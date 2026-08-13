Fake Sam Altman Grindr Hoax Goes Viral As He Fights Real Sexual Abuse Lawsuit From His Sister

OpenAI has confirmed that a viral series of screenshots purporting to show Chief Executive Sam Altman messaging a comedian on the dating app Grindr were entirely fabricated, a hoax that gained widespread attention online even as Altman faces an actual, ongoing federal lawsuit filed by his sister accusing him of childhood sexual abuse.

The hoax began August 5, when comedy musician Jake Schroeder posted what appeared to be Grindr screenshots on Instagram showing someone claiming to be Altman asking to meet up because he was "lonely and horny." In the fabricated exchange, Schroeder appeared to reject the proposition, prompting the supposed Altman to respond by asking whether Schroeder had used ChatGPT to write his reply. The post quickly gained traction, collecting nearly 150,000 likes and prompting Schroeder to post a series of increasingly elaborate follow-ups, including fabricated correspondence purportedly from OpenAI's legal team, claims of a Zoom meeting, and an alleged offer of $500 and a branded crewneck sweatshirt to make the situation go away. Schroeder later turned the bit into a song.

Despite the escalating and increasingly absurd details, a significant number of social media users believed the story was real, with one TikTok commenter asking why the situation wasn't receiving more mainstream news coverage. An OpenAI spokesperson told Vulture the entire exchange was invented. "The posts are fake. We've had no interaction with this person," the spokesperson said, confirming that Schroeder's posts were part of an ongoing comedic bit built around fabricated direct messages rather than any real interaction with Altman.

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The viral hoax unfolded against a starkly different backdrop: a genuine, high-stakes federal lawsuit in which Altman's sister, Ann Altman, has accused him of sexually abusing her repeatedly between 1997 and 2006, beginning when she was 3 years old and he was 12. Altman has denied the allegations.

According to court filings, an informal discovery conference was held August 3 in the case, which remains active in federal court in Missouri. Ann Altman, now 30 and representing herself in the litigation, is scheduled to sit for a deposition August 17. That deposition follows a recent push by Altman's attorneys to move the case forward more quickly. In filings submitted in July, Altman's legal team accused Ann of failing to provide requested documents, schedule her deposition, or arrange an independent medical examination as requested during discovery. The filing stated that Altman "is eager to defend himself against the baseless claims" and argued that the delays were preventing him from mounting a full defense.

The lawsuit has already cleared one significant procedural hurdle. A judge previously determined that some of Ann Altman's original claims had been filed outside the applicable statute of limitations, but permitted her to amend her complaint under a Missouri law governing claims of childhood sexual abuse, which allows plaintiffs to bring such claims until age 31. Ann Altman's former attorneys later moved to withdraw from the case, citing what they described in court filings as "an unfortunate general breakdown in the attorney-client relationship," leaving her to represent herself moving forward.

Altman has also filed a countersuit against his sister for defamation, seeking a symbolic $1 in damages along with a formal court ruling declaring her claims false. According to earlier reporting from Reuters, Ann Altman's original complaint sought at least $75,000 in damages, plus punitive damages, for injuries she said included post-traumatic stress disorder, severe emotional distress, mental anguish and depression tied to the alleged abuse.

Sam Altman and other members of the Altman family have publicly and consistently denied Ann's allegations. In a joint statement posted on social media shortly after the lawsuit was first filed, Altman, his mother and his two brothers called the claims "utterly untrue" and said the situation had caused "immense pain" to the entire family. The family statement also described difficulties they said they had faced caring for Ann amid her mental health challenges, saying she receives ongoing monthly financial support from the family that they expect to continue for the rest of her life, while asserting that she has continued to seek additional money from them.

Altman, 39, co-founded OpenAI and became one of the most prominent figures in the technology industry following the 2022 public release of ChatGPT, the company's flagship artificial intelligence chatbot. His personal fortune has been estimated in the billions of dollars, drawn largely from a broad portfolio of venture capital investments, though he has said repeatedly that he holds no equity stake in OpenAI itself.

The contrast between the viral, entirely fictional Grindr hoax and the ongoing federal litigation has drawn attention from commentators tracking both stories, with the fabricated social media saga generating far more casual online engagement than the more serious, real legal proceedings unfolding in parallel. As the case moves toward Ann Altman's scheduled deposition later this month, further developments in the litigation are expected in the weeks ahead.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault or abuse, help is available. Contact the RAINN National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673) or visit rainn.org for free, confidential support available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.