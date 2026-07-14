Meta Disables New Muse AI Image Generator After Backlash From CAA and SAG-AFTRA Over Consent Privacy

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Meta has disabled its newly launched Muse Image artificial intelligence generator just days after its debut, reversing course following sharp criticism from Hollywood's biggest talent agency and its largest performers' union over the tool's automatic opt-in policy for public Instagram accounts.

The company announced Friday that the feature was "no longer available" on Instagram, acknowledging the backlash directly in a statement posted to the platform. "Earlier this week, we announced that one way for people to generate images in Meta AI is by @-mentioning public Instagram accounts that they want to reference," Meta said. "Our intent was to provide a useful creative tool and to give people control over whether their public content could be referenced in this way. We've heard the feedback that this feature missed the mark, so it's no longer available."

Muse Image, developed by Meta Superintelligence Labs, launched Tuesday and was integrated into the Meta AI chatbot, marketed by the company as a "creative partner that knows your world." At its core, the tool allowed any user to tag a public or unprotected Instagram account, instantly making that account's content available for the AI to generate new images or "remixes" of, with the resulting images then remaining online permanently. The feature applied automatically to all public Instagram accounts belonging to users 18 or older, with private accounts and those belonging to users under 18 excluded, though public account holders had to actively opt out rather than opt in to avoid being included.

That opt-out structure quickly drew fire from talent and privacy advocates. Creative Artists Agency, the powerhouse Hollywood talent agency representing clients including Zoe Saldaña, Tom Cruise and Charlize Theron, issued a statement Wednesday calling on Meta to overhaul the feature. "No one's name, image, likeness, voice, or creative work should be used by any third party, including AI models, without clear, documented consent," a CAA spokesperson said at the time. "True innovation puts creators first: respecting their rights, protecting their livelihoods, and giving them real control, not handing it over to platforms." CAA further pressed Meta to shift the default settings entirely. "We call on Meta to make protection the default on Muse Image, not the exception, and enable individuals to opt-in if they want to allow usage of their image or likeness for AI content creation."

Meta initially pushed back on those concerns rather than immediately reversing the feature. "We built Muse Image with strong controls and safety guardrails from day one," the company said in response to CAA's Wednesday statement. "Private accounts and those belonging to users under 18 are automatically excluded and adult users with public accounts can opt-out with just a couple clicks. We will take action against any content that violates our Community Standards."

SAG-AFTRA, the union representing U.S. film and television performers, escalated the pressure Thursday, sharing instructions with members on how to navigate Instagram's settings to opt out of the tool. "Meta now lets anyone use your Instagram photos in AI images without your consent," the guild wrote in a social media post. "SAG-AFTRA recommends that #SagAftraMembers (and all Instagram users) opt-OUT of Meta's new AI image generation tool, Muse Image. Take action to protect your likeness." The union went further in a separate statement, calling the feature's design fundamentally flawed. "Anything other than a clear and conspicuous OPT-IN for these types of uses of Instagram users' images is unacceptable, and an utter miscalculation of public sentiment regarding the obvious dangers and harms inherent in such use."

Opposition to the tool spread quickly across Meta's own platforms in the days following its launch. According to Newsweek, a video posted by content creator Barrett Pall explaining how to opt out of the feature drew more than 1.5 million views on Instagram Reels, while Emmy-nominated actor Hannah Einbinder also publicly criticized the tool through her own social media accounts.

Meta's Friday reversal drew praise from both organizations that had pushed for the change. CAA said in a statement, "We commend Meta for its swift decision to remove the Muse Image feature. Putting individual rights and consent at the forefront is essential to building responsible technology. We look forward to ongoing conversations to ensure creators stay protected as technology evolves." SAG-AFTRA offered a similarly approving response. "With the dangers of nonconsensual digital replicas well known to all, a feature that encouraged that behavior is unwise," the union said. "We appreciate its discontinuance. It is the responsible thing to do."

Muse Image's swift rise and fall closely echoes a similar controversy that unfolded around OpenAI's Sora video-generation app, which launched with limited intellectual property protections and quickly produced a wave of infringing content, including AI-generated depictions of recognizable celebrities and copyrighted characters, before OpenAI ultimately walked back its initial approach and later discontinued the feature entirely, according to Variety.

CAA's public stance on Muse Image has drawn some scrutiny of its own, given the agency's simultaneous push into digital-first talent representation, including its own AI Vault program, which archives its members' likenesses for long-term use, and its work with digital content creators such as Dhar Mann on multi-platform brand partnerships. Even so, CAA has maintained that its objection centers specifically on the absence of clear, documented consent rather than opposition to AI-driven creative tools broadly. "Artists deserve to decide if and how their likeness and work is used, with consent and the ability to set their own terms," a CAA spokesperson said. "This means letting creators impose restrictions, monitor usage, and prevent unauthorized endorsements or exploitation. Responsible AI requires clear disclosures and swift removal of unauthorized content."

The controversy unfolds against a broader backdrop of debate in Washington and Hollywood over how AI should be regulated. SAG-AFTRA has endorsed the Trump administration's broader AI policy framework, which calls on Congress to enact legislation addressing parental controls, intellectual property rights protections, First Amendment considerations, AI workforce development, expanded data center energy generation and the removal of legal barriers seen as limiting AI innovation. Last month, President Trump signed an executive order establishing a voluntary framework under which AI companies would provide the federal government access to new models for a 30-day review period ahead of public release.

As of Friday, Meta had not indicated whether it plans to reintroduce a revised version of Muse Image with different consent settings, and the company's statement did not specify a timeline for any future rollout. The episode adds to a growing pattern of major technology companies facing rapid public pushback over AI tools that use individuals' likenesses without explicit, opt-in consent, a dynamic that is likely to continue shaping how tech firms design and launch consumer-facing generative AI products going forward.