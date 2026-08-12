Gold prices held firm near $4,400 an ounce Tuesday, extending a rally that has pushed the precious metal to its highest level in more than two months as investors sought safe-haven assets amid worsening tensions tied to Iran and ahead of a closely watched U.S. inflation report later this week.

Spot gold traded at $4,387.09 an ounce, up $26.06, or 0.60%, according to trading data. The move came alongside a similar advance in gold futures, with December contracts opening at $4,446.90 per troy ounce Tuesday, up 0.6% from Monday's closing price. Gold's price early Tuesday held around $4,445.30 per troy ounce as of mid-morning trading, according to futures market data, while CNBC's gold-dollar spot price measure showed bullion trading at $4,396.53 an ounce as of 9 a.m. Eastern time, slightly above Monday's level of $4,331.90 at the same time.

Tuesday's gains extended a rally that began building last week after a disappointing U.S. employment report prompted many analysts to scale back expectations for a Federal Reserve interest rate increase at the central bank's next meeting. Gold opened Monday at $4,400 per troy ounce, its highest opening level since early June, before continuing to climb into Tuesday's session. Precious metals have benefited broadly from the shift in rate expectations, since lower interest rates tend to reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets like gold.

Adding to the metal's momentum, tensions surrounding Iran showed no signs of easing heading into the new trading week. With no meaningful breakthrough in negotiations between the United States and Iran, and President Donald Trump describing the U.S. approach to the situation as "low-keying it," market participants have continued favoring gold's traditional role as a safe-haven asset during periods of geopolitical uncertainty. The unresolved standoff has also kept oil prices elevated in recent sessions, a dynamic that has reinforced broader investor caution across financial markets.

Beyond the geopolitical backdrop, investors are looking ahead to two key U.S. inflation reports due later this week, both of which are expected to show continued price pressures across the American economy. Market watchers say the data could prove pivotal in shaping the Federal Reserve's approach to interest rates in the coming months, with gold traders watching closely for any signals that could either reinforce or challenge the current expectation that the central bank will hold off on further rate increases.

Gold's advance this year has been extraordinary by historical standards. The metal's price has climbed 95.6% over the trailing 12 months as of a peak recorded on January 29, when gold briefly touched an all-time high of $5,597.23 an ounce, according to data tracked by Forbes Advisor. While gold has pulled back from that January peak in the months since, the metal has continued to trade at historically elevated levels through the summer, with Tuesday's price still representing a dramatic increase compared with levels seen just a few years earlier.

Gold's long-term price trajectory reflects a series of major economic and geopolitical shifts dating back more than five decades. Prices began rising after the United States ended the gold standard in 1971, surging through the 1970s alongside soaring inflation before peaking above $600 an ounce around 1980. The metal then traded in a comparatively stable range between roughly $300 and $400 through much of the 1980s and 1990s, dipping below $300 in the late 1990s as inflation remained low and the economy expanded. Gold regained momentum in the 2000s, spiking above $1,900 during the 2008 financial crisis and again surpassing $2,000 during the COVID-19 pandemic in August 2020, setting the stage for the sustained rally that has continued into 2026.

Silver prices have also moved sharply higher in recent sessions, tracking gold's rally as investors broaden their exposure across the precious metals complex. In India, one of the world's largest physical gold and silver markets, dealers reported sharp price increases Tuesday, with 24-karat gold rising 316 rupees per gram to 15,528 rupees in Delhi, while silver jumped by 10,000 rupees per kilogram to reach 255,000 rupees. Indian market analysts attributed the gains to the same global factors driving international prices higher, including growing safe-haven demand tied to uncertainty over the U.S. interest rate outlook.

Analysts remain divided on how much further gold could climb in the near term. Some market forecasts see prices trading within a range of roughly $3,580 to $4,645 an ounce through August, with several analysts pointing to structural factors, including sustained central bank gold purchases, persistent global inflation and constrained mine production growth, as long-term supports for prices well above historical norms. Other forecasts have suggested gold could push toward the $5,000 to $5,400 range later in 2026 if current trends continue, though such projections remain subject to considerable uncertainty given gold's history of sharp price swings in both directions.

With this week's inflation data looming as a potential catalyst for markets broadly, gold traders are likely to remain focused on any signals about the Federal Reserve's next policy moves, alongside continued developments in the unresolved situation surrounding Iran, as the two central forces shaping bullion's price action heading into the back half of August.