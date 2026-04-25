SAN ANTONIO — Victor Wembanyama is not fully recovered from his concussion and remains in the NBA's concussion protocol, keeping his status questionable for Friday night's Game 3 against the Portland Trail Blazers despite traveling with the San Antonio Spurs to Oregon.

The 22-year-old Defensive Player of the Year suffered the injury in Tuesday's Game 2 loss when he tripped while driving to the basket, fell hard and hit his face on the court after contact with Jrue Holiday. He appeared dazed, left the game early and did not return as Portland evened the series at 1-1. Spurs coach Mitch Johnson confirmed the concussion diagnosis immediately after the contest.

As of Friday morning, Wembanyama has shown positive progress — completing light cardio work without worsening symptoms and traveling with the team — but he has not been cleared for full basketball activity or Game 3 participation. The Spurs listed him as questionable on the official injury report, leaving open a small possibility while managing expectations conservatively.

NBA concussion protocol requires a minimum 48-hour period before any return-to-participation steps, along with a series of cognitive, neurological and exertion tests monitored by team doctors and league specialists. Median absence for concussions in the league hovers around seven to nine days, with some players recovering faster and others needing more time to ensure full safety and avoid secondary risks.

Coach Mitch Johnson described Wembanyama as "progressing" on Thursday but emphasized the team is following protocol strictly. "He looks good," Johnson said. "The update is that he is following each protocol, he's progressing, and he'll travel with the team." No decision on Game 3 will come until further testing in Portland, and many insiders view participation as unlikely given the timeline.

Wembanyama's absence has been felt sharply. He dominated Game 1 with a franchise playoff debut record of 35 points, showcasing the length, shot-blocking and perimeter skills that make him a generational talent. Without him, the Spurs leaned on their young core but struggled to contain Portland's guard play and interior scoring.

The Spurs are preparing as if he may not play, relying on De'Aaron Fox, Keldon Johnson, Stephon Castle and others to compete on the road at Moda Center. A win in Game 3 without their superstar could shift momentum, but extending the series without him would test San Antonio's depth ahead of a potential second-round matchup.

Medical experts stress caution with young stars. A second concussion in quick succession carries amplified risks, and research shows elevated chance of lower-body injuries in the 90 days following a head injury. The Spurs, known for conservative player management, are prioritizing Wembanyama's long-term health over short-term playoff urgency.

Fan reaction has been supportive, with calls for caution dominating social media. Supporters emphasize protecting the franchise cornerstone. The organization has echoed that sentiment, stressing that Wembanyama's long-term availability remains the priority as the Spurs build around their young core.

Wembanyama has shown eagerness throughout the process, reporting to the facility daily and pushing to travel. His competitive drive is well-documented, but medical staff hold final say. Further evaluations in Portland will determine the next steps in his recovery, with Game 4 on Sunday or Game 5 back home in San Antonio considered more realistic targets.

Broader NBA concussion management has evolved with greater emphasis on safety. The league's protocol includes baseline testing, independent neurological oversight and a step-by-step return process. Teams increasingly err on the side of caution with transcendent talents, understanding the risks of repeated head trauma.

For the Spurs, navigating the series without their best player tests coaching ingenuity and roster depth. Home-court advantage from the regular season provides a cushion, but the injury highlights the physical toll of the postseason. Portland senses an opening with home-court energy and will look to capitalize.

As Game 3 approaches Friday evening, pregame updates will provide the latest clarity. Whether Wembanyama suits up or watches from the sideline, his presence looms large over the series. The basketball world watches closely as the Spurs push forward in what promises to be a memorable postseason journey.

Wembanyama's rapid ascent since being drafted No. 1 overall in 2023 has captivated fans globally. This early playoff injury tests both his resilience and the Spurs' ability to compete at the highest level without their cornerstone. For now, cautious optimism prevails as the organization balances competitiveness with care for its young superstar.