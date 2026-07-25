Singer Chris Brown pleaded guilty Friday to a charge of affray stemming from a 2023 altercation at a London nightclub, resolving a case that had originally included far more serious charges of assault and grievous bodily harm before prosecutors agreed to drop them as part of the plea.

Brown, 37, entered his plea at Southwark Crown Court in a hearing that lasted less than five minutes, according to the BBC. His co-defendant, 40-year-old rapper and vocal coach Omololu Akinlolu, who performs under the name HoodyBaby, also pleaded guilty to the same charge.

What happened at the nightclub

Brown was accused of attacking Abraham Diaw, described in some reports as a former friend and music producer, at Tape nightclub in London's upscale Mayfair neighborhood on Feb. 19, 2023. Prosecutors said the altercation was captured on surveillance camera footage outside the club, which was full of people at the time.

The affray charge accepted by both defendants states that "Chris Brown and Omololu Akinlolu on February 19 2023 used or threatened unlawful violence towards another and their conduct taken together was such as would cause a person of reasonable firmness present at the scene to fear for his personal safety." According to Diaw's original 2023 complaint, he was allegedly struck over the head with a bottle of Don Julio 1942 tequila during the confrontation.

Prosecutor's statement

Claire Campbell, a senior prosecutor with the Crown Prosecution Service, described the incident in stark terms following the guilty plea. "This was a vicious and unprovoked attack by Brown and Akinlolu in a crowded nightclub where Brown used a glass bottle as a weapon to strike the victim's head twice," Campbell said. She added, "This kind of violence is entirely unacceptable, and the Crown Prosecution Service will work tirelessly, with the police and partners across the criminal justice system, to pursue cases like this, and prove that no one is above the law."

Charges dropped as part of the plea

In exchange for the guilty plea to affray, prosecutors agreed to drop the more serious charges Brown and Akinlolu had faced, including assault, attempted grievous bodily harm, and, in Brown's case, possession of an offensive weapon. Both men had previously pleaded not guilty to those original charges last June, and the case had been headed toward a trial scheduled for October before Friday's plea deal was reached instead.

Bail and sentencing timeline

Brown was initially arrested by London's Metropolitan Police at a hotel in Manchester on May 15, 2025, on suspicion of grievous bodily harm connected to the case. He spent several days in custody before being released on bail of £5 million, or roughly $6.7 million to $6.75 million depending on exchange rates cited across reports, on May 21. Those bail conditions allowed Brown to continue performing on the European leg of his Breezy Bowl XX tour, provided he surrendered his passport upon arrival in each country he visited.

Brown was freed on bail again following Friday's hearing. Both he and Akinlolu are scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 26, with the affray charge carrying a maximum possible sentence of three years in prison.

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A warm reception from fans outside court

Despite the criminal proceedings, Brown was greeted enthusiastically by supporters as he left the courthouse. According to Reuters, fans cheered and chanted, "Breezy! Breezy!" as he exited, and Brown stopped to sign autographs. Deadline reported that fans held signs outside the courthouse, with at least one supporter shouting, "I love you Chris," as the singer walked past. Brown left the court wearing a tan suit, gold-rimmed sunglasses and a St. Louis Cardinals baseball cap, according to multiple outlets.

A separate civil lawsuit

Beyond the criminal case in the U.K., Diaw had also filed a civil lawsuit against Brown in November 2023, alleging in a complaint reviewed by People that Brown used "crushing blows" to strike him in the head. According to court documents from Los Angeles County reviewed by Billboard, Diaw requested last June that the civil suit be dismissed with prejudice, meaning he cannot refile it, though Brown continues to face the separate criminal proceedings in the United Kingdom tied to the same underlying incident.

Part of a broader pattern of legal issues

Brown's guilty plea comes just weeks after he was ordered to pay nearly $13 million in damages to his former housekeeper, Maria Avila, following a dog attack at his home in 2020. Avila was mauled by a roughly 200-pound Caucasian shepherd named Hades, which Brown had kept for security purposes, and was left permanently disfigured as a result of the attack. Brown had claimed he warned Avila about the dog's aggressive tendencies, but following a two-week trial in Los Angeles, he and his company, Black Pyramid LLC, were ordered to pay Avila $12.9 million in damages for negligence.

Brown has faced other high-profile legal matters throughout his career, most notably his 2009 guilty plea to felony assault against then-girlfriend Rihanna, a case that drew significant global media attention and led to a period of legal supervision that included subsequent probation violations and jail time in Los Angeles.

A career that has continued despite the controversies

Brown rose to fame as a teenager in 2005 and has continued to find commercial and critical success in the years since, winning his first Grammy Award for best R&B album in 2011 for "F.A.M.E." and a second Grammy in the same category in 2025 for "11:11 (Deluxe)." His Breezy Bowl XX tour, which began in Europe last year, was permitted to continue under the terms of his U.K. bail conditions even while the criminal case remained pending.

With sentencing now scheduled for Oct. 26, both Brown and Akinlolu face a maximum of three years in prison under the affray charge, though the exact sentence will ultimately be determined by the court based on the specific circumstances of the case. Until then, Brown remains free on bail, and it remains to be seen how the pending sentencing might affect any future touring or professional commitments in the months ahead.