Jennifer Aniston turned hairstylist for music producer Benny Blanco in a lighthearted promotional video for her LolaVie hair care line, with Selena Gomez joining the fun by raiding Aniston's closet in a skit posted on Instagram on Tuesday.

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The clip, which quickly drew widespread attention, shows Blanco arriving at Aniston's home and asking for help with his voluminous curls. Aniston, 57, enthusiastically agrees and uses her bestselling LolaVie products, including a heat-protecting detangler and leave-in conditioner, to define and soften his hair.

"Such a head of hair," Aniston remarks in the video while working on Blanco's curls. After the treatment, Blanco comments on the results, saying his hair "feels the softest it's ever felt."

Gomez, 33, who is engaged to Blanco, appears in the skit after the couple "breaks into" Aniston's home. She arrives bearing gifts from her own beauty brand, Rare Beauty, and makes herself comfortable in Aniston's expansive walk-in closet. Gomez tries on blazers and asks about giveaway items, while Blanco playfully attempts to take a pair of Jimmy Choo sandals.

"We'll just trade you Rare," Gomez quips as they offer Aniston a small collection of products in exchange.

The humorous video highlights the friendly relationship between the celebrities and serves as an effective promotion for LolaVie, Aniston's hair care brand known for clean, effective formulas. It marks another collaborative moment between Aniston and Gomez, who have crossed paths in Hollywood circles and share a warm public rapport.

Aniston's LolaVie Brand and Celebrity Appeal

LolaVie, launched by Aniston in 2021, has grown into a notable player in the premium hair care market. The line emphasizes science-backed ingredients and sustainable practices, resonating with consumers seeking effective yet gentle products. Aniston has frequently used her platform to showcase the brand through relatable and entertaining content, often featuring friends and fellow celebrities.

Her collaboration with Blanco and Gomez brings fresh attention to LolaVie while showcasing Aniston's continued relevance in pop culture more than two decades after "Friends" ended. The actress maintains a strong presence in both film and television, recently appearing in projects that highlight her comedic timing and enduring star power.

Gomez and Blanco's Rising Profile

Selena Gomez, a multifaceted entertainer with successful careers in music, acting and beauty, continues to expand her influence. Her Rare Beauty brand has achieved significant success, focusing on mental health awareness and inclusive makeup. The playful interaction in Aniston's closet underscores Gomez's approachable public persona and her relationship with Blanco, a Grammy-winning producer known for work with artists including Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran.

The couple's joint appearance adds a personal touch to the promotion, reflecting their real-life partnership and shared comfort in celebrity social circles. Gomez's willingness to participate highlights the cross-promotional opportunities between their respective brands.

Cultural Impact and Celebrity Marketing

The video exemplifies modern celebrity marketing, where authenticity and humor drive engagement. By blending product placement with genuine-seeming friendship moments, Aniston creates content that feels less like traditional advertising and more like an entertaining glimpse into Hollywood relationships.

Such collaborations have become increasingly common as stars leverage social media to connect directly with fans. Aniston's approach with LolaVie has helped the brand stand out in a crowded market, building loyalty through personality-driven storytelling rather than solely relying on celebrity endorsement.

The lighthearted skit also reinforces positive messages about friendship, creativity and self-care. Aniston's willingness to playfully style Blanco's hair and allow Gomez to explore her wardrobe humanizes the stars, making them more relatable to audiences despite their fame.

Broader Entertainment Context

Aniston remains one of Hollywood's most beloved figures, transitioning successfully from her "Friends" days to a diverse career including dramatic roles and production work. Her beauty and wellness ventures reflect a strategic expansion beyond acting while maintaining her core appeal.

Gomez has similarly built an empire spanning entertainment and business, with her acting roles, music releases and Rare Beauty demonstrating versatility and entrepreneurial spirit. Blanco's involvement adds a music industry dimension, illustrating the interconnected nature of contemporary celebrity culture.

The video arrives at a time when celebrity-driven content continues to dominate social media engagement. Fans responded positively, praising the natural chemistry between the trio and expressing interest in the featured products.

Industry Significance

For beauty brands, partnerships with high-profile celebrities like Aniston and Gomez provide powerful visibility. LolaVie benefits from Aniston's trusted image as someone who values quality and authenticity, while Rare Beauty gains exposure through Gomez's authentic connection with younger demographics.

The collaboration also highlights how personal relationships in Hollywood can translate into effective marketing. Aniston's history of featuring friends in LolaVie campaigns, including "Friends" co-star Courteney Cox, creates a consistent brand narrative centered on real connections.

Fan and Media Response

Social media reactions were overwhelmingly positive, with users sharing clips and commenting on the stars' chemistry. Many praised Aniston's hairstyling skills and expressed interest in trying LolaVie products after seeing the results on Blanco's curls.

Media coverage amplified the video's reach, framing it as a fun crossover between music, acting and beauty industries. The light tone provided welcome entertainment amid heavier news cycles, further boosting engagement.

Looking Forward

Aniston is expected to continue promoting LolaVie through similar creative content, potentially expanding collaborations with other celebrities. Gomez and Blanco's busy schedules in music, acting and business suggest they will maintain high visibility while balancing personal and professional commitments.

The success of this video may encourage more cross-brand partnerships in the beauty space, where authenticity and entertainment value increasingly drive consumer interest. For now, the playful interaction between Aniston, Gomez and Blanco offers fans a charming glimpse into Hollywood friendships while effectively showcasing the products at the center of the skit.

As celebrity influence continues evolving across platforms, moments like this demonstrate the power of humor and relatability in connecting with audiences. Aniston's latest LolaVie promotion, featuring two popular stars, reinforces her status as a savvy businesswoman and enduring cultural figure. The video's warm reception suggests strong potential for continued brand growth and memorable collaborations ahead.