Opinion Column Says Prince Harry Shows Signs of 'Main Character Syndrome' After Meghan's MasterChef Cameo

A newly published opinion column in The Independent is drawing attention for arguing that Prince Harry exhibits what the writer calls "main character syndrome," pointing to his recent surprise video-call appearance during wife Meghan Markle's guest-judging stint on "MasterChef Australia" as the latest example of a broader pattern.

The column, written by Charlotte Cripps and published Monday, argues that Harry has developed what the writer describes as an inability to stay out of the spotlight, even during moments meant to center on his wife.

A Video Call That Sparked the Debate

The commentary centers partly on Harry's appearance during Meghan's July 26 cameo on the Australian cooking competition, where producers handed Meghan a phone during filming so Harry could join the segment remotely. "Hi, my love," Meghan said, according to the column, before turning to the contestants and judges to announce, "My husband's here." Harry then greeted the group with a casual "g'day" as Meghan showed him the dishes being judged.

The column characterizes the moment as consistent with a broader tendency in Harry's public behavior, describing it as him inserting himself into an event that was not centered on him.

Timing Tied to a Broader Pattern, Columnist Argues

The op-ed places the MasterChef appearance within the context of a chaotic five-day visit Harry made to the United Kingdom earlier this month, a trip the column describes as filled with uncertainty over his plans before he ultimately arrived. According to the column, the visit included stops at Althorp, the estate belonging to Harry's uncle, and Highgrove, King Charles' residence, with Meghan documenting some of the visit on Instagram.

The column also notes that Harry was unable to secure a stay at Buckingham Palace during that visit after King Charles' team reportedly withdrew an earlier offer, citing insufficient time to prepare. That trip coincided with the same week a British High Court dismissed all claims in Harry's lawsuit against Associated Newspapers, the publisher of the Daily Mail and the Mail on Sunday.

A Possible Return to the UK in September

Looking ahead, the column reports that Harry is said to have once again been offered a room at Buckingham Palace ahead of a planned trip to Britain in September for the annual WellChild Awards, though it remains unclear whether Meghan and the couple's two children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, will join him for that visit.

Experts Weigh In on 'Drama Addiction'

To support its argument, the column draws on interviews with two mental health professionals who discuss the psychological concept of being drawn to conflict and chaos. Dr. Scott Lyons, a holistic psychologist and author of "Addicted to Drama: Healing Dependency on Crisis and Chaos in Yourself and Others," described drama as "the most accessible and contagious of all the addictions," explaining that "it's free and can be produced at any time." Lyons also said that people drawn to drama "chase drama to avoid trauma," calling it "a dependency on stress" that produces "a buzz of energy" and functions as "one of the most natural pain relievers we have."

Kathleen Saxton, a psychotherapist and author of the forthcoming book "Sly and Mighty: How to Recognise, Resist and Rise Above Toxic Power," offered a related but distinct perspective in the column, noting that "not everyone who creates drama enjoys it, but sometimes it's the only language they've ever learned." Saxton explained that people raised in environments where "attention only came through conflict" or where "you had to be loud to be noticed" may develop a lasting association between intensity and connection, adding that "as an adult, peace can feel unfamiliar, while chaos feels strangely like home."

Saxton also linked the pattern to attachment theory, saying that "inconsistent caregiving can create adults who constantly seek reassurance," and argued that people who appear to crave drama are often "seeking significance" and "the attention they never consistently received," rather than conflict itself.

A Comparison to Princess Diana

The column draws a direct comparison between Harry and his late mother, Princess Diana, referencing her portrayal in Netflix's "The Crown," in which a therapist character describes the adrenaline Diana derived from chaos as "addictive." The writer suggests a similar dynamic may be at play for Harry, describing his position within the royal family as one shaped by his role as the "spare" rather than the heir, and suggesting that pattern may partly explain his continued presence in headline-generating moments.

Framed as Commentary, Not Confirmed Diagnosis

It is worth noting that the column represents the opinion and analysis of its author rather than a clinical assessment of Harry himself; neither of the two mental health professionals quoted in the piece indicated they had evaluated Harry directly, and their comments were offered in a general, conceptual context about drama-seeking behavior rather than as a diagnosis specific to him.

Part of Ongoing Public Interest in the Sussexes

The column arrives amid continued public fascination with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's evolving relationship with the royal family following their 2020 step back from senior royal duties. Harry's legal battles with British tabloids, his periodic visits to the UK, and Meghan's expanding media and lifestyle ventures, including her Netflix series "With Love, Meghan" and her As Ever lifestyle brand, have continued to generate steady coverage in both British and international press.

With Harry's planned September trip to the UK for the WellChild Awards still on the horizon, and Buckingham Palace reportedly having renewed its offer of accommodations, the same questions raised by Monday's column, about how Harry navigates his public visibility and his relationship with the royal family, are likely to resurface in the weeks ahead as more details about the visit and its logistics become available.