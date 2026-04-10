Bitcoin Holds Steady Near $71,500 as ETF Inflows Surge on Iran Ceasefire Optimism

NEW YORK — Bitcoin traded near $71,534 early Friday, showing resilience after a sharp rebound driven by easing Middle East tensions and robust institutional buying through U.S. spot exchange-traded funds, even as investors awaited March inflation data that could influence Federal Reserve policy.

The leading cryptocurrency was down about 0.37% at $71,534.13 around 8:06 a.m. UTC on April 10, 2026, according to market data. It had climbed above $72,000 earlier in the week, touching a three-week high near $72,800 on news of a U.S.-Iran ceasefire, before paring some gains in cautious trading. The price remains well below its all-time peak around $126,000 from late 2025 but has recovered from recent lows near $66,000.

Geopolitical relief provided the latest spark. A fragile two-week ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran helped reduce risk aversion, sending Bitcoin and other risk assets higher while causing oil prices to drop sharply. The de-escalation lowered immediate concerns over energy-driven inflation, boosting sentiment across markets. Analysts noted Bitcoin's outperformance relative to traditional safe havens during the recent uncertainty.

Institutional demand remained a key pillar. U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs saw strong inflows, with BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) pulling in $269 million on Thursday — its best day in five weeks. Overall ETF net inflows reached hundreds of millions in recent sessions, including a $471 million haul on April 6 that ranked among the strongest of 2026. Cumulative inflows now exceed $56 billion since the products launched in 2024.

Morgan Stanley's newly launched Bitcoin ETF also contributed modest inflows, signaling deepening Wall Street integration. These vehicles have transformed the market dynamic, often absorbing more Bitcoin daily than miners produce, creating structural support even amid retail caution. The Crypto Fear & Greed Index remains in extreme fear territory, yet institutional conviction appears unshaken.

Friday's March Consumer Price Index report looms large. Economists anticipate headline inflation rising due to earlier energy price spikes from regional tensions. A hotter reading could push back expectations for Fed rate cuts, pressuring risk assets. Bitcoin options markets priced in relatively muted volatility around the data, suggesting traders viewed it as a potential non-event in the short term.

Technically, Bitcoin faces resistance in the $72,000–$73,000 zone, with analysts watching $75,000–$80,000 as possible upside targets if momentum builds. Support levels cluster around $70,000 and $69,000. A decisive break above recent highs could signal broader recovery, while failure to hold current levels might test lower supports amid any ceasefire setbacks.

The broader cryptocurrency market followed Bitcoin's lead. Ethereum traded near $2,190, Solana around $83, and total crypto market capitalization hovered above $2.5 trillion. Bitcoin's dominance remained elevated, underscoring its role as the sector's primary risk indicator.

The ceasefire, while providing short-term relief, carries risks. Reports described the agreement as highly conditional, with potential flashpoints remaining. Any breakdown could reignite safe-haven flows and weigh on Bitcoin. Meanwhile, sticky inflation, tariff uncertainties and global growth concerns continue shaping the macroeconomic backdrop.

Bitcoin's 2026 performance reflects post-halving realities. After last year's rally, the asset has consolidated amid shifting drivers. ETF flows now dominate over traditional cycle mechanics like miner selling. Corporate accumulators such as MicroStrategy persist in their strategy, while nation-state interest and clearer U.S. regulations could offer future tailwinds.

Skeptics highlight persistent volatility and rising correlation with tech stocks. Regulatory questions in other regions add another layer of uncertainty. Yet proponents continue viewing Bitcoin as digital gold — a hedge against fiat erosion and geopolitical shocks.

Market capitalization stood near $1.43 trillion with about 20.01 million coins in circulation. Daily trading volume exceeded $35 billion on major platforms. The Satoshi Nakamoto speculation resurfaced recently but produced little sustained price impact.

For retail investors, the current environment demands caution. Sharp intraday swings remain common even as infrastructure matures. Long-term holders point to growing adoption, while short-term traders monitor macro releases and geopolitical headlines closely.

As April 10 trading progressed, Bitcoin appeared range-bound after its recent surge. Sustainability hinges on inflation outcomes, ceasefire durability and continued ETF momentum. A soft CPI print combined with stable Middle East developments could propel prices toward fresh monthly highs.

The asset's maturation is evident. No longer purely speculative, Bitcoin now reacts to ceasefire announcements and central bank signals with the sophistication of established markets. Yet its speculative character endures, offering both opportunity and risk.

Looking forward, next week's developments will prove telling. Sustained institutional buying and positive macro signals could extend the recovery. Conversely, renewed tensions or hawkish policy hints might invite pullbacks.

Bitcoin at $71,500 today represents a balancing act between optimism from institutional adoption and geopolitical relief, and caution around persistent economic pressures. Whether this level holds as a new floor or serves as a launching pad remains to be seen. Investors across the spectrum will monitor unfolding events closely in what continues to be a pivotal year for cryptocurrency.