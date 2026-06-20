Man Arrested on Attempted Murder Charge After Boy, 3, Ends Up in Crocodile Enclosure at UK Zoo

LONDON — A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 3-year-old boy ended up in a crocodile enclosure at an English zoo Thursday afternoon, leaving the child with serious injuries and critically but stably hospitalized.

The "distressing incident" occurred Thursday afternoon at Johnsons of Old Hurst, a family-run farm and zoo located in Huntingdon in Cambridgeshire, police said. Cambridgeshire Police said officers were called to the zoo at 1:24 p.m. to reports of an incident involving a three-year-old boy, during which he ended up in the crocodile enclosure.

The Boy's Condition

The boy "ended up in the crocodile enclosure" and was taken to a local hospital, where he was in critical but stable condition, Cambridgeshire police said. The child has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries and is in critical but stable condition, police said, adding that specially trained officers are supporting the boy and his family.

The Arrest

A 30-year-old man from Norfolk was arrested, and police say they do not believe he and the child are known to each other, and an investigation is underway. A 30-year-old man who is an apparent stranger to the child has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the incident, police said.

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Detective Inspector Verity McCann, leading the investigation, described the early stages of the inquiry. "At this stage we are speaking to people who were at the zoo at the time of this distressing incident to understand more about the circumstances," said Detective Inspector Verity McCann.

A Possible Rescue Attempt

Local accounts have suggested that a member of the zoo's ownership family may have intervened during the incident in an effort to help the child. A villager who did not want to be named told the Press Association that the zoo owner's wife, Tracey Johnson, jumped in to try to save the child. That detail has not been independently confirmed by Cambridgeshire Police in their official statements on the incident.

The Zoo's Response

Johnsons of Old Hurst issued a statement on social media following the incident, expressing condolences to the boy and his family. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the boy and his family following the incident that occurred today," Johnsons of Old Hurst said in a statement on social media Thursday.

The zoo also announced a decision to close part of its facility in the wake of the incident. Johnsons of Old Hurst said its tropical house, which is home to multiple species of crocodiles and other reptiles, will remain closed until further notice "out of respect to the family."

An Active and Ongoing Investigation

Police have emphasized that the investigation remains in its early stages, with officers working to gather witness accounts and establish a clearer picture of exactly how the incident unfolded. This is a developing story and will be updated with the latest information as soon as it becomes available, according to one local outlet covering the case as details continue to emerge.

Cambridgeshire Police have not yet released additional details about the specific circumstances that led to the boy ending up inside the enclosure, nor have they elaborated further on the nature of the relationship — or lack thereof — between the arrested man and the child's family beyond confirming they do not believe the two are known to each other.

A Family-Run Attraction in Rural Cambridgeshire

Johnsons of Old Hurst operates as a family-run farm and zoo in the village of Old Hurst, near Huntingdon in Cambridgeshire, in eastern England. The facility's tropical house, now closed indefinitely following Thursday's incident, houses a collection of crocodiles and other reptile species as one of its featured attractions for visitors.

The zoo's decision to voluntarily close that section of the facility reflects both the gravity of the incident and an apparent effort by management to allow space for the investigation to proceed and for the affected family to process what police have described as a deeply distressing event.

What Happens Next

With the 30-year-old suspect now in custody on suspicion of attempted murder and the boy remaining hospitalized in critical but stable condition, the investigation is expected to continue in the coming days as Cambridgeshire Police work to interview additional witnesses who were present at the zoo at the time of the incident. Detective Inspector McCann's comments suggest investigators are still working to establish a complete account of what occurred before any further details about specific charges or the circumstances of the incident are likely to be released publicly.

Authorities have not indicated when additional information about the case might be made available, and no further updates regarding either the boy's medical condition or the status of the criminal investigation had been released as of the most recent police statement.