. She played a key role in the Storm's championship run and maintains a relatively low public profile compared to many celebrity athletes. The swift online association has drawn criticism toward those spreading the unconfirmed allegations, with some fans defending Brown against what they call baseless speculation.

Pattern of Past Allegations

This is not the first time Thompson has faced public cheating accusations. In 2015, model and influencer Hannah Stocking posted tweets claiming infidelity during their relationship, though those posts were later deleted. The pattern has fueled online commentary suggesting recurring issues in Thompson's high-profile romances.

Thompson, a four-time NBA champion and one of the greatest shooters in league history, joined the Mavericks in 2024 after spending his prime years with the Golden State Warriors. Known for his calm demeanor and focus on basketball, he has generally kept personal matters private despite the intense scrutiny that comes with dating a global superstar like Megan Thee Stallion.

Public Reaction and Cultural Impact

The breakup and cheating allegations have dominated sports and entertainment discussions Sunday, with hashtags like #KlayThompson, #MeganTheeStallion and #LexieBrown trending. Fans expressed disappointment on both sides — some supporting Megan's decision to prioritize self-respect, others questioning the public nature of the accusations.

The intersection of NBA and WNBA stars in the rumors has also sparked broader conversations about athlete relationships, privacy in the social media era and the challenges of maintaining monogamy under constant public attention. Commentators noted the swiftness with which unverified claims can spread, often before facts emerge.

Megan Thee Stallion, who has been open about her personal growth following past traumas, emphasized self-care in her statement. Her music has frequently explored themes of empowerment, betrayal and resilience, which many fans connected to the current situation.

What's Next

As of Sunday evening, neither Thompson nor Brown had issued statements. The Mavericks are in the midst of their season, and any personal distractions could impact focus as the team navigates the Western Conference landscape. Megan Thee Stallion continues work on new music and other projects following a busy period that included Broadway aspirations and hit releases.

The situation remains fluid, with potential for additional details or clarifications in the coming days. For now, it stands as another reminder of how quickly celebrity relationships can unravel in the spotlight and how social media amplifies unconfirmed rumors into major narratives.

Both Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion have large, dedicated fan bases that have shown fierce loyalty in the past. How they navigate the aftermath could shape public perception moving forward. In the meantime, the story serves as a high-profile example of the complexities of modern relationships among the famous, where privacy is scarce and speculation is abundant.