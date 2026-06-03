LOS ANGELES — Peacock's "Love Island USA" has dropped contestant Vasana Montgomery from its upcoming eighth season after videos surfaced showing her using a racial slur, the latest in a series of pre-premiere controversies for the popular reality dating series.

Montgomery, a business owner from Beaverton, Oregon, was removed from the cast just days after the initial lineup for Season 8 was announced. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed her exit on Friday, citing resurfaced videos in which she allegedly used the N-word. The decision comes as the show prepares for its premiere on Tuesday night.

Production sources indicated the videos were privately held and only became public after the cast announcement, meaning they were not accessible during initial vetting processes. It remains unclear whether Montgomery had already entered the Fiji villa and begun filming before her removal.

The incident echoes similar controversies from Season 7, when two contestants were removed after old social media content featuring racial slurs emerged. Yulissa Escobar was pulled shortly after entering the villa, followed by Cierra Ortega weeks later. Those cases sparked widespread discussion about background screening procedures for reality television participants.

Show Maintains Strong Momentum Despite Setbacks

Despite the pre-season challenges, "Love Island USA" has established itself as a major summer hit. Season 7 became Peacock's most-watched original series, generating 18.4 billion minutes of watch time over its six-week run. Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales were crowned winners of that season.

Ariana Madix returns as host for Season 8, bringing continuity and heightened visibility following her own prominent reality television storylines. The new cast features 11 singles selected for a mix of personalities and backgrounds, including a Paralympic athlete, a police officer and the brother of a previous contestant.

Producers have emphasized creating an environment focused on genuine connections while maintaining the show's signature drama. However, the repeated casting issues have prompted renewed scrutiny of vetting protocols and social media background checks in the competitive reality TV landscape.

Impact on Season 8 Production

The removal of Montgomery has forced last-minute adjustments to the season's narrative and group dynamics. Producers typically film buffer footage to accommodate unexpected exits, but the timing so close to premiere adds logistical complexity. The show is known for rapid recouplings and bombshell twists, meaning the cast size reduction could influence early episode structure.

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Peacock has not issued a detailed statement on the matter beyond confirming the cast change. Network representatives stressed commitment to maintaining a respectful environment both on and off screen.

Broader Context in Reality Television

"Love Island USA" follows the format of the long-running British original, placing singles in a luxury villa where they must couple up to avoid elimination while competing for a cash prize. The American version has grown significantly in popularity since its launch, appealing particularly to younger viewers through its blend of romance, competition and social commentary.

The franchise has faced criticism in the past for how it handles diversity, mental health support for contestants and the long-term impact of sudden fame. Previous seasons have seen contestants speak publicly about the psychological pressures of constant filming and social media judgment.

This latest incident highlights ongoing challenges for producers across reality television. As social media archives stretch back years, older content can resurface at any time, creating reputational risks for networks and participants alike. Many shows have strengthened vetting processes, including third-party social media audits, but complete prevention remains difficult.

Cast Expectations for Season 8

The revised Season 8 cast includes several notable personalities poised to drive storylines. Beatriz Hatz, a Paralympic bronze medalist, brings athletic achievement and perspective on competition. Sean Reifel, a police officer and single father, adds layers of responsibility and life experience. Zach Georgiou enters as the brother of Season 7 contestant Charlie Georgiou, creating immediate family comparison narratives.

Other Islanders include nursing professionals, models and athletes, promising diverse viewpoints on relationships and personal growth. Producers have hinted at significant premiere twists, including potential bombshells and an early unexpected departure, which may now carry added weight following Montgomery's exit.

Viewer and Industry Reactions

Social media response has been mixed, with some fans expressing disappointment over the controversy while others praise the show's swift action. Discussions have focused on accountability, personal growth and whether reality television adequately prepares participants for public scrutiny.

Industry observers note that while such incidents can generate negative headlines, they rarely cause long-term damage to successful franchises if handled transparently. "Love Island USA" has demonstrated resilience, with each season building on the previous one's viewership numbers.

Looking Ahead to Premiere

As the June 3 premiere approaches, anticipation remains high. The show will air nightly episodes, a format that encourages habitual viewing and social media engagement. Companion series "Love Island USA Aftersun," hosted by Ciara Miller and Tefi Pessoa, will provide recaps and additional interviews.

The $100,000 prize and pressure of constant surveillance typically accelerate emotional connections and conflicts. Viewers can expect classic elements including firepit ceremonies, compatibility challenges and strategic coupling decisions.

For Peacock, "Love Island USA" represents a key summer programming pillar, driving subscriptions and engagement during a traditionally competitive television period. The network will likely monitor public response closely while promoting the remaining cast members.

Ongoing Evolution of the Franchise

"Love Island USA" continues evolving, incorporating feedback from past seasons regarding mental health resources and diversity initiatives. Producers have increased support staff and post-show resources for participants, acknowledging the unique pressures of the format.

The Montgomery situation serves as a reminder of the challenges in casting for unscripted programming in the digital age. As social media becomes more deeply embedded in daily life, networks must balance authentic storytelling with responsible representation.

Despite the setback, Season 8 enters with strong momentum and a compelling cast. Whether the focus remains on romance or shifts toward handling internal drama, the new season is positioned to continue the show's track record of delivering engaging summer entertainment.

Fans can stream the premiere Tuesday night on Peacock, with expectations of immediate social media conversation as the new Islanders begin their villa journey. The coming weeks will reveal whether this latest controversy becomes a footnote or defines early narrative arcs.