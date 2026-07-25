Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is facing renewed criticism on social media after sharing a series of family vacation photos that included an image believed to have been taken near Princess Diana's grave at the Althorp Estate, reigniting a familiar debate over how the Sussexes balance public sharing with their stated commitment to protecting their children's privacy.

Meghan posted the photo carousel to Instagram on Thursday with the caption "Summer Holiday," a collection that documented the family's recent travels through Portugal and the United Kingdom. Among the images was one showing Prince Harry, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet walking down a tree-lined path at Althorp, the ancestral home of the Spencer family, with Harry and Archie both carrying large bouquets of flowers.

What critics are saying

The image, which many royal watchers believe was taken en route to Diana's resting place on the estate, quickly drew sharp criticism online. According to social media reactions compiled by Reality Tea, one user described the post as "disrespectful, exploitative and gross," arguing that a "very private and personal family moment" had been shared on a public platform, and questioned why such a visit would be included alongside more casual vacation snapshots. The same user speculated that Prince William would likely be "livid" over the decision, though no such reaction has been confirmed by William or Kensington Palace.

Other commenters went further, with one user alleging Meghan had been "desperate to monetize Harry's kids at Diana's resting place." Another user objected to the family's casual attire in the photo, suggesting it seemed inappropriate for what they viewed as a solemn occasion. A separate commenter questioned why Charles Spencer, Diana's younger brother, would have allowed images connected to Althorp to become public at all, citing his long-standing efforts to protect his sister's grave and legacy. Yet another critic focused specifically on how the photo was presented within the broader carousel of holiday images, calling its placement alongside more lighthearted vacation photos "beyond disgusting."

A recurring point of tension

This is not the first time Meghan has faced accusations of inconsistency between her public advocacy for children's online safety and her own social media presence. The criticism resurfaced most notably ahead of Princess Lilibet's fifth birthday in early June, following an address Meghan gave to the World Health Organization in Geneva, Switzerland, in which she discussed the risks social media can pose to young people. Some critics at the time argued that continuing to post images of Archie and Lilibet seemed at odds with those warnings.

In response to that earlier round of criticism, a spokesperson for the Duchess told Newsweek that there is a meaningful distinction between sharing family memories and exposing children to unwanted scrutiny. "The Duchess has always been clear that there is a distinction between sharing moments from her life and exposing her children to public scrutiny," the spokesperson said, pointing specifically to Meghan's consistent practice of obscuring her children's faces in most posts. "By obscuring their faces, she is demonstrating the very principle she advocates for: giving children privacy, agency, and protection in an increasingly digital world," the spokesperson continued, adding, "Far from being contradictory, by concealing their faces she is actually reflecting the message she delivered in Geneva: that parents can choose to share family experiences while still taking deliberate steps to protect identities."

A pattern that predates the Althorp photos

The latest wave of criticism follows a broader pattern that has accompanied nearly every family photo or video Meghan has shared since returning to Instagram in 2025. An Easter-themed video posted earlier this year drew its own round of online scrutiny, with some users making unfounded claims about Meghan's parenting based on her children's appearance in the footage, criticism that veered into speculation rather than substantiated fact. A separate Valentine's Day photo featuring only Lilibet, without Archie included, similarly drew accusations from some users that the family was intentionally excluding him, claims that were never substantiated by any statement from the couple.

Broader context around the Althorp visit

The family's stay at Althorp came during a broader UK trip earlier this month centered on Prince Harry's Invictus Games-related engagements. According to earlier reporting on the visit, the Sussexes stayed as guests of Harry's uncle, Earl Spencer, after being unable to secure accommodations at Buckingham Palace. Royal commentators have suggested the choice to stay with the Spencer family, rather than pursue royal lodging, reflects the continued closeness between Harry and his mother's side of the family relative to his more strained relationship with the Windsors.

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No official response to this specific criticism

As of this week, Meghan and Harry's representatives have not issued a specific statement addressing the criticism tied directly to the Althorp photos, though the couple's general defense regarding face-obscuring and privacy protections, as articulated by their spokesperson in June, remains their standing position on similar controversies. Kensington Palace has likewise not commented on the photos or the online reaction to them.

A divide that shows no signs of narrowing

Reaction to the photos has not been universally negative. As with previous instances of public criticism directed at the Sussexes, some social media users and commentators have pushed back against the backlash, arguing that sharing a meaningful family moment tied to a beloved relative is a normal and relatable choice that any parent might make, rather than evidence of any deeper insensitivity or contradiction.

With no official statement addressing this specific round of criticism and the underlying tension between public sharing and stated privacy advocacy showing no sign of resolving, similar debates are likely to resurface each time the Sussexes post new images of their children. For now, the reaction to Thursday's photos adds another chapter to what has become a recurring and deeply polarized conversation surrounding how Meghan and Harry navigate the balance between public visibility and the privacy protections they have consistently said they want for Archie and Lilibet.