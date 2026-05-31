A 26-year-old San Antonio man faces felony charges after authorities say he made online threats to bomb a Turning Point USA event and kill its CEO Erika Kirk, prompting an arrest days before the conservative organization's Women's Leadership Summit.

Jacob Wenske was taken into custody early Thursday on two counts of making a terroristic threat causing public fear of serious bodily injury, a third-degree felony. Each charge carries a potential penalty of up to 10 years in prison. He remained in custody with a $120,000 bond as of late May.

According to court documents obtained by local investigators, Wenske allegedly posted threats in response to a public social media announcement about the upcoming summit. One comment reportedly stated, "I know exactly where to bomb."

An email account linked to Wenske also sent a message to Turning Point USA stating, "Death to Erika Kirk and every single speaker there!!" according to the arrest affidavit. Additional posts referenced acting as a "valet for her escort" and driving "Charlie Kirk's scum wife straight to the grave."

Background on the targeted event

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The Turning Point USA Women's Leadership Summit is scheduled for June 5-7 at the Marriott Rivercenter on the San Antonio River Walk. Kirk, 37, widow of the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk, is set to appear as a featured speaker. The organization has not commented publicly on security adjustments but has indicated it takes such threats seriously.

San Antonio Police Department officers arrested Wenske following an investigation that traced the online activity. The threats surfaced in April and January, prompting coordination between local law enforcement and event organizers.

No explosives or weapons were reported in connection with Wenske, and authorities have not indicated any active plot beyond the alleged online statements. The case highlights growing concerns over political violence and online rhetoric targeting public figures.

Context surrounding Erika Kirk

Erika Kirk assumed a prominent role at Turning Point USA following the 2025 assassination of her husband, Charlie Kirk, founder of the conservative youth organization. She has continued advocating for the group's mission of promoting conservative values on college campuses and among young Americans.

The threats come amid heightened national sensitivity to political violence. Law enforcement agencies across the country have reported increased threats against public officials and event organizers in recent years, particularly those tied to partisan gatherings.

Turning Point USA events often draw large crowds and significant media attention. The San Antonio summit is expected to feature multiple conservative speakers and workshops focused on leadership development.

Legal proceedings and investigation

Wenske faces charges under Texas law for terroristic threats, which apply when statements are deemed to create public fear of serious bodily injury or disruption. Prosecutors in Bexar County will handle the case. Court records show standard processing following the arrest.

Investigators examined social media posts, email records and other digital evidence. The rapid response underscores improved monitoring of online threats ahead of major public events.

No additional suspects have been identified. Authorities encourage anyone with relevant information to contact the San Antonio Police Department.

Broader implications for event security

The incident reflects challenges in securing large-scale political and ideological gatherings. Organizers of similar events nationwide increasingly rely on private security, K-9 units and coordination with local law enforcement to mitigate risks.

Free speech advocates note the fine line between protected expression and actionable threats, while security experts emphasize proactive monitoring of digital platforms. Federal agencies sometimes assist in high-profile cases involving potential interstate elements, though this matter has remained at the local level so far.

San Antonio, a major convention city, hosts numerous large events annually. The River Walk area, where the Marriott Rivercenter is located, typically sees heavy tourist and business traffic, making threat assessments more complex.

Community and organizational response

Turning Point USA has a history of facing protests and occasional disruptions at its events. The organization has previously emphasized resilience in the face of opposition. Kirk herself has spoken publicly about continuing her late husband's work despite personal challenges.

Local conservative groups in San Antonio expressed concern over the threats, while city officials reiterated commitment to protecting free assembly and speech. No formal statements from Kirk were available as of Friday.

The case has drawn national media coverage, appearing on outlets including Fox News and local Texas stations. Discussions have focused on the rise of doxxing and targeted online harassment against political figures.

Looking ahead

The summit is expected to proceed as planned with enhanced security measures. Organizers typically implement bag checks, credentialing and surveillance for such gatherings. Attendees are advised to follow any updated protocols.

Legal experts following the case suggest it may hinge on proving the statements were true threats rather than protected hyperbole — a determination often made based on context, specificity and the speaker's intent. Similar prosecutions have succeeded when evidence shows targeted individuals or locations.

This arrest serves as a reminder of the tensions in America's polarized political climate. As major events continue throughout 2026, authorities and organizers remain vigilant against both online incitement and real-world risks.

Wenske is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. His next court appearance has not been publicly detailed in initial filings.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact San Antonio police. The investigation remains active as prosecutors build their case.