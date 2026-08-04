Oracle Corp. shares advanced nearly 6% in midday trading Monday, climbing to around $138 amid a broader rally in technology stocks and renewed investor focus on the company's cloud and artificial intelligence growth trajectory.

The stock rose $8.26, or 6.36%, as markets responded to signs of de-escalation in Middle East tensions following U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to pause planned military action against Iran. Broader equity indexes also gained, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite posting solid advances as oil prices eased and risk appetite improved.

Oracle has been a prominent beneficiary of the AI infrastructure buildout, even as its shares have experienced significant volatility over the past year. The company reported record results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2026 in June, highlighting rapid expansion in cloud infrastructure and a substantial backlog of contracted business.

Remaining performance obligations, a measure of contracted future revenue, reached a record $638 billion at the end of the fourth quarter, up sharply from earlier periods. Cloud infrastructure revenue in the quarter rose 93% year over year to $5.8 billion, while total cloud revenue climbed 47% to $9.9 billion. Full-year cloud infrastructure revenue advanced 77% to $18.1 billion.

The company has guided for continued strong growth, with fiscal 2027 total revenue expected around $90 billion. Management has acknowledged near-term pressure on gross margins linked to the ramp-up of new data centers. Oracle CFO Hilary Maxson noted on the earnings call that fiscal 2027 gross margins "will step down due to timing for the ramp up of our data center projects," while adding that the company expects margin performance in infrastructure to improve rapidly as facilities reach full contractual revenue levels.

Adding to recent momentum, Oracle expanded its partnership with Alphabet's Google Cloud late last week. The collaboration will make Google's Gemini models, including Gemini 3.1 Flash Lite and Gemini 3.5 Flash, available within Oracle AI Agent Studio and across Fusion Cloud Applications and NetSuite. The move allows enterprise customers greater flexibility in selecting AI models for agentic workflows and automation.

Chris Leone, executive vice president of applications development at Oracle, said, "To achieve the best business outcomes, organizations need the flexibility to choose the AI model best suited to each problem. Bringing Gemini to AI Agent Studio gives our customers greater choice as they build next-generation agentic workflows."

The partnership builds on existing multicloud offerings that enable customers to run Oracle databases and applications across major cloud providers while leveraging specialized AI capabilities. Oracle has positioned itself as a key supplier of high-performance computing capacity for large language models and enterprise AI deployments, securing multiyear contracts with major technology and government customers.

Investors have closely monitored the company's capital expenditure plans, which include significant outlays to expand data center capacity. Oracle has pursued a combination of debt and equity financing to support the buildout, with remaining performance obligations providing visibility into future revenue conversion as capacity comes online. In fiscal 2027, a substantial portion of the backlog is expected to convert into recognized revenue.

Despite the strong growth metrics, the shares have traded well below prior peaks amid concerns over elevated spending, free cash flow dynamics during the investment phase, and overall market valuation of AI-related stocks. The stock's 52-week range has reflected that volatility, with shares recovering from recent lows as positive catalysts have emerged.

Monday's advance also coincided with broader sector strength. Technology companies with exposure to cloud computing and AI infrastructure participated in the relief rally tied to geopolitical developments. Lower energy prices and reduced immediate risk of further escalation supported risk assets across the board.

Oracle continues to emphasize its dual strengths in cloud applications and infrastructure. Cloud applications revenue has grown more moderately but steadily, providing a recurring base alongside the faster-expanding infrastructure segment. The company has highlighted profitability at the AI data center level even as overall margins face temporary pressure from the capacity ramp.

Looking ahead, investors will watch for updates on the pace of data center deployments, customer adoption of multicloud and AI agent capabilities, and any further details on financing plans. The conversion of the large remaining performance obligations into revenue remains a central focus, as does the trajectory of free cash flow once major construction phases mature.

The combination of contracted backlog, accelerating cloud infrastructure growth, strategic partnerships such as the expanded Google collaboration, and a more constructive market backdrop contributed to Monday's gains. While the shares remain sensitive to shifts in AI spending sentiment and macroeconomic conditions, the latest session reflected renewed confidence in Oracle's positioning within the ongoing expansion of enterprise AI and cloud capacity.

Trading volume was elevated as the stock moved higher, consistent with broader market participation. Analysts have maintained a generally constructive view on the long-term opportunity, citing the scale of committed customer contracts and Oracle's established enterprise relationships as supporting factors through the current investment cycle.