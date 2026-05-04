MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards is undergoing a structured, around-the-clock rehabilitation protocol for a left knee hyperextension and bone bruise, with the team describing his status as week-to-week as they prepare to face the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference semifinals without their leading scorer at the start of the series. The 24-year-old All-Star, who suffered the injury in Game 4 against the Denver Nuggets on April 26, has been cleared for some on-court basketball activities but remains sidelined from full contact as he follows a cautious, multi-phase recovery plan designed to protect the joint and minimize re-injury risk.

Edwards went down awkwardly while contesting a shot in the second quarter of Minnesota's victory over Denver. An MRI the following day confirmed no ligament damage — a major relief — but revealed the hyperextension and bone bruise that typically require two to six weeks of recovery depending on severity and individual healing. Head coach Chris Finch reiterated Saturday that Edwards remains week-to-week, while Shams Charania reported he will miss the start of the Spurs series with hopes of a return as it progresses, potentially by Games 3 or 4.

The Timberwolves' medical and performance staff have Edwards on an individualized return-to-play protocol common for such injuries. It begins with rest and inflammation control through ice, compression and elevation to reduce swelling. This is followed by progressive physical therapy emphasizing range of motion, quadriceps activation, hamstring balance and proprioception drills to restore joint stability. Blood flow restriction training, Proprioceptive Neuromuscular Facilitation (PNF) stretching and targeted massage work form key components of his daily regimen.

Edwards has been engaged in light on-court movement, including shooting and non-contact drills, but has not yet advanced to full scrimmages or high-intensity basketball activity. Team sources indicate he is communicating optimism to teammates about returning at some point in the series, leveraging his reputation as a fast healer nicknamed "the Wolverine." Daily monitoring, functional testing and follow-up imaging guide progression, with load management a top priority given his history of patellar tendinitis in the right knee.

Finch and the organization are taking a conservative approach amid the high stakes of the playoffs. The Timberwolves advanced past Denver without Edwards, relying on Julius Randle, Mike Conley and defensive intensity. Facing Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs starting Monday, May 4, Minnesota must find ways to compensate for Edwards' 28.8 points per game regular-season scoring average. His absence places heavier offensive responsibility on others while the defense shoulders extra burden.

Medical experts note bone bruises can cause lingering pain and reduced explosiveness, requiring patience to avoid compensatory injuries. Edwards' protocol likely includes anti-inflammatory measures, strength rebuilding and gradual sport-specific movements. He has access to state-of-the-art facilities and works closely with vice president of performance therapy David Hines, incorporating techniques he has used throughout the season for overall maintenance.

Optimistic timelines point to a possible return around May 8-10 if healing progresses smoothly, aligning with a minimum two-week window from the injury date. Pessimistic scenarios could see him sidelined longer, testing Minnesota's depth in what promises to be a challenging matchup against San Antonio. Edwards has told teammates he plans to push for a mid-series comeback, providing motivation as the team navigates early games.

The injury adds complexity to an already demanding postseason. Edwards missed time earlier with right knee issues but returned strong. His current left knee protocol balances aggressive treatment with caution, including mobility work, ankle and hip stability exercises, and recovery modalities to keep him fresh mentally and physically. The team provides regular updates while shielding specifics to maintain competitive advantage.

Fans and analysts watch closely for any sign of acceleration in his rehab. Edwards' explosiveness and scoring punch are vital for Minnesota's championship aspirations. While the Timberwolves have shown resilience without him, his presence could shift series momentum dramatically if cleared. For now, the focus remains on steady progress through the protocol's phases without rushing.

As Game 1 against the Spurs approaches, Edwards continues his behind-the-scenes work with trainers. The protocol's success will determine not only his availability but also the Timberwolves' playoff fate. With week-to-week status, daily developments could alter expectations rapidly, keeping hope alive for a timely return.