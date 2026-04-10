NEW YORK — Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have sent save-the-date cards for their wedding on Friday, July 3, 2026, in New York City, multiple sources with knowledge of the plans confirmed to Page Six on Thursday, ending months of speculation about the timing and location of pop music's most anticipated nuptials.

The couple, who announced their engagement in August 2025, opted for a midsummer celebration in Manhattan after earlier rumors pointing to June 13 in Rhode Island were publicly debunked. The new date falls during Kelce's NFL offseason, giving the Kansas City Chiefs tight end ample time before training camp begins in late July.

Sources described the wedding as an intimate yet glamorous affair expected to draw close friends, family and select celebrities. Swift, 36, and Kelce, also 36, have kept planning tightly under wraps, but the distribution of save-the-dates signals the event is moving forward with concrete details. Earlier speculation about a Rhode Island ceremony at the Ocean House resort in Watch Hill was firmly shut down by celebrity wedding planner Tara Guérard, who confirmed she is handling a different wedding at the venue on June 13.

The July 3 date offers symbolic appeal. It falls on a Friday, traditionally less common for weddings but fitting for a high-profile couple seeking to balance privacy with celebration. New York City holds deep meaning for Swift, who maintains a residence there and has frequently referenced the city in her music and life. The choice also avoids the intense summer heat of the Hamptons or Rhode Island while providing world-class venues and logistics.

Rumors about the couple's plans had swirled since their engagement announcement, which Swift shared on Instagram with the playful caption referencing their professions: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married." The post broke the internet and fueled endless speculation about when and where America's most famous couple would tie the knot.

Earlier reports from December 2025 heavily favored June 13, 2026 — a date loaded with personal significance for Swift, whose lucky number is 13. Fans and media outlets noted it was the only Saturday falling on the 13th in 2026, aligning perfectly with her well-documented numerology obsession. Page Six and other outlets reported that Swift was so determined to secure the date at Ocean House that she allegedly paid off another bride. That narrative gained traction through early 2026 but ultimately proved inaccurate.

Guérard's public denial in early April delivered a decisive blow to the Rhode Island theory. "I am the wedding planner for June 13th at the Ocean House in Rhode Island! Sorry to let you all know, Taylor is not my bride this weekend! Boo!" she wrote in an Instagram comment, effectively killing the rumor.

The shift to July 3 in New York represents a practical and romantic pivot. Insiders say the couple prioritized a location that feels personal to Swift while accommodating Kelce's football schedule. A New York wedding allows for elegant urban venues, from historic hotels to private estates, with tight security to shield the event from fan frenzy.

Friends and family have reportedly begun clearing their calendars. Swift's inner circle — including longtime pals like Selena Gomez, the Haim sisters and Abigail Anderson — are expected to play prominent roles. Kelce's brother Jason and his wife Kylie are likely to be heavily involved, continuing the blended family dynamic that has charmed fans.

Wedding planning appears to emphasize privacy mixed with signature Swift flair. Sources suggest the event will feature custom details nodding to the couple's relationship, possibly including subtle Easter eggs for Swifties. Speculation about the dress, menu and entertainment has already reached fever pitch on social media, though representatives for both Swift and Kelce have declined to comment.

The couple's relationship has captivated the public since they went public in September 2023. From NFL games to Eras Tour appearances and joint podcast moments, Swift and Kelce have blended their massive worlds with apparent ease. Their engagement last August marked a new chapter, with Kelce joking on his "New Heights" podcast that planning a wedding might prove easier than catching a football.

Industry observers note the wedding's cultural significance. A union between the world's biggest pop star and one of the NFL's most charismatic players represents a rare convergence of entertainment and sports. Media coverage is expected to rival royal weddings, with global interest from fans across demographics.

As save-the-dates circulate, fans have reacted with a mix of excitement and playful mourning over the debunked June 13 rumors. Social media platforms lit up with theories about New York venues, potential guest lists and how Swift might incorporate her love of 13 into the new date. Some Swifties noted July 3 still carries symbolic weight in her numerology-loving worldview.

For now, the couple continues focusing on their respective careers. Swift wrapped elements of her record-breaking Eras Tour and has hinted at new music, while Kelce remains committed to the Chiefs. Their ability to maintain a relatively normal relationship amid constant scrutiny has drawn admiration.

The July 3 date gives the couple breathing room before Kelce's preseason obligations. It also allows time for a honeymoon, possibly in a secluded international destination that aligns with their shared love of travel and privacy.

As details slowly emerge, one thing remains clear: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are writing their own love story on their terms. The confirmed save-the-date marks the beginning of the final countdown to what promises to be one of the most talked-about celebrations of the decade.

Whether the wedding unfolds with quiet elegance or subtle spectacle, fans worldwide will be watching — many hoping for a surprise performance or heartfelt moment that only Swift could deliver. For now, the calendar is marked, the invites are out, and the countdown to July 3 has officially begun.