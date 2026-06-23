Oracle Stock Falls to Near Two-Month Low After Disclosing 13% Workforce Reduction

Oracle shares fell 5% on Monday and slid a further roughly 3.5% in pre-market trading Tuesday, dropping to $168.98, as the enterprise software giant's disclosure of a significant workforce reduction added to an already difficult stretch driven by mounting concerns over its massive artificial intelligence spending plans.

The Workforce Cuts

Oracle Corp reduced 21,000 full-time roles in its last fiscal year, which ended in May, citing organizational efficiencies brought on by the use of artificial intelligence, according to the company's annual report issued Monday. The workforce adjustments were also in response to various factors, including management and product changes, performance issues, strategic shifts, and acquisitions, Oracle said.

Part of a Broader Wave of Tech Layoffs

Read more Alphabet Shares Decline 1.6% to $356.62 as Tech Stocks Face Profit-Taking Alphabet Shares Decline 1.6% to $356.62 as Tech Stocks Face Profit-Taking

Oracle's reduction adds to a significant industrywide trend of job cuts across the technology sector this year. As many as 196 tech companies have laid off more than 119,800 workers so far this year, according to Layoffs.fyi, a site that tracks job cuts. Major tech companies, including Amazon and Meta Platforms, laid off thousands in recent months as tech layoffs continue into 2026.

A Confluence of Pressures on Monday

Monday's decline was not driven by the workforce news alone. Shares of enterprise software giant Oracle fell 5% in the afternoon session after a confluence of high-profile AI talent departures from Alphabet, and a regulatory overhang pulled the entire communication-services and software complex lower. Alphabet fell roughly 6%, and Microsoft slipped as well. When the two largest software-adjacent megacaps decline together, the sector indices follow mechanically given their index weight.

But the deeper driver was the market's persistent fear that AI agents would erode the subscription model that underpins traditional enterprise software economics. That fear had been compounding all year, with Salesforce trading around $152, down roughly 43% year-to-date and near its 52-week low, and Adobe falling approximately 49% over the past year.

A Wider Pattern Across Cloud and Software

Oracle's struggles also follow a broader, sector-wide stumble that began with another major company's disappointing outlook. The previous week's Accenture collapse, a near-20% single-day drop after the consulting giant cut its growth outlook and explicitly cited AI compressing demand for traditional consulting services, set the tone for a difficult stretch across software and IT services stocks more broadly.

A Year Defined by Capital-Raising Concerns

The workforce cuts and broader software selloff arrive amid a longer-running investor debate about the scale of Oracle's AI infrastructure spending. Oracle's artificial intelligence buildout continues to weigh on the stock, as investors question whether the company's massive amount of spending will result in profit growth, after free cash flow in the last fiscal year came in at negative $23.7 billion. Oracle said it plans to raise $40 billion through debt and equity financing, including a $20 billion share sale announced earlier — that's after raising $43 billion in debt and $5 billion in equity in fiscal 2026.

That spending has pushed the company's balance sheet into territory that has unsettled credit markets as well. Oracle's total liabilities, including debt, jumped by 48% to $218.7 billion in the fourth quarter — the sharpest surge on record. The concern is also visible in credit markets, where the cost to insure Oracle's debt against default has reached a record high, indicating that bond investors are seeking greater compensation for risk.

Strong Underlying Growth Despite the Concerns

Despite the financial anxiety surrounding its spending plans, Oracle's most recent quarterly results showed genuine strength across its core cloud business. For the fiscal fourth quarter, Oracle reported a beat on the top and bottom lines. Revenue jumped 21% to $19.18 billion, topping the $19.1 billion average analyst estimate. Adjusted earnings per share of $2.03 exceeded the $1.96 average estimate. Revenue from cloud offerings increased 47% in the quarter to $9.91 billion.

The company's order backlog has also expanded dramatically, providing significant multi-year revenue visibility. Oracle's remaining performance obligations surged 363% to a record $638 billion, surpassing those of both Alphabet and Microsoft as well as Oracle's own market capitalization. Bank of America analysts, who recommend buying Oracle shares, said over 50% of the remaining performance obligation comes from OpenAI.

Massive Capacity Buildout Underway

Oracle's leadership has continued emphasizing the scale of the physical infrastructure buildout underway to support that contracted demand. Oracle is looking to bring online almost one gigawatt worth of computing power in the current quarter, roughly the total for fiscal 2026, CEO Clay Magouyrk said on a conference call with analysts. The company's net cash outlay for capital expenditures in fiscal 2027 will be around $70 billion, excluding $20 billion to $25 billion in prepayments from customers and timing impact, according to new Chief Financial Officer Hilary Maxson, who joined Oracle from Schneider Electric during the quarter.

A Significant Decline From Recent Highs

The cumulative effect of these concerns has pushed Oracle's stock well below the levels it reached just months ago. Oracle is down 10.8% since the beginning of the year, and at $174.62 per share, it was trading 46.8% below its 52-week high of $328.33 from September 2025, even before Monday's and Tuesday's additional declines. Separate reporting placed the stock's year-to-date decline closer to 24% to 25% at various points earlier in the year, reflecting the volatility that has characterized Oracle's trading throughout 2026.

A Volatile Stock by Historical Standards

Oracle's shares are extremely volatile and have had 33 moves greater than 5% over the last year. In that context, Monday's move indicates the market considers the workforce and AI talent news meaningful but not something that would fundamentally change its perception of the business.

The Long-Term Bull Case

Despite the near-term turbulence, some analysts continue to argue the spending will eventually pay off. Mizuho analyst Siti Panigrahi has forecast that Oracle's free cash flow will turn positive in 2029 and grow to $36 billion in 2030. At that point, "Oracle self-funds growth and financing concerns weighing on sentiment should fade," according to Panigrahi's analysis — though the same analysis cautioned that Oracle probably has to burn at least $80 billion over the next three years before reaching that point.

A Reasonable Valuation Relative to Growth, Some Argue

Shares trade at roughly 18 times forward earnings, which some analysts view as reasonable given Oracle's growth trajectory. If the company can deliver on its backlog and maintain its current growth trajectory, the recent stock price decline could prove to be an attractive entry point for long-term investors, according to one such assessment, even as the stock has not made every prominent analyst's list of top picks for the year ahead.

A Long-Term Investment Still Showing Strong Returns

Despite this year's steep decline, longer-term shareholders have continued to see substantial gains from holding the stock. Despite the year-to-date decline, investors who bought $1,000 worth of Oracle's shares five years ago would now be looking at an investment worth more than $2,200 — a reminder that even a sharp single-year pullback has not erased years of prior compounding for patient, long-term holders.

With Oracle's next major catalyst likely tied to continued progress on its AI infrastructure buildout and updates on its capital-raising plans for fiscal 2027, investors will be watching closely for signs that the company's massive backlog — anchored heavily by OpenAI — can begin translating into the kind of durable free cash flow that would ease ongoing concerns about its ballooning debt load. Given the stock's demonstrated volatility throughout 2026 and its continued sensitivity to broader sector-wide sentiment toward AI-driven disruption of traditional software business models, Oracle's near-term trajectory will likely remain tightly linked to both its own execution and the performance of peers like Salesforce, Adobe, and Alphabet across the broader enterprise software and AI infrastructure landscape.