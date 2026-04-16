Carrier Global Stock Drops 8% on Residential HVAC Weakness as Data Center Boom Offers 2026 Hope

NEW YORK — Carrier Global Corp. shares tumbled more than 8 percent in morning trading Wednesday, falling to around $59.48 as investors weighed persistent softness in the residential heating and cooling market ahead of the company's first-quarter earnings report later this month.

At approximately 11:43 a.m. EDT on April 15, 2026, CARR stock had declined $5.19, or 8.02 percent, extending recent pressure on the climate and energy solutions provider. The company's market capitalization stood near $54 billion after the drop. Shares have traded in a 52-week range of roughly $50.20 to $81.10, reflecting a challenging stretch for the former United Technologies spin-off amid mixed demand signals across its segments.

The sell-off comes less than two weeks before Carrier is set to release first-quarter 2026 results on April 30, with a conference call scheduled for 7:30 a.m. ET. Analysts and investors will scrutinize any early signs of stabilization in residential and light commercial HVAC, where weakness has weighed on results, while watching for continued strength in high-growth areas such as commercial systems and data center cooling.

Full-year 2025 results released in early February painted a tale of two businesses. Net sales fell 3 percent to $21.75 billion, with organic sales down 1 percent. Adjusted earnings per share reached $2.59. Global commercial HVAC and aftermarket businesses delivered double-digit growth, but this was more than offset by sharp declines in residential and light commercial segments, particularly in the Americas and China.

Fourth-quarter 2025 figures underscored the pressure. Sales dropped 6 percent to $4.84 billion, missing estimates, while adjusted EPS of $0.34 also fell short of consensus. Residential volumes plunged nearly 38 percent year-over-year in some regions, hurt by cautious consumer spending, higher financing costs and elevated dealer inventory levels following pandemic-era surges.

Carrier's 2026 guidance, issued alongside the full-year results, called for reported sales of approximately $22 billion, incorporating a roughly $350 million headwind from the planned divestiture of its Riello business. Organic growth is expected to be flat to low-single-digit, with adjusted operating profit around $3.4 billion and adjusted EPS near $2.80 — representing high-single-digit earnings growth but falling slightly below some Wall Street forecasts. Free cash flow is projected at about $2 billion, supporting continued share repurchases of roughly $1.5 billion.

Wall Street's consensus remains constructive despite near-term concerns. Across roughly two dozen analysts, the rating tilts toward Moderate Buy or Outperform, with an average 12-month price target near $70 to $72 — implying potential upside of 18 to 21 percent from current levels. Targets range from a low near $55 to highs of $90, reflecting divergent views on the speed of residential recovery versus the durability of commercial and data center momentum.

Bulls emphasize Carrier's positioning in secular growth drivers. Data center cooling orders surged nearly 50 percent in the fourth quarter of 2025, fueled by artificial intelligence infrastructure buildout. Management has highlighted expectations for continued double-digit expansion in global commercial HVAC and aftermarket services in 2026, with data center-related revenue potentially contributing $1.5 billion or more as backlog converts to shipments, particularly in the second half.

The company has introduced next-generation HVAC solutions featuring higher efficiency, smart controls and improved comfort, debuted at industry events such as the AHR Expo and International Builders' Show. These innovations, combined with a strong aftermarket playbook, are designed to drive recurring revenue and margin stability even as new residential construction and replacement demand remain muted.

Carrier also benefits from a survey showing more than half of U.S. homeowners planning home improvements in 2026, with heating and cooling upgrades ranking among the top projects. Yet executives have cautioned that meaningful recovery in North American residential markets may not materialize until later in the year or into 2027, assuming interest rates ease and consumer confidence improves.

Challenges extend beyond cyclical demand. Higher interest rates have delayed commercial and residential projects, while destocking at distributors has pressured shipments. Tariff exposure and supply chain dynamics add further uncertainty, though Carrier has focused on cost control, discretionary spending reductions and backlog building in longer-cycle businesses.

The stock's valuation reflects these tensions. Trading at a forward price-to-earnings multiple in the mid- to high-20s based on 2026 estimates, CARR offers a dividend yield of approximately 1.6 percent with a quarterly payout of $0.24. The company has returned substantial capital to shareholders, including nearly $3.7 billion in 2025 through dividends and buybacks.

For investors debating buy or sell decisions in 2026, Carrier represents a play on both cyclical recovery and structural AI-driven demand. Optimists argue that any stabilization in residential sell-through, combined with accelerating data center deployments, could spark multiple expansion and support a rebound toward the $70 consensus zone. The current depressed price relative to street targets creates what some view as an attractive entry for patient capital.

Skeptics counter that prolonged weakness in residential and light commercial — which together represent a sizable portion of revenue — could keep earnings growth subdued and pressure margins further. Execution on cost initiatives and successful integration of new product launches will be critical. Broader economic factors, including housing starts, commercial construction activity and energy prices, will also influence performance.

Next earnings on April 30 will offer fresh insight into first-quarter trends, with particular attention to order rates, backlog conversion and any updated commentary on full-year guidance. Q1 revenue is expected near $5 billion, with adjusted EPS around $0.50.

Carrier's diversified portfolio spans climate solutions for homes, commercial buildings, transportation refrigeration and industrial applications. Its legacy as a pioneer in air conditioning provides brand strength, while investments in intelligent controls and energy-efficient systems position it for decarbonization trends and stricter efficiency standards.

As spring advances and cooling season approaches, retail and wholesale traffic in HVAC products will serve as key barometers. Dealer inventory normalization and early reception to 2026 product lines could provide tailwinds if consumer sentiment improves.

At current levels near $59.48, Carrier stock offers a defensive quality in the industrials sector with upside tied to both macro recovery and AI infrastructure spending. Dividend-focused investors may find the yield appealing, while growth-oriented participants will watch data center momentum as a potential offset to residential softness.

The coming quarters will test whether commercial and aftermarket strength can sufficiently counterbalance near-term residential headwinds. If data center orders continue converting and residential markets show even modest stabilization, Carrier could deliver on its earnings growth targets and reward shareholders.

Carrier has guided for its sixth consecutive year of double-digit growth in commercial HVAC. That track record, paired with innovation in smart and efficient solutions, underpins the longer-term bullish case even as 2026 begins with caution.

Whether the stock rebounds from recent lows or faces further pressure will hinge on April 30 results and the trajectory of key end markets. For now, the market appears to be pricing in extended weakness in residential demand while assigning optionality to the company's high-growth commercial exposure.

As one of the world's leading providers of intelligent climate and energy solutions, Carrier remains well-positioned for eventual recovery in its core markets and sustained expansion in data center cooling. Investors will soon receive updated signals on execution as the company navigates a transitional year in a dynamic economic environment.