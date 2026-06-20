Americans may see disruptions to mail delivery and post office operations on Juneteenth this year, as the federal holiday affects government services nationwide, while private shipping carriers continue largely uninterrupted — creating a split delivery schedule consumers should plan around.

The U.S. Postal Service has confirmed that it will suspend regular operations on June 19, 2026, while private carriers such as UPS and FedEx will continue largely as normal, creating a split in delivery schedules consumers should plan around.

Why This Matters

Juneteenth, observed annually on June 19, is one of 11 federal holidays. Because USPS follows the federal holiday calendar, services pause for the day, potentially delaying deliveries and business shipments. For consumers and businesses, understanding which carriers operate can help avoid missed deliveries or unexpected delays, particularly for time-sensitive packages.

What Is Juneteenth?

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, the day that Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, and announced that enslaved people were free more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. The day has long been celebrated in Black communities and was officially recognized as a U.S. federal holiday in 2021.

Is Mail Being Delivered Today?

Regular mail delivery via USPS is not performed on Juneteenth, as it is a federal holiday observed by the Postal Service. Mail scheduled for delivery on June 19 will typically arrive on the next delivery day instead.

The Postal Service has pointed customers toward digital alternatives that remain accessible even with physical locations closed. "Customers are reminded that when Post Offices are closed, they can still access many postal products and services through usps.com and self-service kiosks available in select lobbies nationwide," the USPS said in a release on its website. "Many self-service kiosks are available 24/7, offering customers flexibility and convenience even when Post Offices are closed."

Is the Post Office Open Today?

USPS has confirmed that all post office locations will be closed on Friday, June 19, in observance of Juneteenth. However, some self-service kiosks and online services remain available during the closure.

These kiosks allow users to access postage printing for Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, and international shipping, as well as purchase stamps. They can also weigh and mail packages in addition to tracking package information, giving customers a limited but functional set of options even with full-service locations shuttered for the day.

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USPS Confirms Saturday Resumption

The Postal Service confirmed in a June 2026 announcement that all post office locations will be closed, with limited services, such as online shipping tools or kiosk access, still available during the closure. "Regular mail delivery and retail services will resume on Saturday," the USPS wrote on its website.

That means customers expecting mail or packages through USPS on Friday should anticipate those deliveries shifting to the next business day rather than being delayed by a more extended period.

What About UPS?

UPS does not follow the federal holiday schedule in the same way as USPS. Standard delivery and pickup services generally continue on Juneteenth, according to its 2026 holiday operations calendar. Customers relying on UPS for shipping or receiving packages should not expect any disruption tied specifically to the holiday.

What About FedEx?

FedEx also typically operates normal pickup and delivery services on Juneteenth. Some specialty services or locations may have modified hours, so customers are encouraged to check locally before assuming every FedEx service will operate exactly as expected.

When Will USPS Service Resume?

USPS says regular mail delivery and retail operations will resume on Saturday, June 20, following the holiday closure. Backlogs are generally minimal, but delivery timing could vary slightly depending on volume and location.

For UPS and FedEx, no widespread pause is expected, meaning services should continue uninterrupted through the holiday period, giving customers relying on those carriers a more predictable and consistent shipping experience compared to the temporary gap in USPS operations.

Planning Around the Holiday

For anyone with time-sensitive shipping needs on Friday, the clearest path forward is straightforward: USPS-dependent mail and packages will see a one-day delay, resuming with regular delivery and retail operations on Saturday, while shipments routed through UPS or FedEx should proceed without interruption.

Customers who absolutely need to handle postal business on the holiday itself still have some limited options through USPS's self-service kiosks and online tools, which remain operational around the clock even while physical post office counters are closed. Those digital tools can handle a meaningful range of needs — from printing postage and buying stamps to weighing and mailing packages and tracking existing shipments — without requiring a trip to a staffed retail location.

The Broader Pattern of Federal Holiday Closures

USPS's closure on Juneteenth follows the same operational pattern the agency observes on other major federal holidays throughout the year, such as Independence Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. As a federal agency, USPS is required to observe the official federal holiday calendar with full closures of its retail and delivery operations, a requirement that does not extend to privately operated shipping companies like UPS and FedEx.

That distinction between government-mandated closures and private business operations has become an increasingly relevant point of clarification each year since Juneteenth's elevation to federal holiday status in 2021, as consumers continue to adjust their expectations around which services pause for the holiday and which continue without interruption.

With Saturday marking the full resumption of standard USPS delivery and retail operations, any minor delays stemming from Friday's holiday closure should clear up quickly, particularly given that backlogs from a single-day pause tend to be minimal under normal circumstances. For customers relying on FedEx or UPS, Friday's holiday should pass with no noticeable change to their typical shipping and delivery experience at all.