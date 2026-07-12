Instacart users on social media reported difficulties accessing the grocery delivery platform Saturday morning, the latest in a string of intermittent outages that have affected the app over the past several weeks.

A post from the tracking account @status_is_down flagged the reported outage Saturday, asking followers whether they were experiencing problems with the service, though the scale and cause of Saturday's disruption remained unclear as of midday. The report comes after a series of confirmed outages earlier this month that left thousands of customers and delivery shoppers unable to log in, place orders or track deliveries.

Instacart experienced at least three documented outages between July 2 and July 4, according to Downdetector, a service that aggregates user-submitted reports to track disruptions across major platforms. On July 2, more than 2,000 users reported issues accessing the app, according to Downdetector data cited by GV Wire, with most complaints centered on problems logging in. The following day, reports climbed even higher, with more than 1,800 users flagging problems by late morning, according to AOL, marking the second consecutive day the platform experienced widespread access issues. A third outage was reported July 4, when thousands of users again said they could not log into the app, place orders, check delivery status or complete payments, according to Fingerlakes1.com.

Those earlier outages appeared to stem at least in part from a broader disruption tied to Amazon Web Services, the cloud computing infrastructure that underpins a wide swath of internet platforms. According to reports compiled by outage-tracking site Outage.report, users on social media specifically linked Instacart's malfunctions to the AWS outage, with one user writing on X that the grocery platform "can't properly process debit cards at Kroger and some other stores" during the disruption. Instacart shoppers also reported being locked out of active deliveries and unable to file support tickets during the outage, with some accounts flagged for review after shoppers manually confirmed deliveries without being able to update the app in real time.

Because Instacart's platform connects customers, retail partners, payment processors and independent delivery shoppers within a single system, outages tend to ripple across every part of the ordering process rather than affecting just one function. Grocery customers have reported being unable to add items to their cart, complete checkout, contact their assigned shopper or track their order's delivery status during past outages, while shoppers have separately reported being unable to view available batches, accept new orders or mark deliveries as complete.

As of Saturday, independent monitoring services offered a mixed picture of the platform's current status. IsDown, a service that aggregates data from Instacart's official status page alongside user reports, indicated the platform was generally considered operational, noting in a recent status check that it had received only a small number of user reports in the prior 24-hour period, a volume the service characterizes as within a normal baseline rather than indicative of a broader outage. The same tracker noted that Instacart had recorded three incidents over the trailing 90-day period, with a median duration of roughly one hour and 17 minutes, suggesting that even confirmed outages at the company have historically been resolved fairly quickly.

Instacart's own official status page did not reflect an active, company-acknowledged incident as of Saturday, and the company had not issued a public statement addressing the outage reports referenced in Saturday's social media post. Instacart, which operates as a North American on-demand grocery delivery and pickup service connecting customers with personal shoppers who purchase items from local stores, has periodically faced criticism from users over its handling of technical disruptions, including complaints lodged on independent review platforms describing unresolved account and billing issues stemming from past outages.

Users experiencing trouble with the app on Saturday were encouraged by technology outlets to first rule out simpler explanations before concluding the platform itself was down. Recommended troubleshooting steps commonly cited by outage trackers include fully closing and restarting the Instacart app, switching between Wi-Fi and mobile data to rule out a local connectivity issue, checking whether the app functions normally on a separate device, and consulting a dedicated outage tracker to see whether reports are spiking broadly across regions rather than being isolated to a single user's connection. As one technology writer covering a previous Instacart disruption put it, a sudden flood of reports across many users at once typically signals a platform-wide issue rather than a problem with any single device: "When thousands of reports suddenly appear, it's the platform, not a lone phone."

Users with active orders affected by outages are generally advised to avoid placing duplicate orders while troubleshooting, since repeat orders submitted during a partial outage can result in unexpected duplicate charges once service is restored. Instead, outlets recommend checking the app thoroughly once access is restored and contacting Instacart's official customer support channels for help with any specific order affected during a disruption, rather than assuming a failed attempt did not go through.

The recurring nature of Instacart's recent technical troubles has drawn scrutiny from some users questioning the broader reliability of cloud-dependent delivery platforms, particularly following the AWS-linked disruption earlier this month that affected a range of unrelated online services simultaneously. That earlier incident illustrated how a single point of failure in shared cloud infrastructure can cascade across seemingly unconnected platforms, from grocery delivery apps to retail websites, complicating efforts to pin down the root cause of any individual outage in real time.

As of Saturday afternoon, no major monitoring service had escalated Instacart's status to reflect a confirmed, large-scale outage tied to the report referenced in the original social media post, and the company's status page did not show an active incident. The situation remains fluid, and further details may emerge as Instacart or independent outage trackers provide updates throughout the day.