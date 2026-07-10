The U.S. Postal Service's website was reportedly experiencing access problems for some users Thursday afternoon, with the social media account Status Is Down flagging the issue shortly before 1 p.m. Eastern time, though independent outage-tracking services offered a mixed picture of the scope of any disruption.

The account, which regularly monitors and posts about potential service outages across major websites and platforms, asked followers whether they were experiencing problems accessing USPS.com, using the hashtag #USPSdown as reports began circulating online. The post had drawn dozens of views shortly after being published Thursday.

Independent monitoring services showed varying assessments of the site's status around the same time. StatusGator, which tracks outage reports across thousands of cloud services and websites, listed USPS as currently operational as of its most recent check Thursday afternoon, while noting a small number of user-submitted reports of issues over the preceding 24-hour period. The service's broader historical data shows USPS has been the subject of frequent, recurring outage reports over time, reflecting the site's status as one of the most heavily trafficked government service websites in the country, used daily by millions of Americans for package tracking, address changes, postage purchases and other mail-related services.

Some of Thursday's reported difficulty may be tied to scheduled maintenance work the Postal Service had planned for earlier in the day. According to status information published by shipping software provider Shippo, USPS had a scheduled maintenance window beginning at 1 a.m. UTC on July 9, expected to last up to four hours, during which label generation for domestic and international shipments could be intermittently unavailable. That maintenance window would have concluded several hours before the afternoon reports began circulating, though residual effects or overlapping technical issues cannot be ruled out. Shippo's status page also noted additional USPS maintenance windows scheduled for July 12 and July 20, both expected to affect tracking updates and label generation during their respective windows.

USPS.com has a long history of intermittent outages and performance issues, according to user reports compiled by various independent monitoring services. Complaints archived on sites tracking the website's uptime describe recurring problems with package tracking pages failing to load, login difficulties, and issues with the Click-N-Ship postage system, spanning back several years. Given that history, distinguishing a genuinely new, widespread outage from routine, isolated technical hiccups affecting individual users can be difficult without an official acknowledgment from the Postal Service itself.

As of Thursday afternoon, USPS had not issued a public statement addressing the reports collected by Status Is Down or confirming any active service disruption on its official channels. The agency's official service alerts page, most recently updated Wednesday evening, referenced ongoing regional disruptions tied to severe weather in the Great Lakes region and flooding across parts of the Northeast, along with logistical impacts stemming from the World Cup tournament currently underway across multiple U.S. host cities, but did not mention any website or technical outage affecting USPS.com specifically.

Outage-tracking services generally caution that reported issue counts reflect a combination of automated monitoring checks and self-submitted user reports, meaning the true scope of any given disruption can differ from the volume of individual complaints logged at a particular moment. The discrepancy between Status Is Down's report of a potential outage and StatusGator's classification of the service as operational illustrates this challenge, underscoring that the scale of Thursday's reported issue remained somewhat unclear based on publicly available monitoring data.

For USPS customers experiencing difficulty accessing the website Thursday, standard troubleshooting guidance published by independent monitoring services typically recommends several steps before assuming a broader outage is underway. These include performing a full browser refresh, often achieved by pressing Ctrl+F5 simultaneously, clearing the browser's temporary cache and cookies to ensure the most recent version of the page loads, and clearing the device's local DNS cache. Users are also commonly advised to try alternative USPS-affiliated URLs, such as cns.usps.com, or to attempt access from a different browser, device or network connection to help determine whether an issue is isolated to a single setup rather than reflecting a broader service-wide problem.

USPS.com serves a wide range of essential functions for individual consumers and businesses alike, including package and mail tracking, postage purchasing through the Click-N-Ship system, address change requests, PO Box rentals, and access to the Informed Delivery service, which provides digital previews of incoming mail. Given the breadth of services routed through the site, even a relatively brief or localized disruption can have an outsized impact on customers attempting to complete time-sensitive tasks, such as tracking a package expected for delivery or purchasing postage ahead of a shipping deadline.

Thursday's reported disruption comes at a period of heightened attention on USPS more broadly, following the agency's rollout of a significant round of price increases and new service fees earlier this week. Beginning July 12, the Postal Service is set to raise the price of a First-Class Forever stamp from 78 cents to 82 cents, introduce new hazardous materials handling fees for Priority Mail shipments, and implement several other pricing and policy changes tied to the agency's broader effort to address its ongoing financial challenges. Whether Thursday's website access issues bear any relation to preparations for those changes, which are expected to require backend system updates ahead of their effective date, remains unclear, and the Postal Service had not offered any explanation connecting the two events as of this report.

Users seeking the most authoritative and up-to-date information about the current status of USPS.com are generally advised to monitor the Postal Service's official channels directly, including its service alerts page and official social media accounts, which the agency has used in the past to acknowledge and provide updates on confirmed technical disruptions once its internal systems have detected and validated an issue. Given the mixed signals from outage-tracking services Thursday, the true scope and cause of any disruption affecting USPS.com remained uncertain as of this report, and the agency had not issued a formal acknowledgment or estimated resolution timeline for the reported access problems.