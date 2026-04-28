MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant once again found himself at the center of controversy Monday night as the Memphis Grizzlies star was caught on camera performing his signature gun celebration from his courtside seat after former teammate Desmond Bane drained a three-pointer, prompting a wave of fan reactions, memes and renewed debate over the NBA's tolerance for the gesture.

The moment occurred during a Grizzlies game when Bane, now playing for another team, hit a clutch three. Cameras quickly panned to Morant, who responded with the finger-gun motion he has repeatedly used in the past — despite previous league warnings and fines. The clip spread rapidly across social media, with many fans expressing frustration that Morant continues the gesture on what appeared to be an off-day for him.

"Gonna get fined on his off day," one viral comment read, capturing the sentiment of thousands who viewed the clip. Others joked about the NBA's selective enforcement, while some defended Morant, arguing the gesture has become harmless entertainment in basketball culture.

The reaction was swift and polarized. Supporters of Morant praised his loyalty to former teammates and called the celebration lighthearted. Critics, however, pointed to Morant's history of off-court gun-related incidents and argued the gesture sends the wrong message, especially given the league's efforts to address gun violence and player conduct.

Recurring Controversy

This is not the first time Morant's gun celebration has drawn scrutiny. The two-time All-Star has been fined multiple times by the NBA for similar gestures, including incidents during games and on social media. The league has repeatedly warned players about the optics of simulating firearms, particularly in light of broader societal concerns around gun violence.

Despite the fines and public backlash, Morant has continued using the celebration, often framing it as a personal signature rather than a literal reference. In past interviews, he has described it as part of his competitive energy and connection with fans, though he has also acknowledged the need to be more mindful of how it is perceived.

Monday night's courtside version added a new layer, as Morant was not an active player in the game but still drew attention for his reaction. Social media users quickly created memes, side-by-side comparisons with past incidents, and debates about whether the NBA should impose stricter penalties or if the gesture has been overblown.

Fan and League Reaction

The clip generated hundreds of thousands of interactions within hours. On X, the hashtag #JaGunCelebration trended briefly, with users split between amusement and disapproval. Some Grizzlies fans defended their star, noting his growth on and off the court, while others expressed disappointment that he continues to invite controversy.

League insiders say the NBA is monitoring such incidents closely but has not issued an immediate statement on Monday's event. Past fines for similar gestures have ranged from $25,000 to $100,000, depending on context and repetition. Whether Morant faces another penalty remains to be seen.

Desmond Bane, who played alongside Morant for several seasons in Memphis, has not commented on the moment. Their shared history and on-court chemistry made the celebration feel like a nostalgic nod to their time together, according to some observers.

Morant's Growth and Challenges

Morant has worked hard to rebuild his image after a tumultuous 2023-24 season that included suspensions and off-court issues. His return to the court has been marked by strong play and leadership, helping the Grizzlies remain competitive. However, moments like Monday's celebration continue to test his public perception and the league's patience.

Teammates and coaches have praised Morant's maturity and focus this season. Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins has emphasized the importance of channeling energy positively, while acknowledging that Morant's competitive fire is part of what makes him special.

Off the court, Morant has focused on community work and personal development. He has spoken about learning from past mistakes and becoming a better role model for young fans. Yet the recurring gun gesture remains a flashpoint that risks undermining his progress in the eyes of some observers.

Broader Conversation on Player Conduct

The incident highlights ongoing debates in the NBA about player expression, brand image and cultural sensitivity. While celebrations are a natural part of basketball's emotional nature, the league has drawn lines around gestures that could be interpreted as promoting violence.

Some players and analysts argue that context matters — that Morant's celebration is more about excitement and camaraderie than anything sinister. Others contend that in today's social climate, certain symbols carry too much weight to be used casually, regardless of intent.

The conversation extends beyond Morant. Several players across the league have faced similar scrutiny for celebrations, leading to calls for clearer guidelines from the NBA Players Association and league office.

What's Next for Morant

As the Grizzlies continue their season, all eyes will be on how Morant balances his natural expressiveness with the expectations placed on him as a face of the franchise. The team is focused on playoff positioning, and Morant's on-court production remains vital to their success.

Fans and analysts will also watch for any league response to Monday's incident. A fine would be expected based on precedent, but the broader question of whether the gesture needs to be retired entirely continues to spark debate.

For now, the viral clip serves as another reminder of Morant's complex public persona — a supremely talented athlete whose passion and flair often collide with scrutiny over how he expresses himself. As he works to lead the Grizzlies forward, moments like this will continue testing his growth both on and off the court.

The basketball world will keep watching to see whether Ja Morant can channel his energy in ways that inspire without inviting controversy, or if the gun celebration remains an indelible — and divisive — part of his legacy.