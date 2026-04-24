SAN ANTONIO — Victor Wembanyama remains in the NBA's concussion protocol but traveled with the San Antonio Spurs to Portland on Thursday as the team prepares for Game 3 of its first-round playoff series against the Trail Blazers, leaving his status for Friday night's contest officially listed as questionable.

The 22-year-old Defensive Player of the Year suffered the concussion in the second quarter of Tuesday's Game 2 loss when he tripped while driving to the basket, fell hard and hit his head on the court. He appeared dazed, left the game immediately and did not return as Portland evened the series at 1-1.

Spurs coach Mitch Johnson provided the latest update Thursday, saying Wembanyama "looks good" and is "progressing" through protocol steps while following league-mandated testing and monitoring. The team has not ruled him out for Game 3 at Moda Center, though medical experts and insiders view participation as unlikely given the standard 48-hour minimum before full activity can resume.

Wembanyama completed light cardio work late Wednesday without worsening symptoms and reported to the practice facility Thursday for further evaluation. He was cleared to travel with the team for Games 3 and 4 this weekend, a positive sign that his condition has stabilized. However, he cannot engage in unrestricted basketball activity until he clears multiple cognitive, neurological and exertion benchmarks monitored by team physicians and league specialists.

The Spurs listed him questionable on the official injury report released Thursday night. ESPN's Shams Charania and other insiders noted the 23-year-old remains hopeful but that Game 3 availability is very much in jeopardy. A return for Game 5 back in San Antonio on April 28 appears a more realistic target if he continues progressing without setbacks.

Medical protocols prioritize long-term brain health, especially for a young cornerstone player. Studies and NBA data show median absence for concussions around seven to nine days, with increased risk of secondary injury if players return too soon. The Spurs are taking a measured approach, balancing the urgency of the series with Wembanyama's future.

Wembanyama's absence was felt immediately in Game 2. He dominated Game 1 with a franchise playoff debut record of 35 points, showcasing the perimeter skills, shot-blocking and length that make him a generational talent. Without him, Portland leaned on Scoot Henderson's playoff career-high and rallied for the victory.

The Spurs' young core — including De'Aaron Fox, Keldon Johnson and Stephon Castle — showed fight but lacked the defensive anchor and floor-spacing presence Wembanyama provides. Coach Johnson praised the group's resilience while emphasizing the need to stay competitive on the road.

Portland senses opportunity. With home-court energy at Moda Center and the series tied, the Trail Blazers will try to exploit San Antonio's temporary vulnerability. A win in Game 3 could shift serious momentum toward an upset in what many expected to be a favorable matchup for the Spurs.

Fan reaction has been overwhelmingly supportive, with calls for caution dominating social media. #GetWellWemby and similar hashtags trended as supporters emphasized health over short-term results. The organization echoed that sentiment, stressing that protecting their franchise player remains the top priority.

Wembanyama's rapid rise since being drafted No. 1 overall in 2023 has captivated the league. As a finalist for MVP and winner of Defensive Player of the Year honors, his presence transforms San Antonio into a dangerous postseason threat. His playoff debut already etched him into franchise lore alongside legends like Tim Duncan.

The concussion occurred on a non-contact fall after contact with a defender, highlighting the unpredictable nature of the physical NBA postseason. No jaw fracture or additional head trauma was reported, providing some relief. Wembanyama has avoided more severe symptoms, which doctors view as encouraging.

Broader NBA concussion management has evolved significantly. The league's protocol includes graduated return-to-play steps, baseline testing and independent neurological oversight. Teams err on the side of caution with stars, knowing the long-term risks of repeated head trauma.

For the Spurs, navigating the series without their best player tests depth and coaching ingenuity. Home-court advantage from the regular season gives them a cushion, but extending the series without Wembanyama would strain resources ahead of a potential second-round matchup.

As Game 3 approaches Friday evening, pregame updates will provide the latest clarity. Whether Wembanyama suits up or watches from the bench in street clothes, his influence looms large. The organization continues daily monitoring, with further evaluations in Portland determining the next steps in his recovery.

Basketball fans worldwide watch closely. Wembanyama's transcendent talent and humble demeanor have made him one of the sport's most compelling figures. This early playoff injury tests both his resilience and the Spurs' ability to compete at the highest level without their cornerstone.

For now, the focus remains on cautious optimism. Wembanyama's travel with the team marks progress, but full clearance for Game 3 remains uncertain. The basketball world hopes for a swift, safe return — whenever that may be — as the Spurs push forward in what promises to be a memorable postseason.