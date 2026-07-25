Kylie Kelce Calls Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding 'Absolutely Magical' in New Podcast Episode

Kylie Kelce is finally addressing her brother-in-law's wedding to Taylor Swift, offering fans their first real glimpse into her thoughts on the July 3 ceremony three weeks after it took place.

Speaking on the July 23 episode of her podcast, "Not Gonna Lie," Kelce, who is married to Travis Kelce's older brother, Jason, offered a warm but brief tribute to the newlyweds without revealing significant new details about the celebration itself.

What Kylie Kelce said

"I would like to say congratulations to Tay and Trav. It was absolutely magical," Kelce said during the episode. She continued, "I'm so happy for them, we love them so, so dearly. And it was only making it official because Taylor's been part of the family now for quite some time, so that's that."

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Kelce made clear she did not intend to share further specifics about the ceremony, instead redirecting curious fans to the couple themselves. "Anything else you can check in with Taylor and Travis about because any of the details that they want to share, they can share," she said. "Otherwise, it was intimate and incredible and full of love both for each other and everybody else's love for them."

A wedding that included Kelce's own daughters

Swift and Travis Kelce were married on July 3 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, with reports indicating more than 1,000 guests attended the celebration. According to sportscaster Rich Eisen, who attended the event and spoke about it in a July 10 interview with "Entertainment Tonight," all four of Jason and Kylie Kelce's daughters, Wyatt, 6, Elliotte, 5, Bennett, 3, and Finnley, 15 months, served as flower girls during the ceremony. Eisen described the family's role warmly, telling the outlet that the Kelce family was "just awesome" and recalling the sight of the four young girls "sprinkling flower petals all over the place."

Jason Kelce has separately described the day as "special" for the family, and previously said his daughters were "very happy" to take part in the wedding. According to a source cited by People, the ceremony was officiated by comedian Adam Sandler.

Addressing viral wedding speculation

Beyond congratulating the couple, Kelce used part of the podcast episode to push back against what she described as an inaccurate report about comments she'd made regarding the wedding. Recounting a conversation she'd had with a father and daughter at the American Century Championship golf event in Lake Tahoe earlier this month, Kelce explained that someone had filmed part of the exchange and mischaracterized it.

"One of them asked me, 'Will there be photos posted?' And I said, 'Well, it just happened. You got to give them some time to bask in it. They're in the honeymoon time,'" Kelce recalled. She continued, "He recorded the end of that and decided to say that I was commenting on the wedding and the honeymoon. No, I was just saying maybe give them, give Tay and Trav, some time."

A long-running, publicly warm relationship

Kelce's latest comments continue a pattern of publicly warm remarks she has made about Swift dating back to well before the wedding itself. Following news of Travis Kelce and Swift's engagement last September, Kelce appeared on "Good Morning America" and told the program, "We could not be more excited for them and what the future holds. We love love, and we love Taylor and Trav." She also said at the time that her daughters were "thrilled" about the engagement, adding, "They're so excited they're getting another aunt."

Kelce reiterated similar sentiments on her own podcast around the same period, saying she felt "so incredibly happy" for the couple and expressing gratitude at getting "to welcome Taylor into our family in a more official capacity."

Not always eager to discuss the details

Despite her consistently warm public tone toward the couple, Kelce has previously expressed frustration with the intensity of public interest in Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship milestones. During an April episode of her podcast, recorded ahead of the wedding, Kelce had a pointed message for those repeatedly asking about upcoming wedding plans. "To literally everybody, I know it usually comes from a good place, not always, but quit asking me and my mother-in-law about upcoming nuptials," she said at the time, adding bluntly that neither she nor her mother-in-law had any additional information to share.

A high-profile romance now formalized

Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship began publicly in 2023, after Kelce revealed on his "New Heights" podcast, which he co-hosts with Jason Kelce, that he had attempted to give Swift a friendship bracelet after attending one of her Eras Tour concerts in Kansas City. Their relationship became public within weeks of that podcast episode, and Swift went on to make frequent appearances at Kansas City Chiefs games throughout the following seasons, becoming a familiar presence not just to football fans but to the broader Kelce family as well.

With Kylie Kelce having now offered her first public remarks since the wedding, and both Swift and Travis Kelce continuing to keep most specific details of the ceremony private, fans hoping for additional insight into the celebration, including any official photos, appear likely to have to wait for the couple to share that information on their own terms. As Kelce herself put it during the podcast episode, any further details about the wedding remain squarely up to "Taylor and Travis" to decide when, and whether, to share.