LONDON — Kate, Princess of Wales, joined King Charles III and Queen Camilla at St. James's Palace on Tuesday for a reception marking the 125th anniversary of Cancer Research UK, a cause that carries deep personal meaning for both royals following their separate cancer diagnoses in 2024.

The event brought together researchers, clinicians, volunteers and partners dedicated to advancing cancer prevention, diagnosis and treatment. It highlighted the charity's historical impact and future innovations in the field, with displays showcasing technological advances transforming cancer care.

King Charles, who has served as patron of Cancer Research UK since 2024, hosted the reception alongside Queen Camilla. The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester also attended, underscoring the royal family's ongoing commitment to the organization, of which the Duke of Gloucester and Princess Alexandra serve as joint presidents.

For the occasion, the Princess of Wales wore a red Rodarte dress featuring a white heart print. She appeared engaged during the event, viewing exhibits and meeting with guests, including Sebastian Bowen, husband of the late Deborah James, the journalist and cancer awareness advocate known as "BowelBabe."

Personal Connections to the Cause

Both King Charles and the Princess of Wales have faced cancer battles in recent years. Charles publicly announced his diagnosis with an undisclosed form of cancer in February 2024 and has continued treatment while maintaining a full schedule of royal engagements. A month later, Kate revealed she was undergoing cancer treatment, prompting her to step back from public duties to focus on recovery.

The Princess of Wales completed chemotherapy in September 2024 and announced in January 2025 that she was in remission. Her gradual return to public life has been closely followed, with Tuesday's appearance marking another step in her resumed royal schedule.

The shared experience has strengthened their public association with cancer awareness efforts. Cancer Research UK traces its roots to predecessor organizations founded in 1902 and 1923. The charity has played a major role in funding research that has improved survival rates and treatment options across multiple cancer types in the United Kingdom.

Event Highlights and Royal Engagement

During the reception, guests explored displays illustrating the charity's progress over 125 years and emerging technologies aiding cancer research. The event officially launched the organization's anniversary year celebrations, emphasizing collaboration between scientists, medical professionals and supporters.

Kate's meeting with Sebastian Bowen highlighted the personal stories behind cancer statistics. Deborah James, who died in 2022 after living with incurable bowel cancer, became a prominent advocate through her "BowelBabe" platform. James received a damehood shortly before her death during a personal visit from Prince William.

The Princess of Wales has maintained contact with families affected by cancer, using her platform to raise awareness and reduce stigma around the disease. Her openness about her own diagnosis has resonated with many, encouraging greater public discussion about cancer prevention and early detection.

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Broader Royal Health Context

King Charles's continued treatment has not slowed his official duties significantly. He has balanced medical appointments with international visits, domestic engagements and support for various charitable causes. His patronage of Cancer Research UK aligns with long-standing royal involvement in health initiatives.

The Princess of Wales has adopted a measured approach to her return to public life. Recent appearances have focused on causes close to her heart, including early childhood development and cancer awareness. She is also preparing for her first solo international trip since her diagnosis, signaling growing confidence in her recovery.

Cancer Research UK's Impact

The charity remains one of the largest independent funders of cancer research in the world. Its work spans laboratory studies, clinical trials and prevention programs. Advances supported by Cancer Research UK have contributed to improved outcomes for breast, bowel, prostate and other common cancers.

Officials at the event emphasized the importance of sustained funding and public support as researchers pursue new treatments, including immunotherapy, personalized medicine and early detection technologies. The anniversary provides an opportunity to reflect on progress while acknowledging the work that remains.

Public and Media Interest

Tuesday's gathering drew significant attention as one of the first joint appearances by King Charles and Kate since their health challenges became public. Images from the event showed both royals examining research displays and interacting warmly with attendees.

The Princess of Wales's fashion choice — the red heart-print dress — was widely noted by observers as a subtle symbol of hope and awareness. Royal fashion watchers frequently analyze such details for insights into messages conveyed through public appearances.

Ongoing Royal Commitments

Despite health setbacks, the royal family has maintained strong support for medical charities. King Charles has long championed holistic approaches to health and environmental causes, while Kate has focused on early intervention and family support systems.

The event at St. James's Palace reinforced these commitments. It also highlighted continuity within the monarchy as younger and older generations collaborate on issues of national importance.

For Cancer Research UK, royal patronage provides valuable visibility and credibility. Previous collaborations have helped raise substantial funds and awareness, encouraging more people to participate in screening programs and support research efforts.

Looking Ahead

As Cancer Research UK enters its anniversary year, the organization plans further events and campaigns throughout 2026-2027. Both King Charles and the Princess of Wales are expected to remain involved, using their platforms to highlight progress and unmet needs in cancer care.

Kate's continued recovery and public engagements suggest a steady return to her pre-diagnosis level of activity. Meanwhile, King Charles maintains his full calendar while managing treatment, demonstrating resilience that has drawn public admiration.

The joint appearance Tuesday served as a powerful reminder of cancer's universal impact and the importance of collective action. By standing together at this milestone event, the royals reinforced their roles as advocates for medical research and support for those affected by the disease.

Their participation underscores how personal health journeys can translate into broader public service, inspiring increased focus on cancer prevention and treatment advancements across the United Kingdom and beyond.