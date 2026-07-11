Is eBay Down Right Now? Users Report Site, App and eBay UK Login Issues as Trackers Show Mixed Signals

Some eBay shoppers and sellers said Friday they were having trouble reaching the online marketplace, with scattered complaints surfacing on social media even as most automated monitoring services showed the platform largely functioning.

Posts on the social platform X referenced possible disruptions affecting eBay users, including in the United Kingdom, though the scale and cause of any problem remained unclear Friday morning. The reports come amid a pattern of intermittent, localized issues that outage-tracking services say eBay has experienced periodically in recent months.

Independent monitoring site StatusGator said its most recent check of eBay's systems found the service operational, though it logged 44 user-submitted reports of outages in the prior 24 hours. A separate check by the same tracker on eBay's selling tools similarly found the platform operational, with 34 user-submitted reports in the past day, including at least one complaint describing eBay.com destinations returning a "server not found" error for part of an afternoon.

UptimeRobot, which pings eBay's servers every five minutes from multiple global locations, reported no anomalies in its latest automated check, saying it detected no unusual response times or error codes as of its most recent scan. The service says it only flags eBay as down after three separate confirmation checks from different global locations all detect a problem, a method designed to filter out issues tied to a single user's device or internet connection rather than the platform itself.

Other outage trackers described a similar picture of intermittent, low-level complaints rather than a confirmed widespread failure. VeePN's live tracker, which combines automated checks with crowdsourced user reports, characterizes report volume on a sliding scale, distinguishing a "baseline" of essentially zero reports in a 30-minute window from an "outage signal" that requires eleven or more reports in the same window. The company notes that when reports surge and multiple regions register failures at once, that combination points to a genuine outage rather than a problem isolated to one household or network.

eBay's own official status page offers only general information and directs users with specific problems to contact customer service, without a live incident log visible to the public. The company had not issued a public statement addressing outage reports as of Friday.

Complaints about the platform are not new. On eBay's own community forums, sellers have used recent threads to describe unresolved technical issues, including one user who said in a post earlier this week that three separate support tickets had been opened over an ongoing problem, with no clear indication that any progress had been made. That user added that support representatives had told them there was no way to contact IT staff directly, even after a ticket had gone unresolved for two months.

Other recent forum posts flagged unrelated technical complaints, including a request that eBay fix a reports and downloads window that cannot be scrolled, making it difficult for users on laptops or small screens to reach the on-screen buttons.

On the crowdsourced complaint site IsTheServiceDown, recent posts tagged to eBay covered a range of issues beyond a straightforward outage, including at least one user describing a seller account and chargeback dispute that they said had received conflicting information from support staff. The mix of complaints underscores a broader challenge in confirming outage reports in real time: distinguishing a platform-wide technical failure from routine account-specific problems, regional connectivity trouble, or normal customer-service friction.

Consumers who suspect an outage is affecting them specifically, rather than eBay broadly, are typically advised by monitoring services to rule out simpler explanations first. VeePN's tracker suggests users experiencing trouble try switching between Wi-Fi and mobile data, updating their app, or checking whether the issue appears on multiple devices and networks before concluding eBay itself is down. UptimeRobot offers similar guidance, recommending users try a different browser, device or network, disable any active VPN, clear their DNS cache or restart their router before assuming a confirmed platform-wide outage is underway, noting that if the site loads normally elsewhere, the problem is more likely local than a broad eBay failure.

Even confirmed eBay outages in the past several months appear to have been short-lived. One outage tracker noted that over a recent 90-day period, eBay experienced three incidents with a median duration of roughly eight hours and 50 minutes.

As of Friday, no major outage-tracking service had escalated eBay's status to a confirmed, large-scale disruption, and the company's status page did not reflect an active incident. The situation illustrates how quickly reports of technical trouble can spread on social media even when the underlying evidence remains mixed or inconclusive.

eBay did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Users experiencing persistent issues are encouraged to check eBay's official status page and the company's customer service channels for updates, as any confirmed disruption would typically be reflected there once acknowledged.

This is a developing situation, and further details may emerge as eBay or independent monitoring services provide updates.