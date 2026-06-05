Nasdaq Drops Nearly 1% as Broadcom Revenue Shortfall Triggers Tech Sell-Off

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NEW YORK — The Nasdaq Composite closed sharply lower on Thursday, giving back recent gains as disappointing revenue results from Broadcom sent shockwaves through technology and semiconductor stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, meanwhile, showed relative strength amid sector rotation into non-tech areas.

The Nasdaq fell 239.93 points, or 0.89%, to close at 26,853.98. This move aligned with broader pressure on high-valuation growth stocks following Broadcom's quarterly report. The index had been trading near recent highs but encountered resistance as investors reassessed AI-related spending momentum.

The S&P 500 also declined modestly, while the Dow posted gains, reflecting a shift toward industrials, consumer staples and other defensive sectors. This rotation highlighted growing caution around concentrated exposure to a handful of mega-cap technology names.

Broadcom shares tumbled more than 13% after the company reported fiscal second-quarter revenue of $22.19 billion, missing Wall Street expectations of $22.27 billion. While earnings beat estimates, the revenue shortfall and an AI outlook that failed to fully satisfy elevated investor hopes weighed heavily on sentiment.

The stock's steep decline rippled across the semiconductor sector, pressuring peers as concerns mounted over the pace of artificial intelligence infrastructure buildout. Broadcom's results served as a key test for AI supply chain demand, with CEO Hock Tan noting strong but not explosive growth in custom chips and networking solutions.

"This pullback reflects the market pricing in high expectations for AI," analysts observed across trading floors, where any perceived softening in guidance can trigger sharp moves in richly valued names. The reaction underscored how sensitive the sector has become to quarterly performance against lofty forecasts.

The Nasdaq's recent run had been fueled by enthusiasm for AI leaders, but Thursday's trading demonstrated vulnerability when individual reports disappoint. Year-to-date, the index remains solidly higher, yet episodes like this highlight risks from narrow market leadership.

Market Divergence Emerges

Trading volume was elevated but orderly, suggesting repositioning rather than outright capitulation. Investors rotated out of recent winners in technology toward areas offering perceived value and stability. This divergence has become a recurring theme as the bull market matures.

Broader economic signals provided a mixed backdrop. Resilient consumer spending and low unemployment supported overall sentiment, but lingering inflation pressures from energy markets and geopolitical developments added layers of uncertainty for monetary policy.

The Federal Reserve's future decisions remain in focus. Bond yields showed modest movement, helping limit damage outside growth sectors. Markets continue to anticipate gradual policy adjustments, though hotter inflation could alter that trajectory.

Earnings Season Spotlight

Broadcom's report marks a notable moment in the current earnings cycle. As a major player in AI accelerators and custom silicon for hyperscalers, its performance is viewed as a barometer for infrastructure demand. The company maintained its longer-term AI revenue targets but did not raise them, contributing to the sell-off.

Upcoming reports from other major technology firms will draw intense scrutiny. Investors seek confirmation that capital expenditures on AI remain on track amid high valuations across the sector. Optimism about transformative potential persists, balanced against near-term questions on growth sustainability.

Broader Context and Outlook

Geopolitical factors, including tensions involving Iran and energy markets, have influenced commodity prices and inflation expectations at times. Recent easing in oil helped cushion some market moves on Thursday.

Strategists generally maintain a constructive view on equities over the medium to long term, citing strong corporate balance sheets and AI's productivity benefits. However, they warn of continued volatility as the market digests elevated expectations and rotates capital across sectors.

For investors, the session reinforced the value of diversification. While technology has powered much of the market's advance, broader participation could foster more sustainable gains and reduce downside risk during periods of consolidation.

The Nasdaq's approximately 0.89% decline came as the index traded in the 26,600 to 27,100 range intraday, consistent with ongoing volatility in growth stocks. Market participants will now watch for follow-through in coming sessions and any fresh signals from corporate earnings or economic data.

This episode serves as a reminder that even in strong uptrends, individual disappointments can prompt meaningful corrections in sentiment-sensitive areas. Wall Street will monitor whether this represents healthy profit-taking or the beginning of a more extended pause in the technology rally.