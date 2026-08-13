Bitcoin Steadies Near $64,000 As Traders Await July CPI Data For Key Federal Reserve Rate Signals

Bitcoin held relatively steady Wednesday, trading just above $63,600, as investors weighed the cryptocurrency's recent consolidation against the backdrop of a closely watched U.S. inflation report expected to shape the near-term outlook for Federal Reserve interest rate policy.

Bitcoin traded at $63,631.47, up $99.71, or 0.16%, as of 2:04 p.m. UTC, according to trading data. The digital currency opened Wednesday at $63,547.05, roughly 0.6% below Tuesday's opening price, before climbing modestly through the morning to trade above $64,000 at several points during the session. The cryptocurrency has spent recent sessions consolidating within a range of roughly $63,000 to $65,000, with short-term price swings driven largely by shifting expectations around inflation data and broader macroeconomic risk appetite.

The muted trading came ahead of the release of July's Consumer Price Index report, which showed inflation cooling modestly to a 3.4% annual rate, easing from June's 3.5% pace and matching economists' expectations. Because interest rate increases tend to weigh on non-yielding, risk-sensitive assets like cryptocurrency, softer inflation data that reduces the likelihood of further Federal Reserve tightening has generally been viewed as a supportive factor for bitcoin and other digital assets in recent sessions.

Bitcoin's current trading range stands in sharp contrast to the cryptocurrency's performance just months earlier. Bitcoin reached an all-time high of $126,198.07 on October 6, 2025, meaning Wednesday's price represents a decline of roughly 50% from that peak. Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market value, has followed a similar trajectory, trading around $1,880 to $1,915 Wednesday after reaching its own all-time high of $4,953.73 on August 24, 2025.

Bitcoin's market capitalization stood at approximately $1.28 trillion to $1.33 trillion as of Wednesday, according to various tracking services, keeping it well ahead of Ethereum's market cap of roughly $233 billion and maintaining its position as the largest cryptocurrency by a wide margin. Twenty-four-hour trading volume for bitcoin ranged between roughly $9.5 billion and $20.8 billion depending on the data source, reflecting continued active trading even amid the recent period of relative price consolidation.

Some market analysts have pointed to persistent exchange-traded fund outflows as a factor weighing on bitcoin's ability to break decisively out of its current trading range. Slight fluctuations in ETF net flows have suggested a mild adjustment in institutional sentiment toward the cryptocurrency in recent weeks, with continued outflows seen by some analysts as a risk that could pressure prices further if the trend persists. Whether bitcoin can hold above the psychologically significant $63,000 level has become a key technical focus for traders monitoring the asset's near-term direction.

Corporate activity around bitcoin has continued even amid the price consolidation. MARA Holdings, the publicly traded bitcoin mining company formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, secured $750 million in combined loan facilities through two term loans that closed on August 4, pledging 18,750 bitcoin as part of the financing arrangement, according to the company. The move ranks among the more significant corporate bitcoin-related financing transactions of 2026 and reflects continued institutional interest in leveraging bitcoin holdings for capital access even during a period of price softness relative to the cryptocurrency's late-2025 peak.

Separately, Phong Le, chief executive of Strategy, the business intelligence company that has built one of the largest corporate bitcoin treasuries in the world, has sought to reassure investors that the company's bitcoin holdings will continue growing through the remainder of the year, according to recent reporting, even as bitcoin's price has retreated substantially from its record highs.

Federal Reserve officials are expected to weigh Wednesday's inflation data heavily as they approach their September policy meeting. Following a disappointing July jobs report released earlier this month, many market participants had already begun scaling back expectations for a near-term interest rate increase, a shift that has provided some support for both cryptocurrency and precious metals markets in recent sessions, according to Yahoo Finance market analysis. Gold, which similarly benefits from reduced rate-hike expectations, has traded near multi-month highs in the same period that bitcoin has struggled to sustain a decisive move higher, a divergence some analysts have attributed to bitcoin's more speculative, risk-asset classification compared with gold's traditional safe-haven status.

Bitcoin's broader price trajectory over the past year illustrates the scale of the cryptocurrency's volatility. Wednesday's price stood roughly $56,000 below where bitcoin traded at this time last year, according to Fortune's tracking of the asset, reflecting a dramatic decline even as the cryptocurrency remains well above levels seen in prior market cycles. That volatility has remained a defining characteristic of bitcoin trading throughout 2026, with the asset swinging sharply in both directions in response to shifting monetary policy expectations, regulatory developments, and broader risk sentiment across global financial markets.

With Wednesday's inflation data now digested and closely matching expectations, traders are likely to turn their attention toward any further signals from Federal Reserve officials regarding the central bank's approach heading into its September meeting, a decision that could prove pivotal in determining whether bitcoin can break decisively out of its recent consolidation range in either direction.