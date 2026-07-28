Suri Cruise Legally Drops Father Tom Cruise's Last Name, Now Goes by Suri Noelle

Suri Cruise has officially severed her legal ties to her estranged father, Tom Cruise, according to a Page Six report citing public records showing the 20-year-old has changed her last name.

The daughter of Cruise and actress Katie Holmes legally dropped the Cruise surname and now goes by the last name Noelle, according to voter registration records reviewed by the outlet.

Voter Records Reveal the Legal Name Change

Public records show Suri registered to vote in Pennsylvania, where she currently lives, in October 2024 during her freshman year at Carnegie Mellon University. She registered in Allegheny County using the name Suri Noelle, indicating that is now her legal name.

Pennsylvania courts confirmed to Page Six that residents must register to vote using their legal name, reinforcing that the voter registration reflects an official, legally recognized change rather than simply a public-facing stage name or nickname.

No Record of a Name Change Filing in Pennsylvania

Despite the voter registration confirming her current legal name, there is no local paper trail documenting when or where the change actually took place. Page Six confirmed that Suri did not file a name change request in Allegheny County, suggesting she may have completed the process in New York before leaving for college.

That distinction matters given how differently the two states handle such records. Prior to moving to Pennsylvania, Suri lived with Holmes, 47, in New York, where name change requests are either automatically sealed or sealed upon request, which would help explain why no public filing has surfaced despite the confirmed legal change reflected in her voter registration.

It remains unclear exactly when Suri Noelle became her official legal name, though she has been using it publicly for several years already.

A Pattern That Started at Her High School Graduation

This is not the first time Suri has publicly distanced herself from her father's surname. Though the rising actress hasn't had a relationship with Tom, 64, for most of her life, she first made headlines for not using his surname in the ceremony pamphlet for her graduation from LaGuardia High School in June 2024.

At the time, a source close to the situation offered insight into her decision, framing it as a tribute to her mother rather than a rejection of her father specifically. The source said Suri was "showing praise for her mother" by using Noelle, which is Holmes' middle name, in such a significant way. The same source added that the teenager at the time also wanted to "avoid the paparazzi," establish her "own identity" and "start fresh at college."

A Budding Career in Theater

Beyond the name change itself, Suri has been building a growing résumé as an actress since transitioning to college life. Suri caught the acting bug in high school when she landed the lead role of Morticia Addams in "The Addams Family: A New Musical." She is now studying musical theater at Carnegie Mellon University's School of Drama.

Her stage credits have continued to expand during her time at the university. In March, she portrayed the character Angel in "Cosmic Microwave Background," a one-night-only staged reading at Pittsburgh's New Hazlett Theater.

Suri has another notable role on the horizon as well. Later this week, she is set to star in "Midsummer!," a modern take on William Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night's Dream," alongside fellow Carnegie Mellon students at the Trust Arts Education Center's Peirce Studio in Pittsburgh. That production is slated to make its United Kingdom debut at the 2026 Edinburgh Festival Fringe next month, giving Suri an early international credit as she continues developing her acting career.

A Complicated Family History

Suri's estrangement from her father traces back to her parents' relationship and subsequent divorce more than a decade ago. Tom, a devout Scientologist, and Holmes welcomed their only child together in April 2006 before marrying seven months later. After the "Top Gun" franchise star and the "Dawson's Creek" actress divorced in August 2012, Suri stayed with her mother, who has said in recent years that the two "kind of grew up together" during Suri's adolescence.

Tom has not had a relationship with his youngest child for most of her life, according to the report, a dynamic that has been the subject of ongoing public interest and speculation for years given his high public profile and the relatively rare public appearances the two have made together since the divorce.

No Response From Either Parent's Team

Representatives for both Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes did not immediately respond to Page Six's requests for comment regarding the confirmed legal name change.

With Suri now formally distanced from her father's name on official government records, attention is likely to remain focused on her emerging acting career as she continues her studies at Carnegie Mellon and prepares for her upcoming role in "Midsummer!" at both its Pittsburgh staging and its international debut in Edinburgh next month. Whether the formal name change has any bearing on a potential future relationship between Suri and her father remains unclear, though the legal shift adds a documented milestone to what has been a yearslong, largely public estrangement between the two.