Anne Hathaway is expecting her third child. The "Mother Mary" star, 43, announced Friday that she and husband Adam Shulman are expecting another baby, adding to a family that already includes two young sons.

The Announcement

Hathaway shared the news in a video posted to her Instagram on Friday, June 19. Wearing a flowy white dress, Hathaway walked into the frame with her arms positioned in front of her stomach. As the song "Baby I'm Yours" by Barbara Lewis played in the background, Hathaway dropped her arms to reveal her growing baby bump. She smiled, hugged her stomach, and then ran out of frame. "x Baby, I'm yours x," she captioned the post.

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A representative for Hathaway did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the announcement.

An Already Growing Family

Hathaway and Shulman are already parents to two sons, Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6. The couple married in 2012 and expanded their family a few years later, becoming parents in 2016 when they welcomed son Jonathan. They later added son Jack to the family in 2019.

The new pregnancy marks the next chapter for a family that Hathaway has spoken about candidly and warmly in recent interviews, describing a household dynamic that she has called one of the most fulfilling periods of her life so far.

A Recent Reflection on Family Life

This past May, Hathaway gave a rare and detailed update on life with her two sons during an interview for Elle's Summer 2026 "The Epic Issue." The actress, who will star as Odysseus' wife, Penelope, in the upcoming film "The Odyssey," described her sons as being "in this really fun zone where we all love hanging out together, which I understand may change."

Hathaway expanded on that thought with a touch of humor, acknowledging that the closeness she currently enjoys with her children may naturally evolve as they grow older. "Well, we will always love hanging out with them, but their feelings about us might change," she said with a laugh.

Living "So for the Moment"

Because of that awareness that family dynamics shift over time, Hathaway shared that she and Shulman have made a conscious decision to fully embrace the present moment with their children rather than worrying excessively about the future. "We're all just in it," she said. "Adam and I are soaking it up. I'm having the most wonderful time with my family, living in the city of my dreams, and work seems to be going really, really well."

She added a characteristically self-aware and lighthearted observation about her current state of contentment amid broader world events. "So rather obnoxiously, I'm having a great time as everything else burns," Hathaway said.

Motherhood as a Grounding Force

Hathaway has previously been candid about how becoming a parent reshaped her sense of identity and personal integrity in ways that extended well beyond simply raising children. Speaking with WSJ Magazine in March 2022, the actress reflected on how motherhood changed her relationship with herself.

"I didn't feel fully landed and fully here until I was a mom," Hathaway told the publication at the time. "It's not like I was lacking integrity, but it made me want to be completely, on every level, true to my word."

She elaborated further on that personal transformation, describing how motherhood pushed her to confront patterns of self-deception or compromise she may have previously allowed herself. "And that meant stopping any nonsense that I had going on inside myself," she said. "And it's little breaks that you give yourself sometimes when you know that you're not being your best self."

A Career in Full Stride Alongside Family Life

Hathaway's pregnancy announcement arrives at a moment when her professional career also appears to be thriving, with multiple high-profile projects either recently released or currently in production. Beyond her starring role in "Mother Mary," Hathaway is also set to appear in "The Devil Wears Prada 2," reprising one of the most iconic roles of her career, and will take on the part of Penelope in an upcoming adaptation of "The Odyssey."

That combination of a flourishing career and a family life she has described as deeply fulfilling appears to have created a sense of balance and contentment that Hathaway has referenced repeatedly in recent public comments, including her remarks to Elle about simply trying to stay present with her family rather than getting caught up in concerns about how those relationships might change as her children grow older.

Fan and Public Reaction

News of Hathaway's pregnancy quickly generated significant attention and discussion online following the announcement, with the actress's Instagram post drawing dozens of comments from fans and followers celebrating the news. The announcement continues a pattern of Hathaway sharing meaningful family milestones directly with her audience through social media, a platform she has used previously to offer glimpses into both her personal life and her reflections on parenthood.

With no further details yet shared regarding a due date or additional specifics about the pregnancy, fans and followers will likely continue watching for updates from Hathaway in the coming months as she balances her expanding family with her ongoing slate of film projects. For a star who has spoken openly about finding profound personal grounding through motherhood, the arrival of a third child appears poised to mark another significant chapter in a period of her life that she has described, by her own account, as one of genuine happiness and stability — both at home and in her career.