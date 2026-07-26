A royal historian says Meghan Markle remains uncomfortable with the terms on which King Charles III appears willing to repair his relationship with Prince Harry, even as the monarch's recent private reunion with the Sussex family in Gloucestershire signaled the most significant step yet toward reconciliation in years.

A quiet reunion after four years apart

Harry, Meghan and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, met privately with King Charles and Queen Camilla on July 10 at Highgrove House, the king's country residence in Gloucestershire, Buckingham Palace confirmed. The gathering marked the first time the whole family had come together since Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022, and the first time Charles had seen his grandchildren in person in more than four years.

The palace described the visit as strictly private and said no photographs would be released, a decision consistent with how the family has handled previous low-key meetings between Harry and his father. The reunion followed Harry's earlier trip to Birmingham that week for an event marking the one-year countdown to the Invictus Games, the international sporting competition for wounded and ill service members that Harry founded. Notably absent from the Highgrove gathering were Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, a detail that drew its own round of commentary from royal watchers given the strained relationship between the two brothers.

Buckingham Palace's confirmation of the meeting came after a difficult stretch for Harry on another front: the High Court dismissed his long-running lawsuit against Associated Newspapers Limited, the publisher of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday, in the same week.

Expert says reconciliation is happening on Charles' terms

Royal historian Marlene Koenig, speaking to the Mirror, said the circumstances surrounding the Highgrove meeting suggest the king is choosing to manage any reconciliation with his son carefully and privately, rather than through public statements or media appearances. Koenig pointed to the fact that Buckingham Palace and the royal household appeared to control the narrative around the visit, with no details leaking beforehand, as evidence of that approach. She also said Harry's desire to reconnect with his home country runs deeper than any lingering tension with Meghan, telling the outlet, "It is inevitable that Harry would want to spend more time in his homeland."

According to Koenig, Meghan has not shared that same enthusiasm for reintegrating with royal life and its expectations, a dynamic she said has shaped how the couple has approached visits to the UK since stepping back from royal duties in 2020. Koenig also drew a comparison to past royal marriages that broke down, including those of King Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales, and Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, suggesting the family has become more attentive to giving younger royals time to build relationships before marriage as a result of those earlier experiences.

Security concerns shaped the visit

The path to the Highgrove reunion was not straightforward. Ahead of the meeting, it remained publicly unclear whether Meghan and the children would join Harry in the UK at all, given his previously stated hesitation about bringing his family to Britain over security concerns. Harry has been engaged in a long-running dispute with the British government over the level of publicly funded protection he receives during UK visits, a fight that included a failed legal appeal in 2025 challenging the government's decision to reduce his security detail after he and Meghan relocated to California.

According to Britain's PA news agency, the family ultimately flew in from an undisclosed location in Europe for the Friday gathering, with plans reportedly shifting in the days beforehand. The Sussex family was believed to be staying at Althorp House, the Northamptonshire estate where Harry's mother, Princess Diana, grew up and is buried, according to the Mirror.

Read more Royal Insiders Question Prince Harrys Motives After Private Reunion With King Charles at Highgrove Royal Insiders Question Prince Harrys Motives After Private Reunion With King Charles at Highgrove

A cautious, incremental thaw

British broadcaster Helena Chard told Fox News Digital that the king's willingness to see his grandchildren reflects his personal priorities amid ongoing health challenges. Charles has been undergoing treatment since being diagnosed with a form of cancer in February 2024. Chard said the king's medical situation has shaped how he weighs family relationships, telling the outlet, "family matters more than ever" despite years of public estrangement between father and son.

Royal commentators have also pointed to the broader pattern of contact between Harry and his father in recent years as evidence that any reconciliation remains gradual and largely private. The Highgrove meeting followed an earlier, lower-profile encounter between Harry and Charles over tea at Clarence House the previous September, itself described at the time as their first in-person meeting in roughly a year and a half.

Neither Buckingham Palace nor representatives for the Sussexes have offered public detail beyond confirming that the Highgrove meeting took place, and both sides have generally avoided commenting further on the substance of the visit. Royal watchers say that reticence is likely intentional, part of an approach aimed at keeping any reconciliation out of the public eye rather than turning it into a media narrative.

Whether the Highgrove reunion marks the beginning of more frequent contact between the king and the Sussex family, or remains an isolated gesture tied to Harry's UK travel for Invictus Games events, remains to be seen. For now, commentary from royal historians like Koenig suggests the relationship continues to be shaped less by grand public gestures and more by cautious, incremental steps taken largely behind closed doors — with Meghan's own comfort level with that process still, by these accounts, an open question.