ORLANDO, Fla. — Bodycam footage from a February 2025 arrest at the University of Central Florida has drawn renewed attention online after being released to the public more than a year after the incident occurred, reigniting debate over how the encounter unfolded and how it should be interpreted.

The video, released in mid-July by the outlet Inside The Blue TV, shows the arrest of Jarrett Vick, a 27-year-old UCF student, following a confrontation with campus police officers on Feb. 5, 2025. The footage has since circulated widely across social media, amassing millions of views.

How the encounter began

According to the UCF Police Department, officers were initially responding to an unrelated matter — a report describing a verbal altercation involving Vick and several juveniles — when the confrontation escalated. A department spokesperson told the outlet Storyful that officers arrived to find Vick had "become combative with officers upon their arrival."

In the video, Vick can be heard shouting at officers early in the encounter, saying, "Why do you let those kids get away with this? They are not supposed to be here." An officer responded by asking Vick to lower their voice, warning at one point, "If you don't lower your voice, I am going to put handcuffs on you and I'm going to take you to a Baker Act facility" — a reference to Florida's law allowing involuntary psychiatric evaluation.

The pronoun dispute

During the exchange, an officer referred to Vick using male pronouns. Vick, who is transgender, objected repeatedly, shouting phrases including "Stop misgendering me!" as the confrontation intensified. Bodycam footage shows the officer continuing to use male pronouns throughout the encounter, which multiple outlets reported appeared to escalate Vick's distress.

A university employee reportedly intervened at one point in an attempt to calm the situation, but the effort did not defuse the confrontation. Officers requested backup over the radio, describing Vick as appearing to be in some form of distress.

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Escalation and arrest

As the situation continued to escalate, officers ordered Vick to get on the ground and displayed pepper spray as Vick's agitation increased. When Vick did not comply, officers deployed a Taser during the physical struggle that followed. According to accounts of the footage, officers reported that Vick resisted arrest, grabbed at an officer's radio microphone, and physically struck at officers, including a kick that connected with one of them.

Officers ultimately handcuffed Vick, and the student underwent a medical evaluation before being taken into custody. Discussions between officers captured later in the recording indicate Vick was expected to be placed in protective custody upon arrival at jail, citing safety concerns.

Charges and case outcome

Vick was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, and resisting an officer with violence, according to the UCF Police Department. Court records show Vick pleaded not guilty to all three counts. Records indicate Vick's most recent court appearance was in mid-January, and Orange County court records list the case as closed. Arrest records identify Vick as male.

In a statement provided to the New York Post, Vick said police had harassed them, and attributed the wave of media coverage that followed to the officers' conduct during the encounter. The Orange County Sheriff's Office and UCF campus police did not respond to requests for comment from multiple outlets that have reported on the footage.

Why the video is surfacing now

The roughly 17-month gap between the incident and the video's public release has become its own point of discussion. Bodycam footage that emerges well after the fact often arrives without the institutional context or follow-up reporting that accompanied the original incident, and observers have noted that this kind of delayed release tends to spread quickly on social media platforms that reward strong reactions over detailed context.

Some coverage of the footage has focused heavily on the pronoun dispute as the central storyline, framing it as the trigger for everything that followed. Other accounts have emphasized that police were initially responding to a separate, unrelated report before the pronoun disagreement became part of the interaction, and that the physical altercation stemmed from the confrontation that developed afterward rather than from the pronoun dispute itself.

A broader debate

The footage has become part of a wider, ongoing national conversation about the treatment of transgender individuals in interactions with law enforcement, as well as debates over how body-camera footage is selected, edited and released to the public well after the events it depicts. Supporters of Vick have argued that the officer's repeated use of incorrect pronouns escalated an already tense situation. Critics of Vick's conduct in the video have instead focused on the physical resistance officers say occurred once the confrontation intensified.

Neither UCF police nor the Orange County Sheriff's Office has issued additional public comment beyond the initial statement provided to Storyful describing the original call. As of this week, no further legal proceedings tied to the case have been reported, with Orange County court records listing the matter as closed following Vick's not-guilty plea and subsequent court appearances earlier this year.

The renewed attention on the footage underscores how bodycam video, even when it depicts a case that has already concluded in court, can generate significant public debate long after the legal process behind it has run its course.