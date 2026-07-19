Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were arrested in the United States on Saturday after British prosecutors filed 38 new criminal charges against the pair, bringing the total number of charges they face in the United Kingdom to 59.

The UK's Crown Prosecution Service said Andrew Tate is now charged with seven additional counts of rape, along with charges related to sex trafficking and indecent images of a child. Tristan Tate's new charges include two counts of rape and three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation. Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire police, who have led what they described as a "complex investigation" into the brothers, said the new charges bring Andrew, 39, to a total of 42 charges in the UK, while Tristan, 37, now faces 17.

According to prosecutors, the alleged offending took place between July 2010 and August 2017. The Tates have consistently denied any wrongdoing.

Malcolm McHaffie, head of the Special Crime Division at the Crown Prosecution Service, said the new charging decisions followed the receipt of an additional evidence file from Bedfordshire Police. "These charging decisions followed receipt of a further file of evidence from Bedfordshire Police and bring the total number of alleged victims in this case to seven," McHaffie said.

Following the arrest, British prosecutors said they would begin legal proceedings to extradite the brothers, who hold dual British-American citizenship, back to the United Kingdom. The U.S. Marshals Service confirmed to the BBC that the Tates had been taken into custody, while a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Justice said the arrests were carried out "pursuant to extradition proceedings."

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Joseph McBride, a lawyer representing the Tate brothers, issued a statement following their arrest Saturday evening rejecting the new charges. "The world knows Andrew and Tristan are innocent," McBride said. "Their enemies know it best of all. That is exactly why they have been attacked." McBride went on to characterize the new UK charges as a "political hit," suggesting they were designed to counter a defamation lawsuit the brothers had filed in the United States. "We are confident that once a competent judge sees the facts, and once the Department of Justice confronts this egregious abuse of its own authority, Andrew and Tristan Tate will walk free," McBride said. "America does not do Britain's political dirty work."

The arrest marks the latest development in a years-long legal saga surrounding the Tate brothers, who built a large online following through social media content that has drawn extensive criticism, including from advocacy groups concerned about its influence on young men and its treatment of women. In 2024, Bedfordshire Police secured European arrest warrants seeking the brothers' return from Romania, where they have been based and have separately faced criminal investigation by Romanian authorities on charges including human trafficking and organized crime.

More recently, in June, the Tate brothers lost a legal bid seeking to learn the identities of their UK accusers, after the Crown Prosecution Service determined it was necessary to withhold the names of the alleged victims until formal legal proceedings had begun.

Saturday's arrest comes against a broader backdrop of geopolitical tension that has dominated international headlines in recent days. The BBC's coverage of the Tate arrest appeared alongside ongoing reporting on the conflict between the United States and Iran, which has continued to escalate in the same period, with U.S. forces striking Iranian targets for an eighth consecutive night and Iran reportedly firing drones at U.S. military positions in Kuwait following the deaths of two American soldiers in Jordan.

The scale of the charges now facing the Tate brothers, spanning allegations from rape and sex trafficking to charges involving indecent images of a child, represents one of the more serious criminal cases to emerge from Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire police's multiyear investigation into the brothers' alleged conduct. Prosecutors have indicated that the case now involves seven identified alleged victims, following the addition of the latest 38 charges.

The extradition process, now expected to begin following Saturday's arrest, is likely to involve extended legal proceedings given the brothers' dual citizenship status and their legal team's stated intention to contest the charges vigorously in U.S. courts before any transfer to British custody could occur. It remains unclear how long that process might take, or whether the brothers will be held in U.S. custody throughout the proceedings or released on bail while the case moves forward.

Neither Andrew nor Tristan Tate had issued a personal public statement beyond their attorney's remarks as of Saturday evening, according to the BBC's reporting. The Crown Prosecution Service has not released additional details regarding the specific evidence underlying the newly filed charges, citing the ongoing nature of the legal proceedings.

The case is expected to draw continued international attention given the Tate brothers' prominent online profile and the scale of the allegations now formally filed against them in the United Kingdom. Further developments regarding the extradition proceedings and any additional court filings are expected in the weeks ahead as both British and American legal authorities move forward with the case.